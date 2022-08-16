ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bloomberglaw.com

ANALYSIS: Lawyers See Growth in Crypto Work Despite Downturn

The crypto industry is suffering its biggest setback to date, with token values down substantially and decentralized finance (DeFi) companies imploding. Yet attorneys expect legal work in the crypto space to increase in the coming years, according to a recent Bloomberg Law survey. The results from Bloomberg Law’s second State...
Fortune

The singles tax is evolving in the age of inflation, and it means your married friends are probably 9x richer than you

For undecided couples, the decision to tie the knot with a significant other could have economic ramifications as well as personal ones. The percentage of American adults living with a spouse has declined notably over the past several decades, from 66.6% in 1950 to just 50% last year, with the number of people living alone or with unmarried partners rising instead, according to Census data.
bloomberglaw.com

Investment Funds Partner Louisa Cobbe Joins Kirkland in London

Louisa Cobbe has joined Kirkland & Ellis as a partner in the investment funds group in London, the firm said Thursday. Cobbe focuses on structuring, capital raising, and ongoing operation of investment vehicles and funds, particularly regarding real estate, according to Kirkland. She was formerly a partner at Bryan Cave...
bloomberglaw.com

ANALYSIS: Corps Face Stakeholder Benefit Inquiries After Dobbs

The monumental impact of the US Supreme Court’s June ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is still unfolding. US companies should prepare for a flood of inquiries into how the evolving patchwork of state reproductive health care laws will impact their employee benefit offerings. To address...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael
Person
Masayoshi Son
bloomberglaw.com

Corporate Tax and Transfer Pricing Implications of Workforce Fragmentation

Over recent years, the world of work has transformed as a result of globalization, technological innovations, and institutional reforms, creating a more flexible and fragmented labor force and a rise in non-standard forms of employment in many advanced economies. The concept of workforce fragmentation focuses on workers in non-standard employment...
bloomberglaw.com

Special Commentary: Let’s Use Balance to Help Make Pillar Two Work

We wanted to respond to the recent article by Will Morris, “Pillar Two: Let’s Use the ‘Hungarian Hiatus’ to Get Back on Track,” to offer a somewhat fuller presentation of the different points he raises. Morris starts by sharing his observations on “tax momentum” and...
bloomberglaw.com

Big Four Firms Test Audit Safeguards as Consultancy Booms

The Big Four accounting firms increasingly rely on consulting and advising to drive their profits and boost partner paychecks, but it comes at a cost. That resurgence of consulting—now the biggest slice of Big Four revenue—comes packaged with potential conflicts of interest that could threaten what was once their core business: the audit.
