PRSA Sierra Nevada Offers Free Public Relations and Communications Counsel to Reno Area Nonprofits and Businesses at Annual Pr-To-Go

Six transplant recipients/living donors from both Las Vegas and Reno competed in this year’s event. LAS VEGAS/RENO, NEV. – August 9, 2022 – Nevada Donor Network (NDN) is proud to welcome home the six athletes from Team Nevada after a successful showing at the 2022 Donate Life Transplant Games of America including winning 22 gold medals, five silver medals and seven bronze medals. Held in San Diego over the past week, Team Nevada athletes, comprised of transplant recipients and living donors, competed in a variety of events such as swimming, track & field, and bowling.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO