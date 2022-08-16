ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Samsung's 55-inch curved gaming monitor is going to swallow you whole

By Jorge Jimenez
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

The Odyssey Ark is "the world’s first 55-inch, 4K curved gaming screen with 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time," according to Samsung. It's also a gaming monitor that's perfect for the solo gamer looking for a personal gaming getaway.

The Odyssey Ark first made its presence known at CES 2022, but this was the first time I got to see it up close. And, man, this thing is intimidating. I've seen large format displays before there's something about the curvature at this size that feels like it's enveloping you more than any semi-enclosed workstation could.

I got a chance to spend some time with the Odyssey Ark a few weeks ago at a Samsung press event in New York City. The first impression is that this thing is an absolute beast. Because you have to sit fairly close to it to get the most out of it, it's easy to become fully sucked in whatever game you're playing.

I spent about 90 minutes playing games like DOOM (2018), Forza Horizon, and Microsoft Flight Sim. An hour was enough for me because if I spent any more time playing Doom, the Odyssey Ark was actually starting to look like a portal into Hell, which is a compliment.

The Samsung rep stressed that the Odyssey Ark is about a more personal immersive experience. Because of the curved nature of the screen, the Odyssey Ark is best enjoyed by one person sitting at the center at a pretty close distance. This isn't something you could realistically put in your living room and have a bunch of buddies over and watch the game since the viewing angles aren't the best. Plus switching from Cockpit Mode back to horizontal mode felt unwieldy since it requires a little muscle to lift and turn the thing.

If it becomes too much, you can shrink the screen size to 27 inches using the fancy Ark dial wireless remote and a more standard TV remote. This way, you don't have to have your eyes dart around too much when playing a shooter and play games at a size easier on the eyes. More importantly, you can do this without reaching behind or under this giant display.

The massive display even rotates into a portrait mode which Samsung calls Cockpit Mode. The idea is that you stack up to three different displays on top of each other. So you could have a game, YouTube, and Discord all going on simultaneously with audio sources coming out of two places. It looks very sci-fi and overwhelming at first, but I can see some folks really getting into this and using the Ark as a very expensive second screen.

For productivity's sake, it might be easier to just work from your PC desktop and mess around with your size windows than fiddle with the display's built-in apps. Though, I didn't have much time to test that theory. I couldn't imagine trying to work on a screen this big without thinking I was going to be pulled into a blank page of a Word doc aka a writer's nightmare.

Everything is connected through Samsung's One Connect Box, which plugs a single cable to the Ark. It has 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, so you'll be able to plug in the latest game consoles and GPUs and get the best frame rate they can support at 4K.

Image 1 of 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nkf2U_0hJUSFGW00

(Image credit: Future - Jorge Jimenez)
Image 2 of 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MWmiY_0hJUSFGW00

(Image credit: Future - Jorge Jimenez)
Image 3 of 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HXFjI_0hJUSFGW00

(Image credit: Future - Jorge Jimenez)
Image 4 of 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kSbng_0hJUSFGW00

(Image credit: Future - Jorge Jimenez)
Image 5 of 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4INFUJ_0hJUSFGW00

(Image credit: Future - Jorge Jimenez)
Image 6 of 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t0LX5_0hJUSFGW00

(Image credit: Future - Jorge Jimenez)
Image 7 of 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ZUlH_0hJUSFGW00

(Image credit: Future - Jorge Jimenez)
Image 8 of 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sf9JW_0hJUSFGW00

(Image credit: Future - Jorge Jimenez)
Image 9 of 9

(Image credit: Future - Jorge Jimenez)
Screen queens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33MFtq_0hJUSFGW00

(Image credit: Future)

Best gaming monitor : Pixel-perfect panels for your PC
Best high refresh rate monitor : Screaming quick screens
Best 4K monitor for gaming : When only high-res will do
Best 4K TV for gaming : Big-screen 4K PC gaming

It includes all the features and apps you'll find on current Samsung TVs, so it's like you're getting a hybrid of a gaming monitor and TV. But it's really for the gamer who has an elaborate cockpit set up for games like Forza, Elite: Dangerous, and MS Flight Simulator, who, instead of paying for 2-3 ultrawide displays, can buy this single display for roughly the same price.

Speaking of price, having your own personal gaming fortress of solitude isn't going to come cheap. The Odyssey Ark is going to retail for $3,500. Still want that second, or even third, one?

Samsung is currently taking reservations to pre-order the Odyssey Ark on its website .  Anyone that reserves the Ark right will get $100 slashed off the price when pre-orders open, and expect to receive the massive curved gaming screen in early September. Oh, and yeah, we will definitely be reviewing this lovely monstrosity when it becomes available to us.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

One day consoles will have a 'giant AI chip and all the games will be dreams'

David Holz, founder of Midjourney Discord AI image bot, on how AI will transform the world and the everyday gaming experience. The founder and CEO of Midjourney, David Holz, has some truly inspiring views around how AI image generation will transform the gaming industry. During the short time we spoke this week, I had to hold myself back from falling too deep into the AI rabbit hole. In the process, I discovered Holz's view on how this kind of tech will develop and how it's likely to benefit the gaming industry, as well as human creativity as a whole.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

NZXT Canvas 32Q Curved

PC cases or even fully built PCs. That’s the stuff for which we know NZXT best. But monitors? Not so much. Enter the new NZXT Canvas 32Q Curved. It’s a 32-inch, 1440p and 165Hz panel that begs an immediate question. When it comes to gaming monitors, is it better to have something from a screen specialist, for instance LG, that’s then been optimised for gaming? Or can a gaming specialist apply their know-how to screens? Time to find out.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

The gorgeous LG C2 OLED TV is $500 cheaper at Best Buy right now

If you’ve always wanted to upgrade your home theater setup and are looking for OLED TV deals, here’s your chance at a hefty discount through Best Buy’s offer for the 65-inch LG C2 Series OLED 4K TV. It’s yours for $2,000, compared to its original price of $2,500 — still not cheap, but you won’t always see opportunities to save $500 among 65-inch TV deals. The price cut may disappear at any moment, so make your purchase immediately if you don’t want to miss out on this deal.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Tvs#Swallow#Playing Games#Forza Horizon
ZDNet

Samsung's $3,499 Odyssey Ark gaming monitor is a sight to behold

When Samsung showed off its forthcoming monitor lineup at this past Consumer Electronics Show, one model loomed large (literally) over just about everything else announced. The 55-inch Odyssey Ark promised to replace multi-monitor setups with a single, ultra-flexible display that could do everything from producing multiple virtual monitors for productivity tasks to serving as a single, massively immersive display for gaming of any kind.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Youtube
PC Gamer

The worst Elder Scrolls game is now on Game Pass

Even the one on Nokia N-Gage is more highly regarded than Battlespire. As part of the launch of QuakeCon this weekend, recently minted Microsoft subsidiaries id Software and Bethesda have brought a slew of classic games to PC Game Pass⁠—including what is arguably the worst Elder Scrolls game, Battlespire. Battlespire and fellow '90s Elder Scrolls games Arena, Daggerfall, and Redguard were recently brought to Steam as well (opens in new tab). The full list of games coming to Game Pass and the Microsoft store is as follows:
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Hurry — This RTX 3090-powered Alienware gaming PC is $1,490 off

If you’ve been scouring the gaming PC deals for the ultimate gaming desktop, you’re in luck. Right now at Dell, you can buy the truly phenomenal Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop for $2,500, saving you $1,490 off the usual price. $2,500 is far from cheap but when you’d normally be paying $3,990 for a gaming desktop of this level of prowess, it’s a fantastic deal. If you want the best of the best, you really need to hit that buy button immediately. Alternatively, read on while we look at why the Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop is worth every cent.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Helldivers 2 is definitely real, and probably announcing soon

12 seconds of a Helldivers 2 trailer makes its way to Twitter. Maybe we'll see more at Gamescom. Another Nvidia leak bears out: 12 seconds of footage from a Helldivers 2 trailer has leaked on Twitter ahead of an official announcement. As sequels go, Helldivers 2 shouldn't be a big surprise at this point: developer Arrowhead Game Studios (also the makers of Magicka) hasn't released a new game since Helldivers in 2015, and last October Arrowhead tweeted some cryptic binary code that seemed like a tease for an announcement that never materialized. In other words: it's about time.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

It's Only Money is a 'lowlife simulator' that looks like an indie GTA Online with silly mini-games

The upcoming open-world multiplayer game was announced alongside the start of the Games Made in New Zealand Steam event. It's Only Money (opens in new tab) is an upcoming open-world co-op "lowlife simulator" for 1-4 players that begins with an interesting premise: The new mayor of Rockhaven is looking to gentrify the city in a hurry, and to make it happen he's throwing everyone who doesn't fit his vision into a hole—a literal, giant hole.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

11K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy