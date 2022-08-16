The Sony ZV-E10 stores gyro data for stabilization – but how well does it work?

Following Samsung launching the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 yesterday (opens in new tab), Motorola has wasted no time in bringing the foldable competition to market, launch the Moto Razr 2022 today. Although the new foldable, which has plenty in common with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, launched at a China-only event, we are assuming Motorola will roll their biggest launch of the year out to other regions in due course. Indeed, they need to if they want to give Samsung a run for their money.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO