Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
‘I don’t remember pulling the trigger’: Homicide charge filed three months after accidental shooting
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man accused of accidentally shooting and killing his friend is now being criminally charged for the death. Court records show that 20-year-old Isaiah Miller of Madison has been charged with one felony count of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon in the May death of 19-year-old Marshall “Levi” Iverson.
New business in Janesville aims to help food desert problem on city’s south side
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A new storefront in Janesville won’t solve a big issue on its own, but the owner hopes her new venture will help fill a void that’s been there for years. Sustain Ability Bulk Shop will open on Janesville’s south side in early September. The...
Two cars crash into Sun Prairie apartment building; 3 families displaced
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Two cars crashed into an apartment building overnight, displacing three families who were inside the building at the time. Sun Prairie police said the crash happened around 10:10 p.m. after one of the drivers hit the other vehicle while both were driving south on Highway 151 south of Windsor Street. Both vehicles then left the highway and hit the apartment building adjacent to the roadway.
Sauk County Drug Task Force arrests three in Baraboo
BARABOO, Wis. — The Sauk County Drug Task Force arrested three people Friday after a search in Baraboo. Officials said the team searched a residence in the 500 block of 4th Street and found heroin, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. Two men and a woman were taken into custody. All...
Arena Man Dies in Iowa County Crash
A man from Arena was killed in a crash southeast of Arena Thursday afternoon. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call about a crash near the intersection of County Highway K and Knight Hollow Road just after 3:20 p.m. A preliminary investigation showed the victim, Ralph Reeson, was heading north on Highway K when he failed to negotiate the curves in the road. First responders found him dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office said Reeson was not wearing a seatbelt. He was the only person in his vehicle at the time of the crash. Officials are still investigating the crash.
Dane County dips back down to medium COVID-19 community level
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County has dropped back down to a medium level of COVID-19 community spread, according to the latest CDC data. The news comes just a week after Dane County was bumped up to a high level of spread as hospitalizations in Dane County rose slightly. The...
Arena Man Arrested After Officials Alerted By 911 Hang Up Call
Iowa County authorities received a 911 hang up call originating from an address on Christina Street in Arena Tuesday around 11pm. A Village of Arena Police Officer responded to the scene and met with several persons and requested the assistance of Iowa County Deputies. As a result, 19 year old Kalen Scott of Arena was arrested for Domestic Battery and Domestic Disorderly Conduct. Scott was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and later released on bond.
ATV Accident In Belmont Township
Belmont Fire and Belmont EMS responded to County Highway G in Belmont Township for an ATV accident around 11pm Wednesday. Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Belmont Police, Southwest Health EMS, UW MedFlight, and te Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources assisted at the scene of the accident. No other information has been made available.
Tow Truck Mistakenly Drives Into Construction Zone
A tow truck crashed into a construction zone Wednesday near Platteville, but no injuries were reported. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible crash on Highway 151 around 7:30am. It was reported that a tow truck had entered a construction zone and struck several orange traffic barrels and was now facing southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 151. After an investigation, it was found that 24 year old Wyatt Kisling of Dubuque was operating a tow truck that was towing a full-size semi and loaded semi trailer with a total weight around 79,000 pounds. Kisling didn’t realize he was entering a construction zone with a lane closure. Kisling applied his brakes, but realized he was not going to be able to stop in time. Kisling decided to drive into the median to avoid colliding with the cars in front of him. The truck came to a rest facing southbound in the northbound lanes. The tow truck had minor damage to the front bumper while the semi tractor being towed had moderate damage to the undercarriage from striking the ditch. Kisling was cited for Driving Too Fast for Conditions.
Artist paints murals in UW-Madison’s South Madison Partnership building
MADISON, Wis. — Applying to paint a series of murals inside a Madison building just seemed natural to Lilada Gee. On Thursday, those murals went from concept to creation. Gree and a team of volunteers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison painted five murals inside the university’s South Madison Partnership building on South Park Street.
Art Infusion 2022 to bring new public art to downtown Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Six artists with local and international ties will transform a set of walls in downtown Janesville as part of an upcoming public art project. This year’s Art Infusion mural series runs Sept. 9 through 11. Throughout the course of the weekend, muralists from Miami, Madison, Mexico City, Detroit, and South Bend, Indiana will spend hours creating their works of art while interacting with spectators.
Dane County approves $2 million in emergency grants for local food pantries
MADISON, Wis. — Food pantries in Dane County are getting some help keeping their shelves stocked after the County Board approved a $2 million grant program Thursday night. Dane County Executive Joe Parisi praised the move, which comes as many families are struggling with rising costs at grocery stores.
Pay-what-you-can restaurant opens at Madison Children’s Museum
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Children’s Museum has opened what it said is the first pay-what-you-can restaurant in a museum in the country. Little John’s Lunchbox, a self-serve cafe aimed at improving accessibility to healthy food, opened at the museum Friday. Museum officials said they wanted to...
Brasserie V, a home for Belgian fare in Madison, to close
MADISON, Wis. — A popular downtown Madison restaurant will close its doors for good next week. Brasserie V, which became popular for its unique Belgian menu and wide selection of craft beers and wines, will have its last call on August 27 after 15 years in business. The restaurant’s owners announced the closure Saturday on Facebook.
TDS raises pride flag ahead of OutReach Magic Pride Festival
MADISON, Wis. — Ahead of Madison’s fourth-annual OutReach Magic Pride Festival at Warner Park on Sunday, TDS celebrated pride with a flag raising at its headquarters on the city’s west side Friday. The telecommunications company’s 2BU Associate Resource Group helped organize Friday’s event. TDS is a sponsor...
Lakeside Lutheran opens with monster win 51-0 over Jefferson
Republican candidate files recount petition for 2nd Congressional District primary
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Election officials in Rock County plan to hold a recount this weekend after two Republican candidates for Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District came out of the August primary with fewer than 100 votes separating them. According to initial election results, Charity Barry lost to her opponent...
Lake Mills takes down Wisconsin Dells for first win of the season
Badgers host annual Red vs. White scrimmage ahead of 2022 season
MADISON, Wis. — In less than a week, the Wisconsin volleyball team will begin its 2022 campaign and to help kick off the new season the team held its annual Red vs. White scrimmage Saturday afternoon. Fans from all over filled the historic UW Field House to get a...
Raptor Center helps birds of prey return to wild
MILTON, Wis. — An unassuming non-profit organization is quietly giving nature a helping hand. The Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center near Milton has rehabilitated hundreds of birds of prey since Dianne Moller founded it 25 years ago. This love of these birds started at a young age for Moller.
