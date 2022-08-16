Tigard Police Log: Shoplifters threaten store worker with gun

The Tigard Police Department reports calls for service from July 24-30, 2022.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Sunday, July 24

A driver crashed into a photo enforcement pole on Southwest Hall Boulevard at 72nd Avenue. Responding officers arrested the driver for DUII, reckless driving and criminal mischief. An hour and a half after the crash, his blood alcohol content was measured at thrice the legal limit.

Four cars were broken into overnight in a hotel parking lot in the 9000 block of Southwest Washington Square Road. In three of these cases, windows were broken. The fourth car was left unlocked. A gun and ammunition were among the items stolen. The case remains open.

A car was reported stolen from an apartment complex in the 11300 block of Southwest Bull Mountain Road. A few hours later, it was recovered in Portland.

Monday, July 25

A man reported his car was broken into overnight, his belongings were strewn about, and a man and woman were passed out near his car. The man and woman went to the hospital as a precaution, and both were cited for unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.

Later in the day, a disturbance was reported involving the same couple near Southwest Hall Boulevard and Hunziker Street, where the man threatened to hit the woman with a rock. The man had a felony warrant out for his arrest and was taken to jail.

A man reported his storage unit was burglarized in the 8900 block of Southwest Burnham Street, after the door to his unit was pried open. Officers are following up on leads, to include surveillance video, to identify suspect(s).

A woman reported losing a large amount of money to scammers over the last eight or nine months. The case is under investigation.

Tuesday, July 26

A woman reported the refrigerant line to her air conditioning unit was cut by an unknown person and no longer works. The case was investigated as criminal mischief, but suspect information has not been developed at this time.

Officers investigated a case of harassment (domestic violence) where a woman reported a man who has been ordered by the court not to have contact with her showed up, asked for money and threatened her. The suspect left before officers arrived and was not immediately located.

A call for a suspicious vehicle on Southwest Fanno Creek Drive near Pennywort Terrace turned into a DUII arrest. Officers discovered the driver was under the influence. His blood alcohol content was measured at twice the legal limit.

Wednesday, July 27

A woman reported a man who is known to her exposed himself to her young daughter and made inappropriate comments. Responding officers arrested the man for luring a minor. The case has been forwarded to detectives for further investigation.

A caller reported a man with a hammer was hitting things inside a store in the 7600 block of Southwest Dartmouth Street. When officers responded, the man approached them and raised the hammer as though he intended to fight. When he was warned he may be Tasered, he dropped the hammer and was safely arrested.

Officers were called to a disturbance in the 11600 block of Southwest 72nd Avenue, where callers reported four people in a unit were fighting and one of them may have been stabbed. When officers arrived, they learned no one was actually stabbed.

A Tigard officer who serves on the Washington County Crisis Negotiation Unit (CNU) and another Tigard officer who serves on the Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team (TNT) responded to assist with a call in Washington County.

A store in the 13100 block of Southwest Pacific Highway was robbed by a pair of shoplifters who pulled a gun and pointed it at an employee. Nobody was hurt. The case was forwarded to detectives and the investigation remains active.

Thursday, July 28

Officers were called to a domestic disturbance, where a man was reportedly being violent, breaking things and trying to punch his mother. Responding officers learned the man was on probation and was not allowed to be at the address. He was taken to jail.

A woman reported her roommate attacked her with a golf club. The roommate was arrested on charges of assault, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.

Catalytic converters were reported stolen from a 2007 Honda Element near Southwest Big Leaf Drive and Raptor Place and a 2005 Honda Accord, which was parked in a garage in the 9500 block of Southwest Washington Square Road while the owner was at work.

Friday, July 29

A woman reported being the victim of chronic domestic violence, including physical attacks and strangulation. The case is being referred to detectives for further investigation.

Officers investigated a case of domestic violence (assault) and burglary involving chronic incidents between a man and woman. The case remains open at this time.

Several cars were broken into overnight at an apartment complex in the 11800 block of Southwest Greenburg Road.

Saturday, July 30

A man reported that another man who was known to him pulled a knife on him and threatened him. The victim ran off and was not hurt. The investigation remains open.

A Tigard officer who serves on the Washington County Crisis Negotiation Unit (CNU) and another Tigard officer who serves on the Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team (TNT) responded to assist with a call in Yamhill County.

A man reported his apartment was burglarized in the 9300 block of Southwest Maplewood Drive. An officer responded but suspect information was not immediately available.

As the weather hovered around 100 degrees, officers were called to several welfare checks and domestic disturbances in the heat of the day.

Editor's note: The Family Justice Center of Washington County reminds everyone that resources are available if you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or abuse.

If this is an emergency and you or someone you know is in danger, call or text 911 immediately .

The Family Justice Center can be reached at 503-430-8300 , where callers can connect to partners' crisis lines, 24/7.

You can also call them individually at:

• Domestic Violence Resource Center:

• Sexual Violence Resource Center: 503-640-5311

• Safety Compass: 971-235-0021

• Washington County Mental Health: 503-291-9111

Tri-county resources include:

• Multnomah County, Call To Safety: 503-235-5333

• Clackamas County, A Safe Place and Clackamas Women's Services: 888-654-2288

National:

• The National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

{loadposition sub-article-02}