Pennsylvania State

WTAJ

Destination PA: Pennsylvania State Police Museum

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Behind the Pennsylvania State Police academy in Dauphin County is the Pennsylvania State Police Museum, covering 117 years of history of the first uniformed organization of its kind in the United States. The museum has artifacts that include the infamous Thompson submachine gun used...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Giant sunflower sprouts in Pennsylvania family's yard

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A huge sunflower made quite an impression on an Adams County family when it sprouted in their yard. WGAL viewer Stephanie Kroft, from Hampton, shared the impressive sight with WGAL via uLocal. Watch the video above to see the massive sunflower. Stephanie said the impressive...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

USGS to start flights over Pennsylvania to survey local geology

LANCASTER, Pa. — A low-flying airplane or helicopter will be visible as early as this weekend as the United States Geological Survey (USGS) launches a new survey of parts of Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. In Pennsylvania, parts of Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York Counties...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Announces Manufacturing Company Guardian Booth Relocating Headquarters from New York to Central Pennsylvania

Company to invest $4.5 million and create 33 new jobs in Franklin County. Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Guardian Booth, an industry-leading manufacturer of prefabricated structures, will create 33 new jobs with the relocation of its headquarters to Waynesboro, Franklin County, from Orangeburg, New York. The company also plans to expand its product offering by acquiring Homes by Keystone, a prefabricated home builder, and retaining its employees.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Exploring Pennsylvania's Largest Cave Laurel Caverns

- If you want to experience the underground realm of a Pennsylvania cave, you've come to the right place. Laurel Caverns is the state's largest cave, filled with underground watercourses and dendritic passages. The upper cavern entrance consists of interconnected, grid-like passages. The lower cavern entrance features subterranean watercourses and a dendritic system of passages.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Hummingbird migration; restaurant costs; concert schedules: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Tuesday, August 16, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. High: 83; Low: 61. Partly sunny, showers possible. ‘It’s tough’: Consumers are encountering higher fuel and food costs as inflation rises. For restaurant owners, dealing with those costs is a balancing act as they try to handle rising expenses without chasing away customers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox8tv.com

Clearfield County Drug Court

Clearfield could be the next county in Pennsylvania to establish a drug court. Although, there’s some disagreement over how it would operate. We spoke with some of the county commissioners and the district attorney about this. Two of the Clearfield County Commissioners told 6 News on Wednesday this idea...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

4 time state champions head to Junior League World Series

CLINTON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Keystone Little League team from Clinton County is currently representing the East in the Junior Division little league World Series in Taylor MI. In 2018, this Keystone team won the Pennsylvania state championship as 10-year-olds. They represented PA at the regional tournament in...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Thunder On the Mountain Cancelled; Dispute Over Name

“Thunder on the Mountain,” an event by God’s Country Chapter of ABATE of Pennsylvania has been cancelled for this year, and there appears to be a dispute over the event’s name. According to a Facebook post, the owners of the land where the event was to start...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Clarifies Stance on Women's Healthcare

The topic of women's healthcare has been met with uncertainty in the state of Pennsylvania since the overturn of Roe V. Wade. To give a more concrete description of the state of women's healthcare in Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services has made an official release based on the topic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Changes coming to hunting in Pennsylvania state parks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources today announced new rules prohibiting rifles and handguns for hunters at four state parks in the southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Under the new policy, the use of all center fire and rim fire rifles and handguns for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

