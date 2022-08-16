Walter Alfred Collis, Jr., 76 of Fennville, Michigan, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Golden Orchards in Fennville, Michigan. Born July 14, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois, he was the son of the late Walter Sr. and Geneva (Randolph) Collis. Walter was blessed to have a job he enjoyed at American Aerosol (now known as Sherman Williams), where he retired after 35 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing bingo, going thrift shopping, riding his bike or walking, and traveling the Amish County. Walter loved the Amish communities and the people. Though he never married or had children, he was a wonderful uncle to his many nieces and nephews.

FENNVILLE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO