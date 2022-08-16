Read full article on original website
Browns reportedly make decision on Jimmy Garoppolo
Now that the NFL has announced they will suspend Deshaun Watson for 11 games this upcoming season, it was assumed by many that the Cleveland Browns would trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, according to reports, the Browns aren’t interested in making a deal. Jonathan Jones...
2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Friday's games
NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:. Collins kick-starts offense. The Texans weren't producing any offense early in the game, but wide receiver Nico Collins' touchdown catch to end the first half woke them up, giving Houston the lead on what might have been the best play of the night. Reports from Houston's preseason practices have indicated that the second-year wide receiver could be primed for a breakout year, and late in the first half Collins backed up those claims with a touchdown grab that was worthy of a highlight reel. Quarterback Davis Mills lofted a pass to the side of the end zone, where Collins went up to grab it. Despite Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick tackling him in the air, getting a hand on the ball and bringing Collins to the ground, the receiver managed to hold on and keep his feet in. After a review, the touchdown call was confirmed. Collins finished with four receptions for 48 yards and the touchdown, perhaps offering a preview of what's to come this year for the young receiver.
Five best active NFL brother duos in 2022: Bosas, Watts lead group
NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2022" -- voted on by the players themselves -- continues on Sunday, Aug. 21. Players ranked 50-31 will be revealed Sunday over the course of two hour-long episodes, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET. Players ranked 30-21 will be revealed in a third episode, airing at 11 p.m. ET.
2022 NFL season: Eleven one-year contracts that will pay off
The NFL is a prove-it league. No job is safe, and every player is one bad hit or unlucky step away from fighting for his career. Certain players enter each season in a much more contractual prove-it situation. Whether due to an injury, inconsistent play or age, some settle for a one-year contract. The plan is -- it's always the plan -- to perform well on that single-year contract in hopes of cashing in the following offseason.
NFL Hosts Third Annual HBCU Open House
The NFL is hosting the third annual NFL x HBCU Open House, bringing together stakeholders across Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) and football landscapes to discuss NFL initiatives, areas of opportunity, and an aim to further strengthen relationships. Participants from the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), Southwestern Athletic Conference...
Former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio open to return, 'probably as a coordinator'
With more than 30 seasons in the NFL, Vic Fangio is taking 2022 off, but he's open for a future return if the right opportunity presents itself. "We'll see where things stand and develop and what's available to see if I'm a good match for somebody," Fangio told the St. Paul Pioneer Press' Chris Tomasson, "but it's definitely a possibility, probably as a coordinator."
Move the Sticks: Deshaun Watson's suspension & pivotal rookies with Lance Zierlein
Bucky Brooks is back with a new episode of Move the Sticks and is joined by NFL Media's Lance Zierlein. To start off, the guys react to the news of the NFL and NFLPA agreeing to an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Then for the rest of the show, Lance goes through his pivotal rookies in each division.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson maintains innocence, says he 'never assaulted anyone' following 11-game suspension, $5M fine
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Thursday reiterated he "never assaulted anyone," following the announcement that he would be suspended the first 11 games of the 2022 NFL season and fined $5 million as part of a settlement between the league and NFLPA for violating the league's personal-conduct policy. "I've...
NFL - SOCIAL MEDIA RULES
Welcome to the rules for the official social media pages of the NFL! These pages are a place for NFL fans to get news and updates, discuss their favorite teams, the season and all things NFL. These "Rules" govern all social media accounts operated by the NFL, the National Football League, its Member Clubs, NFL Ventures L.P. and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, employees, representatives and licensees (collectively, the "NFL Entities" or the "NFL").
Rams QB Matthew Stafford 'right on track' for season after dealing with elbow tendinitis
Matthew Stafford will be ready for the Rams' season opener despite the elbow tendinitis he's been dealing with throughout training camp. The Rams quarterback told reporters Wednesday that he "felt good" the day following an intrasquad scrimmage where he participated in full, which is notable considering the team has been closely monitoring his workload for the past month.
Evolution of EVERY teams' logo (and helmet!) | NFL Explained
Do you know which 2 teams have a "different" logo on each side of their helmet? Do you know the story behind logos like "Brownie the Elf" or "Steely McBeam"? How about the mystery behind the NFL shield? It's time for another NFL Explained history lesson. See how all 32 team's logos have evolved over the years as well as how each teams' modern helmets have changed.
Panthers, Patriots frustrated by fights derailing joint practices for second straight day
Joint practices between the Panthers and Patriots have not gone smoothly this week. Fights have peppered both sessions, with multiple players being ejected the past two days. On Wednesday, the conflict sprang up once more when Panthers safety Kenny Robinson flattened Patriots returner Kristian Wilkerson in what was supposed to be a "thud" (not full contact) drill. Robinson stood over Wilkerson, who was in visible distress, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported, sparking a fracas.
Former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer returns to FOX as college football analyst
Seven months following his dismissal as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach, Urban Meyer is returning to the college football world as a member of FOX's Big Noon Kickoff cast, the network announced Friday. Meyer will return to reform the show's original cast, which also features host Rob Stone along with former...
NFL, NFLPA and Dapper Labs launch NFL ALL DAY digital video highlight NFL platform
The National Football League (NFL), the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), and Dapper Labs Inc. today announced that NFL ALL DAY -- the exclusive digital video highlight NFT platform -- is officially open and available to fans worldwide, just ahead of the 2022 NFL season. "Today, we welcome fans worldwide to...
Jaguars expect RB James Robinson to play Week 1 vs. Commanders
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson took part in team sessions during practice this week, keeping him on target to return in Week 1 after suffering an Achilles injury in December. Coach Doug Pederson said Thursday the club expects the top back to return by the season opener against the...
T.J. Watt says it's too early for comparisons with older brother J.J. Watt's 'unstoppable' prime
Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt earned the Defensive Player of the Year award last season while tying the NFL's all-time sack record of 22.5. But Watt doesn't view himself as the best player in his own family just yet. Asked on the Pivot Podcast, who is the better player,...
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 19
Miles Sanders was sidelined yet again at Philadelphia Eagles practice Friday by a hamstring injury. While coach Nick Sirianni didn't sound concerned about the long-term health of his starting running back, the Eagles skipper told reporters that there is no timetable for Sanders' return to action. "You know I'll never...
Todd Bowles focused on leading Bucs, elevating minority coaches during second stint in the big chair
TAMPA, Fla. -- On a cold night at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, Todd Bowles ran into some old acquaintances from New York. Bowles was preparing for his fourth season as the defensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a job that had brought him acclaim, his first Super Bowl ring as a coach (he also won one as a starting safety for Washington in 1987 and as a member of Green Bay's personnel department in 1996), but not a promotion. The NFL's annual tilt-a-whirl of a hiring season had already spun to a halt by that night, and Bowles had not been hired for any of the nine head-coach openings.
Panthers QBs P.J. Walker, Matt Corral to rotate quarters vs. Patriots; Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold out
Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule is taking an alternate approach to his quarterback situation tonight (7 p.m. ET, NFL Network) against the New England Patriots. With the starters sitting out following joint practices with the Pats, neither Baker Mayfield nor Sam Darnold will play in the second preseason game. That leaves backups P.J. Walker and rookie Matt Corral to split the reps.
Deshaun Watson settlement brings suspension saga to unsatisfying close
Perhaps the only good thing to come of Thursday's announcement that Deshaun Watson would be suspended 11 games, fined $5 million and required to undergo an evaluation and counseling for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy were a few words near the bottom of the NFL's statement: "Today's announcement concludes the process."
