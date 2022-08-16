Read full article on original website
Winters, McKinney lead Mahomet-Seymour at Charleston Country Club
Bulldog golfers Ainsley Winters and Kayla McKinney combined to shoot a 37 on Monday (Aug. 15) in the 15th Charleston girls’ golf scramble at Charleston Country Club. Twelve schools participated. Mount Zion was the winner (79). M-S took fourth (84). On Tuesday (Aug. 16), Winters carded a 39 to...
Kelton Hennesy finishes at fourth, and top freshmen at Tiger Kick-Off Classic
Mahomet-Seymour’s Kelton Hennesy was the top freshman finisher from any school on Monday (Aug. 15) in the 15-school Tiger Kick-off Classic golf tournament at Urbana Country Club. Hennesy fired a 76 and placed fourth individually. One other Bulldog secured a top-20 placement. Leif Olson was 17th with an 80.
MSJHS baseball opens season with win
Logan Schmit had two hits on Thursday (Aug. 11) as the Mahomet-Seymour Junior High baseball team opened its season with a 14-2 triumph at Normal Parkside. Winning pitcher Paxson O’Malley drove in two runs as did Marco Casillas and Pierce Douglas. Scoring twice apiece were O’Malley, Tate Kimball and...
Thunder on the Vermilion at Gao Grotto Returns with New Group of Boat Racers
The Thunder on the Vermilion boat races at the Gao Grotto are back this weekend. And the Grotto’s Buddy Freed says a different group of racers will be here this time around. Freed says the Marine Racing Club stopped by last spring and liked what they saw. AUDIO: We...
New veterans lounge opens in Tuscola
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Transitioning from military service into the civilian life can be hard for many veterans. A gym owner in Tuscola saw the need for a safe space for vets and he filled it. He started a group designed to help veterans deal with the changes of life after the military called 217 […]
Rader Family Farms In Illinois Set To Open September 10
I don't want to sound like a broken record but with the weather changing so much, football, volleyball, soccer, and other sports starting, and the pumpkin spice theme making an appearance we know that fall isn't far away. This means hoodies, sweatpants, hot chocolate, haunted houses, Halloween, and everything else we enjoy about the fall for us in the Midwest.
Central Illinois towns receive grants from Rebuild Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Several towns in central Illinois were among those that were announced to be recipients of money from the Rebuild Illinois capital program to help revamp their downtown areas. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity awarded 50 grants totaling $106 million on Monday. The state had originally […]
New Illinois solar farm opens downstate in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Ill. - The state's newest solar farm opened Thursday in Lincoln, Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker was on hand for the dedication of the project. The Mulligan Solar Farm led to 300 construction jobs and is contributing $7 million in tax revenue for that community. The solar farm is being...
Young boy badly hurt in dog attack
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A little boy was bit by a dog Tuesday afternoon on Bloomington’s east side. Bloomington Police confirmed a large dog attacked the child in the 1100 block of Chatham Lane, near East Empire Street. Police said the boy had severe lacerations, and family...
Man shot on N. Van Dyke in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police are investigating after a man was shot in the 900 block of N. Van Dyke in Decatur Wednesday. WAND crews responded to a report of a heavy police presence on the corner of N. Van Dyke and King St. We learned a 25-year-old man had been...
Firestone to Commerce Park
DECATUR, Ill (WAND) – From tire manufacturing to industrial park. Final demolition is underway of the old Firestone plant on N. 22nd Street in Decatur. It clears the way for the continued development of the property which is now called Commerce Park. Firestone ceased operations in late 2001 a...
Illinois State police announce patrols in Vermilion County
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Interim Commander, Acting Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the ISP will conduct Roadside Safety Checks (RSCs) in Vermilion County during September. The use of RSCs combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public. The ISP...
Man arrested and juvenile critically injured in ATV crash
One person was arrested and a juvenile critically injured following a crash Wednesday involving an ATV and a car in Vermillion County.
’80s rock band Night Ranger, ZZ Top tribute band to take stage Saturday in downtown Gibson City
GIBSON CITY — Bill Kirby is expecting a big crowd — hopefully as many as 3,000 people — to be in downtown Gibson City on Saturday night to take in some live music, food and perhaps a beer or two. Last year’s inaugural Summer Bash, sponsored by...
Air show coming to Coles County Airport
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Airport Authority will be hosting an airshow this weekend at Coles County Memorial Airport. The air show will take place on Saturday starting at 11 a.m., with aerial performances lasting from noon to 3 p.m. The show will be free, but attendees may provide a donation at the […]
Renters looking for answers after apartment building condemned
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People living in one Champaign apartment complex are trying to find a new place to live after they were told their building is unlivable. Some people living in the Colonial Plaza off South Mattis Avenue did complain to the city about the shape of the building; even the Champaign Fire Department […]
County board member wants accountability amidst investigation
Update at 3 p.m. on 8/17/2022 Trooper Jayme Bufford of the Illinois State Police confirmed Troopers’ presence at the Iroquois County Public Health Department on Tuesday was connected to their investigation into the ICPHD. Bufford said the investigation is open and ongoing and could not comment further to maintain the investigation’s integrity. WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) […]
Family faces life in prison for human trafficking
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A trio of siblings were indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday on nine counts charging them with conspiracy to commit forced labor and kidnapping. Guatemalan nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan are facing the possibility of life in prison and mandatory restitution for their alleged crimes. The […]
UPDATED: Business owner returns frustrated to city council
CLINTON — When business owner Melissa Morris talked to the city council on Aug. 1, she hoped the city would address one of her concerns quickly. She returned to the council on Tuesday and expressed her frustration that nothing had yet happened. At the Aug. 1 meeting, Morris talked...
County Board OK’s Bonuses and Pay Hikes
The Vermilion County Board has approved $5-thousand dollar bonuses for employees who worked through the pandemic, along with pay hikes included in new three-year contract agreements. County Board Chairman Larry Baughn says some employees will get more than the $5-thousand dollar bonus…. [AUDIO: ‘’Everybody’s getting the five-thousand. There were just...
