Dane County, WI

x1071.com

Riverside and Great Northern Railway celebrates 75 years

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — It was a celebration on rails Saturday as the Riverside and Great Northern Railway marked 75 years of trips in Wisconsin Dells. The operation began in 1947 in Janesville when the Sandley family built a two-mile, 15-inch gauge train track along the Rock River. Not everyone was a fan, however, so the Sadleys moved the railway to the Dells, where you can find it today.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
x1071.com

Gunshots reported outside hotel on far west side

MADISON, Wis. — A person staying at a hotel on Madison’s far west side reported hearing gunshots late Thursday night, Madison police said. The gunshots were reported by a guest at the Comfort Inn and Suites on John Q. Hammons Drive at about 11:25 p.m. Thursday. Officers responded...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Sauk County Drug Task Force arrests three in Baraboo

BARABOO, Wis. — The Sauk County Drug Task Force arrested three people Friday after a search in Baraboo. Officials said the team searched a residence in the 500 block of 4th Street and found heroin, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. Two men and a woman were taken into custody. All...
BARABOO, WI
x1071.com

Lancaster crews put out fire at Premier Co-op

LANCASTER, Wis. — Firefighters in Lancaster were busy early Saturday morning. Crews were called to Premier Co-op on North Jefferson Street just after 4:30 a.m. after a commercial building caught fire. Firefighters were able to contain the flames to one building, protecting two others. No injuries were reported. COPYRIGHT...
LANCASTER, WI
x1071.com

Iowa County Cancer Coalition raises money for a cure

BARNEVELD, Wis. — The Iowa County Cancer Coalition raised money for a cure Saturday. The group hosted its annual fundraiser, the first one since the pandemic began. Monday raised at the event will help support families whose loved ones have cancer. “We provide them with gas cards, food vouchers,...
IOWA COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

School Bond Measure To Be On Ballot In Cuba City in November

Cuba City voters will decide the fate of a proposed $26.85 million school bond measure in the upcoming November election. The Cuba City School Board on Wednesday unanimously approved placing the facilities measure on the November 8th ballot. The measure will require a simple majority to pass. Community survey results from this past spring indicated substantial community support, with an estimated 56% approval rate. If approved, the $26.85 million measure would fund projects across the district’s facilities. Projects at the elementary school would include replacing the roof and parking lots as well as repairing and replacing pavement around the school. At the high school, funds would go toward expanding technical education areas as well as adding a fitness center and updating the gym. The proposed measure would raise the mill rate used to calculate the school district’s portion of property taxes by 97 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value. This means that if the measure is approved, the owner of a $100,000 property would see a tax increase of $97 per year.
CUBA CITY, WI
x1071.com

Trio charged in SW Madison shooting appear in court

MADISON, Wis. — Three 18-year-olds charged in a shooting on Madison’s southwest side earlier this month made their initial court appearances Thursday. Jevante Koger and Damarion Pollard, of Madison, and Zanya Anderson, of Fitchburg, appeared in court Thursday afternoon. Koger faces a felony charge of attempted first-degree homicide as a party to a crime, while Pollard faces a felony charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of felony bail jumping. Anderson faces a felony charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Arena Man Dies in Iowa County Crash

A man from Arena was killed in a crash southeast of Arena Thursday afternoon. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call about a crash near the intersection of County Highway K and Knight Hollow Road just after 3:20 p.m. A preliminary investigation showed the victim, Ralph Reeson, was heading north on Highway K when he failed to negotiate the curves in the road. First responders found him dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office said Reeson was not wearing a seatbelt. He was the only person in his vehicle at the time of the crash. Officials are still investigating the crash.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Artist paints murals in UW-Madison’s South Madison Partnership building

MADISON, Wis. — Applying to paint a series of murals inside a Madison building just seemed natural to Lilada Gee. On Thursday, those murals went from concept to creation. Gree and a team of volunteers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison painted five murals inside the university’s South Madison Partnership building on South Park Street.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

One person dead after I-39/90 crash that sent semi over median

MADISON, Wis. — One person was killed Sunday after a crash on I-39/90 that flipped a semi over a median. Emergency crews were sent to the scene of the crash near US 51 just after 9:50 a.m. A heavily damaged sedan was found and a semi was on its side straddling the median. All lanes of I-39/90 were shut down because of the incident.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
x1071.com

Brasserie V, a home for Belgian fare in Madison, to close

MADISON, Wis. — A popular downtown Madison restaurant will close its doors for good next week. Brasserie V, which became popular for its unique Belgian menu and wide selection of craft beers and wines, will have its last call on August 27 after 15 years in business. The restaurant’s owners announced the closure Saturday on Facebook.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Someone Spoofing Lancaster Police Department Number

The Lancaster Police Department has received information that calls are being made that appear to be from the department’s phone number and claim to be from the Lancaster Police Department. The caller is requesting information that would lead to identity theft, mentioning copies of passports and other documents. Do not give out personal information to anyone over the phone. If you have questions, call the Lancaster Police Department or the Grant County Sheriff’s Department directly.
LANCASTER, WI
x1071.com

Two people dead, two more injured in Sun Prairie car crash

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis.– Two people were killed in a two-car crash in Sun Prairie Saturday night. The Sun Prairie Police Department responded to the intersection of Reiner Road and Innovation Way around 8:30 p.m. The driver and passenger of a Honda Civic were pronounced dead after being transported to...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
x1071.com

Two taken to hospital after stolen SUV rolls over on Atwood Ave. overnight

MADISON, Wis. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash overnight on Madison’s east side, with police later determining the car was stolen. The Madison Fire Department says the crash happened at the intersection of Atwood Avenue and Elmside Boulevard at about 1:41...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Two cars crash into Sun Prairie apartment building; 3 families displaced

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Two cars crashed into an apartment building overnight, displacing three families who were inside the building at the time. Sun Prairie police said the crash happened around 10:10 p.m. after one of the drivers hit the other vehicle while both were driving south on Highway 151 south of Windsor Street. Both vehicles then left the highway and hit the apartment building adjacent to the roadway.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
x1071.com

Pay-what-you-can restaurant opens at Madison Children’s Museum

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Children’s Museum has opened what it said is the first pay-what-you-can restaurant in a museum in the country. Little John’s Lunchbox, a self-serve cafe aimed at improving accessibility to healthy food, opened at the museum Friday. Museum officials said they wanted to...
MADISON, WI

