Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
OKC VeloCity
OKCPS graduates can earn a teaching degree for free through new pipeline program
Greater Oklahoma City Chamber member Bank of America recently gifted $180,000 to fellow member Oklahoma City Public Schools Foundation in support of the OKCPS High School to Teacher Pipeline Program, which allows graduates to pursue a teaching degree for free while working for the district. “Our mission is to advance...
OKC 12-year-old becomes youngest college student
Elijah Muhammad is a 12-year-old home school senior but this week he became a freshman at Oklahoma City Community College.
Oklahoma parents and students face challenges amid lack of school bus drivers across the state
Many students across Oklahoma are now back in school as of today, and several school districts throughout the area are still seeing a school bus driver shortage.
Stillwater Parents Demand Books Be Removed From School Libraries
Several Stillwater Public School parents are demanding the district ban certain books from the school libraries. They said some have highly explicit sexual material. Parents addressed their concerns at a recent school board meeting. Parents approached the podium with a list of novels. A few books they want gone are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOCO
Oklahoma State welcomes more students than they have room to house
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State University has welcomed more students than they have room to house for the fall semester. KOCO 5 visited campus earlier on Wednesday to speak with students about how they’re handling the unprecedented living arrangement. OSU is experiencing a record-high number of students living...
Oklahoma History Center installs universal adult changing tables
The Oklahoma History Center is making sure that all Oklahomans will feel comfortable visiting the center thanks to an important addition.
oklahomawatch.org
Why $17.7 Million In Relief Money For Oklahoma Students Remains Unspent
This story was produced in partnership with the Oklahoma nonprofit newsroom The Frontier. Nearly $18 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars for education has been in Gov. Kevin Stitt’s hands since January 2021 but has yet to be spent to help Oklahoma students recover from the pandemic. An effort...
okcfox.com
Back-to-School social media posts a privacy concern? Oklahoma parents discuss
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As back-to-school pictures make a comeback around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, one security company called Lookout is asking folks to watch how much information you share online. Fox 25 spoke with some parents at Scissortail Park, who have the same mindset. They made sure...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
OCCC president to be inducted into Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame
OKLAHOMA CITY — The president of Oklahoma City Community College is about to receive a new honor. Dr. Mautra Staley Jones will be one of 11 named into the Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame. "This honor is particularly special as I want to live my life as...
Free Oklahoma State Fair tickets, cinnamon rolls offered for donating blood
The Oklahoma Blood Institute is offering up a fun time at the fair and a tasty treat for each person who donates blood next week.
kosu.org
Oklahoma's two largest universities welcome record freshman classes
A record number of freshmen are enrolled at the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University this fall. OU is welcoming more than 4,700 students, and OSU is bringing in more than 4,600. OU’s class is 2% bigger and OSU’s is 9% bigger when compared to last fall.
64 years later: The Oklahoma City drugstore sit-in that launched nationwide integration protests
It's been 64 years since Clara Luper and the Oklahoma City NAACP Youth Council sat down at the Katz drugstore counter and initiated one of the first civil rights protests in the country.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Graduate arrested following threat at Oklahoma school
Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old man accused of sending a threatening message to an Oklahoma school.
KOCO
Oklahoma school district warns parents of inmate on run with ties to town
CRESCENT, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district warned parents of an inmate on the run who has ties to their town. This all happened in Crescent, northwest of Guthrie. The Crescent police chief told KOCO 5 it isn’t an active threat, but police will have a resource officer at the school to help ease anxiety about the situation. KOCO 5 also knows the US Marshals in Oklahoma are aware and are helping assist a nationwide effort to capture the fugitive.
KOCO
Parents in Oklahoma town startled by message from school district after inmate escape
CRESCENT, Okla. — Parents in an Oklahoma town got a startling message from their school district after an inmate escaped from prison in Arkansas. KOCO 5 was told the inmate didn’t do it on his own. One of the women who helped the inmate escape has ties to Crescent and while the search goes on, some parents are keeping their children home from school.
yukonprogressnews.com
YHS placed on lockdown after threat
One week after the new school year began, Yukon High School was on lockdown after a YHS graduate allegedly made threats directed at several students. Oklahoma City’s Ethan Lowe, 18, was arrested Aug. 18 while trying to come onto school property, 1777 S Yukon Parkway. Students informed YHS administration...
Oklahoma Military Order of the Purple Heart does not support lawsuit against Gov. Stitt
The Military Order of the Purple Heart released a statement Wednesday night regarding the lawsuit filed in the District Court of Oklahoma County against Governor Kevin Stitt and Robert Allen, Jr.
Contractor charged with embezzling thousands from Oklahomans
Two Oklahomans are now out thousands of dollars after hiring a contractor who took their money and disappeared.
KTUL
Wellness Wednesday: Polio case found in New York, should Oklahomans be concerned?
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — We've been hearing of possible cases of Polio being found in New York. This week in Wellness Wednesday, Fox 25's Wendy Suares speaks with Dr. Dale Bratzler from OU Health about whether Oklahomans need to be concerned about Polio. The full interview can be viewed...
76-year-old dealing with broken A/C for months at apartment
An elderly woman living in a Midwest City apartment community said her central air conditioning unit has been broken for about a month and a half, and the complex hasn’t fixed it.
Comments / 2