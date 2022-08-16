ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Joanna Hartigan took her own life after confiding in nurse

A mother-of-two took her own life after telling a nurse she had researched suicide methods, an inquest heard. Joanna Hartigan, 54, from Hereford, was found dead in November 2021 after medics decided she did not pose a serious risk. The inquest heard she was depressed after losing her job and...
U.K.
BBC

Staffordshire bulldog with cut ears fears walks in the rain

A dog whose ears were illegally cropped as a puppy, fears walks in the rain due to water going inside them. Lyla the bulldog was rescued by the RSPCA at a Staffordshire property in 2020 alongside six of her brothers and sisters. The dog now lives with Kelly and Jake...
ANIMALS
BBC

Birmingham men arrested in modern slavery investigation

Three men have been arrested following an investigation into suspected modern slavery at a cannabis farm. The National Crime Agency (NCA) said its officers raided addresses in Birmingham earlier and found thousands of pounds in cash. The NCA suspect people have been trafficked from Vietnam and put to work cultivating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Scotland#Booster#Covid#Autumn
The Guardian

When food shortages bite: what to eat and drink in the age of empty shelves

Weather, war and energy prices have put supplies under severe pressure. From British rhubarb to DIY dairy, here are some simple alternatives that could fill the gaps. I — have known about the frailty of the UK’s supply chains for a long time – I first wrote about the problem over a decade ago, and I too survived the great loo roll shortage of 2020. But this spring, I couldn’t get hold of any lettuce – hardly a crisis, except I was writing a book about salad. It wasn’t just one shop – because of strikes in Spain, fuel costs and the weather, none of the supermarkets had any.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BBC

Aberdeen rapist jailed after eight years on the run

A man who admitted raping an 18-year-old woman after being on the run for eight years has been jailed. Remus Covaciu, 28, attacked the teenager outside a club in Aberdeen in January 2013. A European Arrest Warrant was granted in July 2020 and the Romanian national was extradited from France...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Wind farm rejected amid turbine height concerns

A Scottish government reporter has rejected plans for a wind farm near Corsock. Developers argued it could contribute to meeting green energy targets and provide an economic boost. The plans were refused due to concerns over the visual impact of turbines up to 200m (650ft) high. A wind farm in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Moderna
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BBC

Infected blood: Sister of victims welcomes compensation

The sister of two Welsh victims of the infected blood scandal has said a compensation announcement is "a step in the right direction". Bev Tumelty lost her brothers after they were infected by HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products. She called the payment good news, but said a...
HEALTH
BBC

Boy, 13, admits raiding luxury London hotels

A 13-year-old boy carried out burglaries at some of London's top luxury hotels and BBC Television Centre, a court has heard. The boy admitted to raids on Claridge's in Mayfair, the Corinthian Hotel in Whitehall, and the Milestone and Millennium Hotels in west London. He appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates'...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Nicky Campbell school was 'cesspit of sadism', former pupil claims

A former pupil of Edinburgh Academy has told the BBC that the school was "a cesspit of sadism and paedophilia". Kenneth said he was targeted for frequent, vicious beatings "usually with a sporting implement called a clacken which is like a large wooden bat". He described his time at the...
EDUCATION
BBC

Europe storms: Children among dead in France, Austria and Italy

Powerful storms have battered areas of central and southern Europe, killing at least 12 people including three children. The deaths, most from falling trees, were reported in Italy and Austria, and on the French island of Corsica. Heavy rain and winds wrecked campsites on the island, while in Venice, Italy,...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Perfect record for U20 Falconets at World Cup

Nigeria came from behind and beat Canada 3-1 to finish the group stage of the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica with three wins from three. Esther Onyenezide scored two penalties for the Falconets, who had already secured a quarter-final spot, to become joint leading markswoman with Inma Gabarro of Spain.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy