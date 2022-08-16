Cuba City voters will decide the fate of a proposed $26.85 million school bond measure in the upcoming November election. The Cuba City School Board on Wednesday unanimously approved placing the facilities measure on the November 8th ballot. The measure will require a simple majority to pass. Community survey results from this past spring indicated substantial community support, with an estimated 56% approval rate. If approved, the $26.85 million measure would fund projects across the district’s facilities. Projects at the elementary school would include replacing the roof and parking lots as well as repairing and replacing pavement around the school. At the high school, funds would go toward expanding technical education areas as well as adding a fitness center and updating the gym. The proposed measure would raise the mill rate used to calculate the school district’s portion of property taxes by 97 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value. This means that if the measure is approved, the owner of a $100,000 property would see a tax increase of $97 per year.

