Wisconsin State

Margarine illegal in Wisconsin? A look at a peculiar state statute

(WFRV) – Chilling inside most fridges across Wisconsin are some forms of margarine, but is it actually illegal to sell/serve it?. Wisconsin legislature has a dedicated section just for oleomargarine/margarine regulations, which include selling it, serving it and substituting it for table butter. In section 97.18 of the Wisconsin...
Report looks at groundwater contamination in Wisconsin

A new report from the DNR says nitrates are the most prevalent contaminate in groundwater across the state, but it's not the only concern. Nearly 70% of Wisconsinites rely on groundwater as their primary source of drinking water, and it also plays a critical role in the state's agricultural industry.
Six northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,597,705 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,294 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,597,7051,596,079 (+1,626) Received one dose of vaccine3,773,234 (64.7%)3,772,897 (64.7%) Fully...
Two Saddlebreds Positive for Strangles in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed two horses positive for strangles in Waukesha County. A 16-year-old Saddlebred gelding presented with submandibular lymphadenopathy (lymph node enlargement beneath the lower jaw) and dullness on Aug. 4. The second horse, a 21-year-old Saddlebred gelding, also presented on Aug. 4 with submandibular lymphadenopathy and fever.
Evers announces $4.5M investment in Wisconsin conservation projects

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Governor Tony Evers announced a $4.5 million investment in conservation projects across Wisconsin Thursday, Aug. 18. Part of the funding will go toward the Ozaukee Washington Land Trust's purchase of the Cedar Gorge-Clay Bluffs Preserve along Lake Michigan. Earlier this summer, the trust's director told us...
Small cheese operation wins big at Wisconsin State Fair

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Artisan Cheese Exchange made a big splash at this year’s Wisconsin State Fair. In fact, the Sheboygan-based speciality cheese maker is making noise on the national and international stage. “We’re smaller,” said Chris Gentine, founder of The Artisan Cheese Exchange and Deer Creek Cheese....
Wisconsin Humane Society saves dozens of beagles in nationwide effort

MILWAUKEE — In a nationwide rescue effort, the Wisconsin Humane Society has found homes for more than 50 beagles so far. In July, WHS took in 62 beagles in a larger effort across the country to find homes for thousands of dogs in need. The Humane Society of the United States coordinated moving 4,000 beagles out of Cumberland, Virginia. The beagles were housed at an Envigo RMS LLC facility, where they were bred to be sold to laboratories, executing experiments on animals.
One Of The Top Ranked Weirdest Festivals In U.S. Is In Wisconsin

If you want to experience a festival that is strange and unusual, then Wisconsin has the perfect place for you. Illinois And Wisconsin Don't Really Hate Each Other. There is an assumption that Illinois and Wisconsin hate each other. Of course, there's definitely a friendly rivalry between the two states but hate is way too strong of a word for their relationship. I would say it's more of like siblings. Well, except when it comes to sports teams.
Coolest thing made in Wisconsin contest now underway

MADISON, Wis. — What is the coolest thing made in Wisconsin? An annual contest sponsored by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and Johnson Financial Group aims to find out. The seventh-annual competition is now underway. Each year, hundreds of nominations are submitted, and members of the public get to pick...
Wisconsin Will Feel the Effects of Extreme Heat

(By Leah Treidler, Wisconsin Public Radio) In the coming decades, the climate in the U.S. will heat up to potentially disastrous levels, and while Wisconsin’s long winters will turn milder, summer temperatures will hit record highs, according to Leah Treidler with the Wisconsin Public Radio. That’s according to a...
DHS issues public health advisory for fentanyl-laced drugs

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services issued an advisory Wednesday, warning residents about an increase in deaths linked to drugs laced with synthetic substances. In particular, the DHS warned about the presence of fentanyl, which is 50 times stronger than heroin. Officials said that illegal drug...
Wisconsin Students to Receive Loan Forgiveness

The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced that 4,830 Wisconsin federal student loan borrowers who attended ITT Technical Institute from January 1, 2005, through its closure in September 2016 will receive $96,000,000 in full loan discharge. This comes as the U.S. Department of Education responded to the call the DOJ and...
