Tualatin Police Log: Persistent trespasser pushed out of apartment

By Tualatin Police Department
The Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RmHJH_0hJUOpt800 The Tualatin Police Department responded to calls for service from Aug. 3-7, 2022.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

A man was arrested for DUII (alcohol) near Southwest Boones Ferry Road and Nasoma Lane.

Officers arrested a man in the 19400 block of Southwest Boones Ferry Road for driving and possessing a stolen vehicle.

A man crashed a stolen motorcycle into the rear end of a sedan near near Southwest Tualatin-Sherwood Road and Cipole Road and fled the scene on foot. The man was located after a K-9 track and was arrested for DUII (alcohol), hit-and-run, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Officers arrested a man in the 8600 block of Southwest Tualatin Road for violating a release agreement. While in the holding cell, the man damaged the facilities.

Thursday, Aug. 4

A man eluded officers in a stolen car then on foot after he crashed near Southwest Nyberg Lane and 50th Avenue. He was arrested for attempt to elude in a vehicle and on foot, felony driving while revoked, hit-and-run, reckless driving, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Saturday, Aug. 6
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hJUOpt800

A domestic disturbance between a husband and wife in the 8300 block of Southwest Mohawk Street led to a physical altercation. No injuries were reported, and the husband did not want to file harassment charges against his wife. However, the incident is being documented. Officers separated the husband and wife for the night.

An unidentified intoxicated man entered an apartment in the 19000 block of Southwest 65th Avenue and confronted the couple inside, who were watching television. After the suspect would not leave, the male resident pushed him out of the apartment and locked him out. The suspect then continued to knock before eventually leaving and entering another apartment.

Sunday, Aug. 7

Officers responded to a head-on crash between a passenger car and a TriMet bus near Southwest Boones Ferry Road and Warm Springs Street.

A man was arrested for his outstanding warrant near Southwest 86th Avenue and Santiam Drive. During a subsequent search, he was found to have 4.5 grams of methamphetamine and multiple identifying documents of an Argentinian man.

Editor's note: The Family Justice Center of Washington County reminds everyone that resources are available if you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or abuse.

If this is an emergency and you or someone you know is in danger, call or text 911 immediately.

The Family Justice Center can be reached at 503-430-8300, where callers can connect to partners' crisis lines, 24/7.

You can also call them individually at:

• Domestic Violence Resource Center: 503-469-8620

• Sexual Violence Resource Center: 503-640-5311

• Safety Compass: 971-235-0021

• Washington County Mental Health: 503-291-9111

Tri-county resources include:

• Multnomah County, Call To Safety: 503-235-5333

• Clackamas County, A Safe Place and Clackamas Women's Services: 888-654-2288

National:

• The National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

