ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 1

J.R. Parsons
4d ago

restrictions on police in our state sure hamper corralling these criminals. I believe we need to make changes. this is not working, Washington legislature.

Reply
2
Related
Big Country News

Pioneer Hill Serial Rapist Scheduled to be Sentenced Friday

PULLMAN - The fate of the Pioneer Hill serial rapist who terrorized Pullman 20 years ago is scheduled to be decided Friday in Whitman County Superior Court. 47 year old Kenneth Downing of Elk Washington pleaded guilty in July. Downing pleaded guilty to 4 counts of felony 1st degree rape and one count of felony 2nd degree assault with sexual motivation. Whitman County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Dan LeBeau says that the victims support the plea agreement.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

21 Year Old Moscow Man Arrested For Allegedly Leading Police On Car Chase And Crashing Into Carport

A 21 year old Moscow man has been arrested for allegedly leading police on a car chase and crashing into a carport. The incident began Thursday night around 11:00 when a Moscow Police Officer tried to stop Ryan Curley on Taylor Avenue near the University of Idaho campus. Curley reportedly failed to pull over and the officer lost sight of his vehicle. The officer then found the car crashed into a carport nearby on Ridge Road with Curley still inside. He was injured in the crash and treated at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. After he was treated Curley was arrested for felony eluding, drunk driving and reckless driving.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Arrest Warrant Issued For Pullman Drug Dealer After He Failed To Show Up For Sentencing

A 31 year old Pullman drug dealer is wanted on a local arrest warrant after he failed to show up for his sentencing. Joshua Bewick failed to appear for his sentencing in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday in Colfax. Bewick was arrested during a traffic stop in Colfax in March when Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies found fentanyl, heroin, scales and cash inside his vehicle. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bewick pleaded guilty in May.
PULLMAN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pullman, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Montana State
State
Washington State
Pullman, WA
Crime & Safety
KREM2

Idaho State Police investigating fatal tractor crash in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a fatal tractor crash that took the life of a 71-year-old man in Lewiston. According to ISP, the incident occurred on Aug. 17, 2022 around 2:42 p.m. on Rosenau Road in Latah County. The 71-year-old victim from Boise, Idaho was traveling southbound in a Peterbilt tractor before leaving the roadway and hitting a drainage canal.
LEWISTON, ID
Chronicle

Mother, Daughter Arrested in Killing of 87-Year-Old Man, Idaho Police Say

A woman and her mother are suspected of killing 87-year-old Kenneth Morrison, who is the woman's father and the mother's ex-husband, according to the Lewiston Police Department. Police arrested 81-year-old Kay Morrison and 54-year-old Kimberly Morrison on suspicion of first-degree murder after a search of the Morrison home early Tuesday...
pullmanradio.com

71 Year Old Boise Man Dies In Truck Crash Near Genesee

A 71 year old Boise man died in a truck crash near Genesee on Wednesday afternoon. Idaho State Police reports the crash occurred on Rosenau Road around 2:45. Troopers say the man was driving South when he drove off the road and hit a ditch. ISP believes the man experienced a medical emergency prior to the crash. He died at the scene.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Domestic Violence#Pullman Police
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Freeman Shooter Sentencing Day 5: Mother faces her son’s killer

SPOKANE, Wash. – A local mother faced her son’s killer for the first time.  Ami Strahan’s son, 15-year-old Sam Strahan, was killed when Caleb Sharpe opened fire at Freeman High School in 2017.  Strahan took the stand Thursday in what was the fifth day of Sharpe’s sentencing hearings.  Strahan wore a picture of her son while she testified, noting that...
FREEMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

31 Year Old Pullman Woman Accused Of Stealing Golden Retriever Puppy Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Theft

The 31 year old Pullman woman accused of stealing a Golden Retriever puppy has been charged with felony theft. Zoe Dunham-Fuller pleaded not guilty to 2nd degree felony theft in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. Dunham-Fuller has also been charged with misdemeanor vehicle prowl. She allegedly stole the puppy from a vehicle parked at Walmart on the evening of July 12th. Pullman Police Department Detectives identified Dunham-Fuller as the suspect and recovered the puppy named Leo. She is scheduled to be back in court this fall.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

4,000 Acre Wagner Road Fire In NW Whitman County 0% Contained

The 4,000 acre Wagner Road Fire in Northwest Whitman County is at 0% containment. The blaze is burning fields and rangeland and scabland near Ewan about 13 miles West of St. John. It started Thursday afternoon. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Evacuation orders have been lifted. The blaze has been state mobilized which has brought in fire crews from around Washington. Aircraft have been deployed to help battle the flames. There are over 130 firefighters working to extinguish the blaze.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News Radio 1310 KLIX

ISP: Boise Trucker May Have Suffered Medical Emergency Before Fatal Crash

GENESEE, Idaho (KLIX)-A truck driver from Boise died in a crash near Genesee on Thursday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, its suspected the 71-year-old man may have had a medical emergency just before his Peterbilt semi-truck went off Rosenau Road and into a canal at around 2:42 p.m. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
BOISE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Evacuations lifted for people living near Wagner Road Fire

SPOKANE, Wash. — Evacuations have been lifted for people living near the Wagner Road Fire in Whitman County. The fire started Thursday evening and originally prompted level 3 evacuations. State fire assistance has been mobilized to help contain the fire and crews are using water from Rock Lake to help in the firefight. This fire is estimated to have burned...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Flames burn through abandoned trailer on I-90

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash.– Flames took over an abandoned trailer on I-90 early Wednesday between Cheney and Sprague. Troopers were at the scene to extinguish the flames. The right lane and shoulder of I-90 eastbound were blocked. This is an ongoing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
CHENEY, WA
pullmanradio.com

Fire Crews Battling 800 Acre Wildfire Near Ewan In NW Whitman County

Fire crews are battling a nearly thousand acre blaze in Northwest Whitman County near Ewan. The Wagner Road fire started Thursday afternoon around 2:00 and has burned about 800 acres of crops and rangeland. Nearby residents have been evacuated. State mobilization has been authorized at the request of Whitman County Fire District 2 Chief John Laughtenslaugher out of St. John. The mobilization means that fire resources from around the Washington will be responding to help battle the flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
pullmanradio.com

Great Moscow Food Drive welcomes donations this Saturday

The Latah County Human Rights Task Force and the City of Moscow Human Rights Commission are sponsoring the Great Moscow Food Drive on Saturday from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Moscow Farmers Market. Donations of non-perishable food and household and toiletry items are requested and will be given...
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy