ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 1

Related
Mental_Floss

What's the Meaning Behind the Metal Stars You Often See on Old Houses?

People don’t always look too closely at the residential homes around them. When you start searching for a new house, though, certain things earn closer scrutiny. Like the fact that some houses, particularly in the northeast, have a five-pointed decorative star hanging on the exterior. It’s been cited as being indicative of everything from religion to a beacon for swingers. But what does it really mean?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
571K+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://squatchrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy