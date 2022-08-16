Read full article on original website
Related
bloomberglaw.com
ANALYSIS: Lawyers See Growth in Crypto Work Despite Downturn
The crypto industry is suffering its biggest setback to date, with token values down substantially and decentralized finance (DeFi) companies imploding. Yet attorneys expect legal work in the crypto space to increase in the coming years, according to a recent Bloomberg Law survey. The results from Bloomberg Law’s second State...
The singles tax is evolving in the age of inflation, and it means your married friends are probably 9x richer than you
For undecided couples, the decision to tie the knot with a significant other could have economic ramifications as well as personal ones. The percentage of American adults living with a spouse has declined notably over the past several decades, from 66.6% in 1950 to just 50% last year, with the number of people living alone or with unmarried partners rising instead, according to Census data.
bloomberglaw.com
Investment Funds Partner Louisa Cobbe Joins Kirkland in London
Louisa Cobbe has joined Kirkland & Ellis as a partner in the investment funds group in London, the firm said Thursday. Cobbe focuses on structuring, capital raising, and ongoing operation of investment vehicles and funds, particularly regarding real estate, according to Kirkland. She was formerly a partner at Bryan Cave...
bloomberglaw.com
ANALYSIS: Corps Face Stakeholder Benefit Inquiries After Dobbs
The monumental impact of the US Supreme Court’s June ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is still unfolding. US companies should prepare for a flood of inquiries into how the evolving patchwork of state reproductive health care laws will impact their employee benefit offerings. To address...
RELATED PEOPLE
bloomberglaw.com
Corporate Tax and Transfer Pricing Implications of Workforce Fragmentation
Over recent years, the world of work has transformed as a result of globalization, technological innovations, and institutional reforms, creating a more flexible and fragmented labor force and a rise in non-standard forms of employment in many advanced economies. The concept of workforce fragmentation focuses on workers in non-standard employment...
bloomberglaw.com
Special Commentary: Let’s Use Balance to Help Make Pillar Two Work
We wanted to respond to the recent article by Will Morris, “Pillar Two: Let’s Use the ‘Hungarian Hiatus’ to Get Back on Track,” to offer a somewhat fuller presentation of the different points he raises. Morris starts by sharing his observations on “tax momentum” and...
bloomberglaw.com
Big Four Firms Test Audit Safeguards as Consultancy Booms
The Big Four accounting firms increasingly rely on consulting and advising to drive their profits and boost partner paychecks, but it comes at a cost. That resurgence of consulting—now the biggest slice of Big Four revenue—comes packaged with potential conflicts of interest that could threaten what was once their core business: the audit.
Wizz Air suspends relaunch of Russia-UAE flights as criticism mounts
DUBAI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - European budget carrier Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) has suspended plans to resume flights from the Russian capital of Moscow to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, amid mounting criticism over the relaunch decision this month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bloomberglaw.com
Covid Vaccine ‘Windfall Profits’ Under Attack by Patent Holders
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CureVac NV are staking claim in court to a long history of scientific breakthroughs that led to the messenger RNA vaccine used for Covid-19. These and other rival drug patent owners are asking federal courts for a cut of the profits. Moderna Inc. and. Pfizer Inc.
Comments / 0