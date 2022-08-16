Read full article on original website
Famous people from Pennsylvania: Famous actresses from Pennsylvania
(STACKER) — Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves […]
Spectacular show: Northern lights could be visible from Western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH — We might be lucky enough to catch a spectacular light show in the northern sky tonight. Much of Pennsylvania, Ohio and the northern panhandle of West Virginia could catch a glimpse of the northern lights. NOAA, the National Oceanic ansd Atmospheric Administration says several large solar eruptions are heading toward earth.
Destination PA: Pennsylvania State Police Museum
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Behind the Pennsylvania State Police academy in Dauphin County is the Pennsylvania State Police Museum, covering 117 years of history of the first uniformed organization of its kind in the United States. The museum has artifacts that include the infamous Thompson submachine gun used...
102-year-old Pennsylvania woman hits the slots for her birthday
What a way to celebrate over a century of living. A woman from Pennsylvania partied it up for her 102nd birthday by going to a casino. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania woman welcomes 100th great-grandchild. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 reports how Jane Hellstern—who grew up in Overbrook and ran a beauty parlor...
Giant sunflower sprouts in Pennsylvania family's yard
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A huge sunflower made quite an impression on an Adams County family when it sprouted in their yard. WGAL viewer Stephanie Kroft, from Hampton, shared the impressive sight with WGAL via uLocal. Watch the video above to see the massive sunflower. Stephanie said the impressive...
Spotted lanternfly squashing was once all the rage in Pennsylvania. Is that zeal fading?
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Much like HitchBOT, the hitchhiking robot, spotted lanternflies made it to Pennsylvania and were immediately targeted for annihilation. In some ways, the robot — a Canadian traveler and social experiment famously dismembered on a roadside in Philly — got off easy. The lanternfly,...
USGS to start flights over Pennsylvania to survey local geology
LANCASTER, Pa. — A low-flying airplane or helicopter will be visible as early as this weekend as the United States Geological Survey (USGS) launches a new survey of parts of Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. In Pennsylvania, parts of Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York Counties...
Governor Wolf Announces Manufacturing Company Guardian Booth Relocating Headquarters from New York to Central Pennsylvania
Company to invest $4.5 million and create 33 new jobs in Franklin County. Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Guardian Booth, an industry-leading manufacturer of prefabricated structures, will create 33 new jobs with the relocation of its headquarters to Waynesboro, Franklin County, from Orangeburg, New York. The company also plans to expand its product offering by acquiring Homes by Keystone, a prefabricated home builder, and retaining its employees.
Exploring Pennsylvania's Largest Cave Laurel Caverns
- If you want to experience the underground realm of a Pennsylvania cave, you've come to the right place. Laurel Caverns is the state's largest cave, filled with underground watercourses and dendritic passages. The upper cavern entrance consists of interconnected, grid-like passages. The lower cavern entrance features subterranean watercourses and a dendritic system of passages.
Hummingbird migration; restaurant costs; concert schedules: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, August 16, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. High: 83; Low: 61. Partly sunny, showers possible. ‘It’s tough’: Consumers are encountering higher fuel and food costs as inflation rises. For restaurant owners, dealing with those costs is a balancing act as they try to handle rising expenses without chasing away customers.
Clearfield County Drug Court
Clearfield could be the next county in Pennsylvania to establish a drug court. Although, there’s some disagreement over how it would operate. We spoke with some of the county commissioners and the district attorney about this. Two of the Clearfield County Commissioners told 6 News on Wednesday this idea...
Pennsylvania man finds rare pearl in clam he was about to eat
It was a gem of a discovery. A Pennsylvania man found a rare purple pearl in a clam he was served while dining out. SIMILAR STORIES: A Red Lobster in Meridian, Miss. Saves a second rare orange lobster found at the chain in the last month. NBC 10 Philadelphia reports...
4 time state champions head to Junior League World Series
CLINTON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Keystone Little League team from Clinton County is currently representing the East in the Junior Division little league World Series in Taylor MI. In 2018, this Keystone team won the Pennsylvania state championship as 10-year-olds. They represented PA at the regional tournament in...
Thunder On the Mountain Cancelled; Dispute Over Name
“Thunder on the Mountain,” an event by God’s Country Chapter of ABATE of Pennsylvania has been cancelled for this year, and there appears to be a dispute over the event’s name. According to a Facebook post, the owners of the land where the event was to start...
Local faith leaders condemn Christian nationalism ahead of Mastriano, DeSantis rally
Days before his planned appearance with far-right Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a multi-faith coalition of local religious and community leaders has a message for Pa. GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. He’s “bringing the wrong message to the wrong place,” said Jewish community leader Meryl Ainsman in a Wednesday press conference....
Raising Cane’s opening first Pittsburgh-area location
SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa. — The popular chicken chain Raising Cane’s is opening its first location in the Pittsburgh area. The fast-food restaurant is set to open in early 2023 at The Piazza in South Fayette. Burns Scalo Real Estate announced Wednesday in a release that it signed a...
Letters: Support local stores on National Thrift Shop Day; PA legislators need new rules
“Aug. 17 is National Thrift Shop Day and National Nonprofit Day. In recognition of the date, the FaithCentre would like to remind people of the important role nonprofit-affiliated thrift stores play in promoting the social good.”
Pennsylvania Clarifies Stance on Women's Healthcare
The topic of women's healthcare has been met with uncertainty in the state of Pennsylvania since the overturn of Roe V. Wade. To give a more concrete description of the state of women's healthcare in Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services has made an official release based on the topic.
Pair of historic islands recently listed for sale in Pennsylvania
If you've ever wanted to own an island (or two) in Pennsylvania, now is your chance. Read on to learn more. According to AnyPlaceAmerica, there are 237 islands in Pennsylvania. However, two of them were recently listed for sale.
Changes coming to hunting in Pennsylvania state parks
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources today announced new rules prohibiting rifles and handguns for hunters at four state parks in the southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Under the new policy, the use of all center fire and rim fire rifles and handguns for...
