wearegreenbay.com
Margarine illegal in Wisconsin? A look at a peculiar state statute
(WFRV) – Chilling inside most fridges across Wisconsin are some forms of margarine, but is it actually illegal to sell/serve it?. Wisconsin legislature has a dedicated section just for oleomargarine/margarine regulations, which include selling it, serving it and substituting it for table butter. In section 97.18 of the Wisconsin...
wxpr.org
Report looks at groundwater contamination in Wisconsin
A new report from the DNR says nitrates are the most prevalent contaminate in groundwater across the state, but it's not the only concern. Nearly 70% of Wisconsinites rely on groundwater as their primary source of drinking water, and it also plays a critical role in the state's agricultural industry.
x1071.com
‘I had to speak up’: Two Northwoods friends push Wisconsin DNR to protect lakeshore forests
Wearing blue jeans, a short-sleeved button-down shirt and a look of dismay, John Schwarzmann stood near the shore of Whitney Lake in Vilas County, Wisconsin. He didn’t like what he saw so close to the shallow waters where panfish, largemouth bass and northern pike swim: too few trees still standing and too many stumps that loggers left behind.
wearegreenbay.com
Six northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,597,705 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,294 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,597,7051,596,079 (+1,626) Received one dose of vaccine3,773,234 (64.7%)3,772,897 (64.7%) Fully...
TheHorse.com
Two Saddlebreds Positive for Strangles in Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed two horses positive for strangles in Waukesha County. A 16-year-old Saddlebred gelding presented with submandibular lymphadenopathy (lymph node enlargement beneath the lower jaw) and dullness on Aug. 4. The second horse, a 21-year-old Saddlebred gelding, also presented on Aug. 4 with submandibular lymphadenopathy and fever.
CBS 58
Evers announces $4.5M investment in Wisconsin conservation projects
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Governor Tony Evers announced a $4.5 million investment in conservation projects across Wisconsin Thursday, Aug. 18. Part of the funding will go toward the Ozaukee Washington Land Trust's purchase of the Cedar Gorge-Clay Bluffs Preserve along Lake Michigan. Earlier this summer, the trust's director told us...
Wisconsin pumps $10M into revamping contaminated private water wells
MADISON (WKBT) — Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin DNR announced a new $10 million dollar grant program Tuesday aimed at cleaning up contaminated private water wells in the state. The new program is based on Wisconsin’s existing Well Compensation Program, but expands eligibility, according to a statement from...
spectrumnews1.com
Small cheese operation wins big at Wisconsin State Fair
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Artisan Cheese Exchange made a big splash at this year’s Wisconsin State Fair. In fact, the Sheboygan-based speciality cheese maker is making noise on the national and international stage. “We’re smaller,” said Chris Gentine, founder of The Artisan Cheese Exchange and Deer Creek Cheese....
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin Humane Society saves dozens of beagles in nationwide effort
MILWAUKEE — In a nationwide rescue effort, the Wisconsin Humane Society has found homes for more than 50 beagles so far. In July, WHS took in 62 beagles in a larger effort across the country to find homes for thousands of dogs in need. The Humane Society of the United States coordinated moving 4,000 beagles out of Cumberland, Virginia. The beagles were housed at an Envigo RMS LLC facility, where they were bred to be sold to laboratories, executing experiments on animals.
One Of The Top Ranked Weirdest Festivals In U.S. Is In Wisconsin
If you want to experience a festival that is strange and unusual, then Wisconsin has the perfect place for you. Illinois And Wisconsin Don't Really Hate Each Other. There is an assumption that Illinois and Wisconsin hate each other. Of course, there's definitely a friendly rivalry between the two states but hate is way too strong of a word for their relationship. I would say it's more of like siblings. Well, except when it comes to sports teams.
x1071.com
Coolest thing made in Wisconsin contest now underway
MADISON, Wis. — What is the coolest thing made in Wisconsin? An annual contest sponsored by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and Johnson Financial Group aims to find out. The seventh-annual competition is now underway. Each year, hundreds of nominations are submitted, and members of the public get to pick...
WISN
In Wisconsin 69% support marijuana legalization: Marquette Law School Poll
A Wisconsin lawmaker says she plans to re-introduce a bill to legalize marijuana in the state. Democratic State Sen. Melissa Agard of Madison told WISN-12 News, "I'm looking forward to being able to re-introduce the bill during the next legislative session." Agard's comments come one day after a Marquette Law...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Will Feel the Effects of Extreme Heat
(By Leah Treidler, Wisconsin Public Radio) In the coming decades, the climate in the U.S. will heat up to potentially disastrous levels, and while Wisconsin’s long winters will turn milder, summer temperatures will hit record highs, according to Leah Treidler with the Wisconsin Public Radio. That’s according to a...
wuwm.com
Public Service Commission considers We Energies' proposal to raise rates in 2023, community advocates speak out
Every two years electric utilities in Wisconsin are allowed to request more money from customers. The complicated process is called a “rate case” and the Public Service Commission coordinates it. We Energies is asking for more than an 8% increase starting in 2023. Every new rate case brings...
Candidates clash over recount in Wisconsin US House race
A candidate who narrowly lost a Republican congressional primary by 74 votes has filed for a recount. Charity Barry said she was pursuing a recount after running second to attorney Erik Olsen.
x1071.com
DHS issues public health advisory for fentanyl-laced drugs
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services issued an advisory Wednesday, warning residents about an increase in deaths linked to drugs laced with synthetic substances. In particular, the DHS warned about the presence of fentanyl, which is 50 times stronger than heroin. Officials said that illegal drug...
U.S. Marshals conclude operation against violent crime in Wisconsin
The U.S. Marshals say they cleared over 800 warrants and charges during a two-month operation to crack down on crime in Milwaukee and eastern Wisconsin.
x1071.com
Republican candidate files recount petition for 2nd Congressional District primary
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Election officials in Rock County plan to hold a recount this weekend after two Republican candidates for Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District came out of the August primary with fewer than 100 votes separating them. According to initial election results, Charity Barry lost to her opponent...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Students to Receive Loan Forgiveness
The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced that 4,830 Wisconsin federal student loan borrowers who attended ITT Technical Institute from January 1, 2005, through its closure in September 2016 will receive $96,000,000 in full loan discharge. This comes as the U.S. Department of Education responded to the call the DOJ and...
wpr.org
As temperatures rise, experts say Wisconsin isn't ready to handle the heat
In the coming decades, the climate in the U.S. will heat up to potentially disastrous levels — and while Wisconsin’s long winters will turn milder, summer temperatures will hit record highs. That’s according to a new study from the nonprofit research group First Street Foundation focusing on extreme...
