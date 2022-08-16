ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This Leica TL2 kit is the cheapest new Leica you can buy today

By Sebastian Oakley
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zcrKy_0hJURAog00
(Image credit: Leica)

If you're in the market for a Leica camera, now is the time to dust off your wallets. You can now buy a brand new Leica for just $1,995 at B&H! (opens in new tab)

Before you get too excited and think you're getting the latest Leica M11 rangefinder camera (opens in new tab) for a steal... you're not. However, what you are getting is a unique hybrid camera that is made from a single block of aluminum, which oozes the sort of German engineering that Leica is know for in the best Leica camera (opens in new tab)s.

Grab a steal with this Leica TL2 bundle with 18-56mm lens for just $1,995. Equipped with a 24.4MP ASP-C sensor capable of UHD 4K video recording at 30p or 1080 at 60p, this is a camera for the multimedia creator.

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association.

He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

Will there be a Canon EOS R replacement?

The Canon EOS R was the very first Canon full frame mirrorless camera, and you can still buy it today, albeit at around half the original price. It spawned a sidekick, the budget-friendly Canon EOS RP, but both have been largely swallowed up by the newer and more advanced Canon EOS R6 and EOS R5 models.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 faces stiff competition with cheaper Moto Razr 2022

Following Samsung launching the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 yesterday (opens in new tab), Motorola has wasted no time in bringing the foldable competition to market, launch the Moto Razr 2022 today. Although the new foldable, which has plenty in common with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, launched at a China-only event, we are assuming Motorola will roll their biggest launch of the year out to other regions in due course. Indeed, they need to if they want to give Samsung a run for their money.
