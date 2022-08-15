Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms
Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 8/14 Sunday morning forecast
After a glorious Saturday, skies remained mostly clear overnight, and it was on the cool side.It was one of the coolest nights since early July.Sunday will be another fine day; however, clouds will begin to increase in the afternoon hours, ahead of a system that will bring some rain on Monday. 83 will be our high.Sunday night will feature partly cloudy skies, with a low of 68, as well as a slight uptick in humidity levels.
NEXT Weather forecast for Thursday 8/18/2022
NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says the morning will be dry and sunny. Storms will develop in the afternoon, around 3 p.m., and may last into the evening.
Farmers' Almanac Forecasts 'Extreme' Winter Weather as Energy Bills Soar
The coming winter will have "plenty of snow, rain, and mush—as well as some record-breaking cold temperatures," the publication has warned.
