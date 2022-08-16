ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Biggest takeaways from Panthers' 1st joint practice with Patriots

By Anthony Rizzuti
 3 days ago
The Carolina Panthers kicked off their first of two joint practices against the New England Patriots with a bang. Unfortunately, that bang might’ve come from one of the players’ fists.

Let’s run down the biggest takeaways from a contentious Tuesday in Foxboro, Mass.

Ikem Ekwonu is now the starting LT

The Panthers drafted Ekwonu back in April with the hopes of him becoming the franchise left tackle. Well, those hopes are off to a good start.

Following Tuesday’s session, head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that the plan is to keep Ickey—who has apparently earned the job—on the blindside from here on out.

“We wanted Ickey to play, put it on tape in a game before we put him with the 1’s,” Rhule said. “We wanted him to go in a game and play and then sorta earn it with his play. He played well in the game. And so these are valuable reps for him. So there were some plays that were good, probably. There were some plays that I know weren’t very good. He’s going against [Matthew] Judon, they got good players over there. So it’s good reps for him.”

“Yeah, I think that’s where we are moving forward,” he replied. “I think Brady’s one of our most improved players on this team. So MJ [Michael Jordan], Brady—they’ll continue to battle it out. And Brady can also play out of left tackle.”

Is Baker Mayfield closer to winning the QB competition?

After a strong preseason debut on Saturday, Mayfield connected with wideout DJ Moore for the biggest play of practice—a 50-yard deep ball off play action. But when asked if Mayfield—who was the first to take reps with the 1’s—is pulling away from Sam Darnold, his other top receiver in Robbie Anderson didn’t disclose much:

“I think that they’re fightin’. I think they’re fightin’. I can’t really say. That’s not really my place. I just go with the flow.”

Two fights break out

Practice fights, although sometimes positive in the long run, are just silly. Regardless, we had two on our hands today.

Those brawls resulted in the ejections of five players—safety Kenny Robinson and defensive tackle Phil Hoskins of Carolina and wideouts Kristian Wilkerson and Kendrick Bourne and offensive tackle James Ferentz of New England.

If nothing else, at least the Panthers brought some juice to their opponents. Let’s just hope they keep that energy under control for the rest of the week.

Notable observations

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears PFF grades: Best and worst performers in Week 2 preseason win

The Chicago Bears defeated the Seattle Seahawks 27-11 in their second preseason game, where it was a dominant performance from start to finish. Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Bears’ preseason win, and we broke them down by offense and defense, analyzing the three highest- and lowest-graded players on each side, as well as some other notable performers.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Patriots send Kendrick Bourne message amid poor camp showing

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne had one of his most productive days of training camp Wednesday in a joint practice against the Carolina Panthers. But it was not a resurgence for the wideout, who has been extremely quiet throughout the first few weeks of camp.
NFL
Sports
