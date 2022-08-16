Read full article on original website
Related
x1071.com
MMSD holds orientation for more than 300 new teachers amid staffing shortages
MADISON, Wis. — As the school year nears for the Madison Metropolitan School District, parents are thinking about school supply checklists and getting things organized to send their kids off to class in a few weeks — but some may be worried about whether a teacher will be standing in the classroom.
x1071.com
Dane County approves $2 million in emergency grants for local food pantries
MADISON, Wis. — Food pantries in Dane County are getting some help keeping their shelves stocked after the County Board approved a $2 million grant program Thursday night. Dane County Executive Joe Parisi praised the move, which comes as many families are struggling with rising costs at grocery stores.
x1071.com
Southwest Tech Working To Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions
Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore is working to reduce its environmental impact through investments in renewable energy and student training. College officials announced their goal to, in the next three years, reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 20%, as well as reduce heating and electric costs by the same percentage. The investments in renewable energy are being made using one-time funding sources. All money saved by the renewable energy investments will be funneled back into student support services. Officials are working with a consultant to create a 10-year sustainability plan that will work closely with the college’s facilities master plan to help the campus reach its goals.
x1071.com
Art Infusion 2022 to bring new public art to downtown Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Six artists with local and international ties will transform a set of walls in downtown Janesville as part of an upcoming public art project. This year’s Art Infusion mural series runs Sept. 9 through 11. Throughout the course of the weekend, muralists from Miami, Madison, Mexico City, Detroit, and South Bend, Indiana will spend hours creating their works of art while interacting with spectators.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
x1071.com
UW Bookstore launches cow-themed game bib overalls
MADISON, Wis. — The UW Bookstore has launched a new clothing line ahead of the upcoming football season, and it will have fans seeing spots. On Friday, the bookstore launched a new version of the popular red and white Badger overalls, but this version pays homage to Wisconsin’s dairy farming industry.
x1071.com
‘This really is an all-hands-on-deck moment’: City of Madison lauded for energy efficiency, sustainability efforts
MADISON, Wis. — City of Madison leaders accepted an award Thursday acknowledging the city’s efforts to create a more environmentally friendly and sustainable city. Presented by Focus On Energy — an organization that partners with local utility providers and municipalities around the state to promote renewable energy and increased efficiency — the Excellence in Energy award is meant to recognize city projects from the past year that promote sustainability, including an ongoing remodel of Metro Madison’s maintenance facility.
x1071.com
TDS raises pride flag ahead of OutReach Magic Pride Festival
MADISON, Wis. — Ahead of Madison’s fourth-annual OutReach Magic Pride Festival at Warner Park on Sunday, TDS celebrated pride with a flag raising at its headquarters on the city’s west side Friday. The telecommunications company’s 2BU Associate Resource Group helped organize Friday’s event. TDS is a sponsor...
x1071.com
Drug reduces asthma attacks in some children, UW researchers find
MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin researchers found a drug that reduces asthma attacks in children living in low-income urban neighborhoods, according to a study published in The Lancet. Researchers at UW’s School of Medicine and Public Health led by Dr. Daniel Jackson found that the drug mepolizumab dropped...
IN THIS ARTICLE
x1071.com
Time for Kids: How food insecurity can lead to longterm health issues
MADISON, Wis. — We know that inadequate access to healthy foods can lead to hunger but experiencing food insecurity can lead to real medical issues for children. SSM Health family physician Dr. Roopa Shah says that while it may seem contradictory, chronic food insecurity can lead to our kids being overweight.
x1071.com
School Bond Measure To Be On Ballot In Cuba City in November
Cuba City voters will decide the fate of a proposed $26.85 million school bond measure in the upcoming November election. The Cuba City School Board on Wednesday unanimously approved placing the facilities measure on the November 8th ballot. The measure will require a simple majority to pass. Community survey results from this past spring indicated substantial community support, with an estimated 56% approval rate. If approved, the $26.85 million measure would fund projects across the district’s facilities. Projects at the elementary school would include replacing the roof and parking lots as well as repairing and replacing pavement around the school. At the high school, funds would go toward expanding technical education areas as well as adding a fitness center and updating the gym. The proposed measure would raise the mill rate used to calculate the school district’s portion of property taxes by 97 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value. This means that if the measure is approved, the owner of a $100,000 property would see a tax increase of $97 per year.
x1071.com
New business in Janesville aims to help food desert problem on city’s south side
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A new storefront in Janesville won’t solve a big issue on its own, but the owner hopes her new venture will help fill a void that’s been there for years. Sustain Ability Bulk Shop will open on Janesville’s south side in early September. The...
x1071.com
Republican candidate files recount petition for 2nd Congressional District primary
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Election officials in Rock County plan to hold a recount this weekend after two Republican candidates for Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District came out of the August primary with fewer than 100 votes separating them. According to initial election results, Charity Barry lost to her opponent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
x1071.com
Why you’re still being required to wear a mask when you go to the doctor
MADISON, Wis. — As Dane County continues to see its levels of COVID-19 fluctuate, the community’s health providers are reminding people their COVID protocols remain in effect. The county’s main healthcare providers — including Access Community Health Centers, Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin, Stoughton Health, SSM...
x1071.com
Pay-what-you-can restaurant opens at Madison Children’s Museum
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Children’s Museum has opened what it said is the first pay-what-you-can restaurant in a museum in the country. Little John’s Lunchbox, a self-serve cafe aimed at improving accessibility to healthy food, opened at the museum Friday. Museum officials said they wanted to...
x1071.com
Verona Costco store opens doors
VERONA, Wis. — The long-awaited Costco store in Verona opened its doors to customers Wednesday morning. Local officials and Costco representatives took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony before the store opened at 8 a.m. The store, located at the corner of County Highways M and PB on the city’s southeast side, hosted special deals and products to mark the occasion.
x1071.com
Man arrested in Ohio following north Madison shooting extradited back to Wisconsin, bail set at $1 million
MADISON, Wis. — A Dane County man arrested in Ohio earlier this month after being charged in a deadly shooting in Madison made his initial court appearance in Dane County Thursday afternoon. Aquille Lowe, 27, of Fitchburg, was arrested in Dayton, Ohio, on Aug. 4. He faces five felony...
x1071.com
Children’s Garden Activity Center To Be Donated In Dubuque
A local family plans to create a children’s garden activity center and donate it to Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens. A report says the garden will feature a variety of climbable structures and activities for children and families of all ages, including interactive water features, walking paths and interactive villages. The project will be entirely funded by the family of John, Alice, Andy and Debi Butler, one of the founding families of Cottingham & Butler. The family intends to donate the completed children’s garden activity center to the arboretum once construction is completed in about two years. The garden will be located on a 19-acre parcel directly north of the arboretum that is currently part of the YMCA Union Park Day Camp property.
x1071.com
Details Revealed Of Social Media Threat and Lockdown
Additional details have been revealed regarding a social media threat that triggered a lockdown of Clarke University last week. 23 year old Rashaud Colbert is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with the threat of terrorism, a felony. He was booked into Dubuque County Jail on Tuesday afternoon. A former Clarke student, Colbert had been arrested by police in Darien, Illinois on August 8th, after he posted a threat of violence against Clarke University and university President Thomas Chesney. Dubuque police were alerted to a threat posted on an Instagram account at about 10:35 p.m. on August 7th. The post on Colbert’s Instagram account included a picture of a gun and stated, “Clarke do you want to play a game and which building should we air out first,” with a list of buildings on the Clarke campus. The incident caused a several-hour lockdown of Clarke’s campus on August 8th. Officials lifted the lockdown after Colbert was arrested in Illinois.
x1071.com
POLL: Barnes in driver’s seat in U.S. Senate race, Evers and Michels in tight gov. race
MADISON, Wis. — The race for governor is tightening between incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and his Republican challenger Tim Michels in the first post-primary Marquette Law School poll, while Mandela Barnes opens up a lead against incumbent U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. Evers has a small edge over Michels, but...
x1071.com
East Dubuque Under A State Investigation
State officials confirmed that Illinois State Police are conducting an investigation involving East Dubuque. However, officials have not provided many details as to what they are investigating. A Trooper with the Illinois State Police public information office could not confirm whether the City of East Dubuque was the subject of the investigation or whether the investigation was focused on certain individuals. The Trooper says “In order to protect the integrity of the investigation, no information is available at this time.”
Comments / 0