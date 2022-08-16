ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Education
Oklahoma State
KOCO

Oklahoma State welcomes more students than they have room to house

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State University has welcomed more students than they have room to house for the fall semester. KOCO 5 visited campus earlier on Wednesday to speak with students about how they’re handling the unprecedented living arrangement. OSU is experiencing a record-high number of students living...
STILLWATER, OK
oklahomawatch.org

Why $17.7 Million In Relief Money For Oklahoma Students Remains Unspent

This story was produced in partnership with the Oklahoma nonprofit newsroom The Frontier. Nearly $18 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars for education has been in Gov. Kevin Stitt’s hands since January 2021 but has yet to be spent to help Oklahoma students recover from the pandemic. An effort...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma school district warns parents of inmate on run with ties to town

CRESCENT, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district warned parents of an inmate on the run who has ties to their town. This all happened in Crescent, northwest of Guthrie. The Crescent police chief told KOCO 5 it isn’t an active threat, but police will have a resource officer at the school to help ease anxiety about the situation. KOCO 5 also knows the US Marshals in Oklahoma are aware and are helping assist a nationwide effort to capture the fugitive.
CRESCENT, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

YHS placed on lockdown after threat

One week after the new school year began, Yukon High School was on lockdown after a YHS graduate allegedly made threats directed at several students. Oklahoma City’s Ethan Lowe, 18, was arrested Aug. 18 while trying to come onto school property, 1777 S Yukon Parkway. Students informed YHS administration...
YUKON, OK

