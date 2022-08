Pursuant to Chapter 92 of the Acts of 2022, the Votes Act, the City of Woburn will conduct Advance Removal of the September 6, 2022 State Primary ballots on Saturday, September 3, 2022, beginning at 8:00 a.m. and continuing until complete in the Council Chamber at Woburn City Hall, 10 Common Street, Woburn, Massachusetts. The location is accessible, and the process will be open for public observation.

WOBURN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO