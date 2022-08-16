ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platteville, WI

Comments / 0

Related
x1071.com

Southwest Tech Working To Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore is working to reduce its environmental impact through investments in renewable energy and student training. College officials announced their goal to, in the next three years, reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 20%, as well as reduce heating and electric costs by the same percentage. The investments in renewable energy are being made using one-time funding sources. All money saved by the renewable energy investments will be funneled back into student support services. Officials are working with a consultant to create a 10-year sustainability plan that will work closely with the college’s facilities master plan to help the campus reach its goals.
FENNIMORE, WI
x1071.com

Art Infusion 2022 to bring new public art to downtown Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Six artists with local and international ties will transform a set of walls in downtown Janesville as part of an upcoming public art project. This year’s Art Infusion mural series runs Sept. 9 through 11. Throughout the course of the weekend, muralists from Miami, Madison, Mexico City, Detroit, and South Bend, Indiana will spend hours creating their works of art while interacting with spectators.
JANESVILLE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Platteville, WI
Platteville, WI
Education
x1071.com

UW Bookstore launches cow-themed game bib overalls

MADISON, Wis. — The UW Bookstore has launched a new clothing line ahead of the upcoming football season, and it will have fans seeing spots. On Friday, the bookstore launched a new version of the popular red and white Badger overalls, but this version pays homage to Wisconsin’s dairy farming industry.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

‘This really is an all-hands-on-deck moment’: City of Madison lauded for energy efficiency, sustainability efforts

MADISON, Wis. — City of Madison leaders accepted an award Thursday acknowledging the city’s efforts to create a more environmentally friendly and sustainable city. Presented by Focus On Energy — an organization that partners with local utility providers and municipalities around the state to promote renewable energy and increased efficiency — the Excellence in Energy award is meant to recognize city projects from the past year that promote sustainability, including an ongoing remodel of Metro Madison’s maintenance facility.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

TDS raises pride flag ahead of OutReach Magic Pride Festival

MADISON, Wis. — Ahead of Madison’s fourth-annual OutReach Magic Pride Festival at Warner Park on Sunday, TDS celebrated pride with a flag raising at its headquarters on the city’s west side Friday. The telecommunications company’s 2BU Associate Resource Group helped organize Friday’s event. TDS is a sponsor...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Drug reduces asthma attacks in some children, UW researchers find

MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin researchers found a drug that reduces asthma attacks in children living in low-income urban neighborhoods, according to a study published in The Lancet. Researchers at UW’s School of Medicine and Public Health led by Dr. Daniel Jackson found that the drug mepolizumab dropped...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Aid#Uw System#College#Uw Platteville
x1071.com

Time for Kids: How food insecurity can lead to longterm health issues

MADISON, Wis. — We know that inadequate access to healthy foods can lead to hunger but experiencing food insecurity can lead to real medical issues for children. SSM Health family physician Dr. Roopa Shah says that while it may seem contradictory, chronic food insecurity can lead to our kids being overweight.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

School Bond Measure To Be On Ballot In Cuba City in November

Cuba City voters will decide the fate of a proposed $26.85 million school bond measure in the upcoming November election. The Cuba City School Board on Wednesday unanimously approved placing the facilities measure on the November 8th ballot. The measure will require a simple majority to pass. Community survey results from this past spring indicated substantial community support, with an estimated 56% approval rate. If approved, the $26.85 million measure would fund projects across the district’s facilities. Projects at the elementary school would include replacing the roof and parking lots as well as repairing and replacing pavement around the school. At the high school, funds would go toward expanding technical education areas as well as adding a fitness center and updating the gym. The proposed measure would raise the mill rate used to calculate the school district’s portion of property taxes by 97 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value. This means that if the measure is approved, the owner of a $100,000 property would see a tax increase of $97 per year.
CUBA CITY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
x1071.com

Why you’re still being required to wear a mask when you go to the doctor

MADISON, Wis. — As Dane County continues to see its levels of COVID-19 fluctuate, the community’s health providers are reminding people their COVID protocols remain in effect. The county’s main healthcare providers — including Access Community Health Centers, Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin, Stoughton Health, SSM...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Pay-what-you-can restaurant opens at Madison Children’s Museum

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Children’s Museum has opened what it said is the first pay-what-you-can restaurant in a museum in the country. Little John’s Lunchbox, a self-serve cafe aimed at improving accessibility to healthy food, opened at the museum Friday. Museum officials said they wanted to...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Verona Costco store opens doors

VERONA, Wis. — The long-awaited Costco store in Verona opened its doors to customers Wednesday morning. Local officials and Costco representatives took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony before the store opened at 8 a.m. The store, located at the corner of County Highways M and PB on the city’s southeast side, hosted special deals and products to mark the occasion.
VERONA, WI
x1071.com

Children’s Garden Activity Center To Be Donated In Dubuque

A local family plans to create a children’s garden activity center and donate it to Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens. A report says the garden will feature a variety of climbable structures and activities for children and families of all ages, including interactive water features, walking paths and interactive villages. The project will be entirely funded by the family of John, Alice, Andy and Debi Butler, one of the founding families of Cottingham & Butler. The family intends to donate the completed children’s garden activity center to the arboretum once construction is completed in about two years. The garden will be located on a 19-acre parcel directly north of the arboretum that is currently part of the YMCA Union Park Day Camp property.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Details Revealed Of Social Media Threat and Lockdown

Additional details have been revealed regarding a social media threat that triggered a lockdown of Clarke University last week. 23 year old Rashaud Colbert is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with the threat of terrorism, a felony. He was booked into Dubuque County Jail on Tuesday afternoon. A former Clarke student, Colbert had been arrested by police in Darien, Illinois on August 8th, after he posted a threat of violence against Clarke University and university President Thomas Chesney. Dubuque police were alerted to a threat posted on an Instagram account at about 10:35 p.m. on August 7th. The post on Colbert’s Instagram account included a picture of a gun and stated, “Clarke do you want to play a game and which building should we air out first,” with a list of buildings on the Clarke campus. The incident caused a several-hour lockdown of Clarke’s campus on August 8th. Officials lifted the lockdown after Colbert was arrested in Illinois.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
x1071.com

East Dubuque Under A State Investigation

State officials confirmed that Illinois State Police are conducting an investigation involving East Dubuque. However, officials have not provided many details as to what they are investigating. A Trooper with the Illinois State Police public information office could not confirm whether the City of East Dubuque was the subject of the investigation or whether the investigation was focused on certain individuals. The Trooper says “In order to protect the integrity of the investigation, no information is available at this time.”
EAST DUBUQUE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy