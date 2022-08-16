Read full article on original website
Dubuque Woman Arrested For Assault At Her Residence
Dubuque Police arrested 39 year old Robyn Powers of Dubuque Tuesday at her residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and child endangerment. According to reports, Powers assaulted her boyfriend, 34 year old Justin Beckstead at their residence in the presence of their child.
Police Arrest Dubuque Woman For Assault and Public Intoxication
Dubuque Police arrested 22 year old Brittany Bromley of Dubuque Monday night at her residence on charges of assault causing injury, child endangerment and public intoxication. According to reports, Bromley assaulted 39 year old Nicolle Hoppmann of Dubuque outside of Hoppmann’s residence Monday in the presence of a 1-year-old child.
Arena Man Arrested After Officials Alerted By 911 Hang Up Call
Iowa County authorities received a 911 hang up call originating from an address on Christina Street in Arena Tuesday around 11pm. A Village of Arena Police Officer responded to the scene and met with several persons and requested the assistance of Iowa County Deputies. As a result, 19 year old Kalen Scott of Arena was arrested for Domestic Battery and Domestic Disorderly Conduct. Scott was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and later released on bond.
Dubuque Man Arrested For Repeatedly Punching His Son
A Dubuque man is accused of repeatedly punching his teenage son. 38 year old Randy McDaniel was arrested Wednesday at his residence on charges of child endangerment with injury and child endangerment. Reports say that McDaniel punched his 14-year-old son. According to a witness, McDaniel punched his son at least six times.
Shullsburg Man Arrested By Shullsburg Police
A man from Shullsburg was arrested Tuesday around 3:30pm. 33 year old Kevin Humphrey was arrested by the Shullsburg Police Department on East Water Street in Shullsburg for Felony Bail Jumping. Humphrey was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody.
Starting Date Of Murder Trial Changed
A new trial date has been set for a Dubuque man accused of attempted murder. 26 year old Shawn Turner Sr. of Dubuque is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with two counts of third-degree burglary and one count each of attempted murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Turner’s new trial date for attempted murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon charges is September 27th at the Dubuque County Courth use. His trial previously was set to start August 30th. Those charges stem from a shooting incident on July 30th, 2020.
Minnesota Man Arrested In Lancaster, Tries To Punch Witness
A man from Minnesota as arrested in Lancaster last week after police said he crashed his car and then attempted to punch a witness. 25 year old Benjamin Blanchette of Fulda, Minnesota was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-second offense, two counts of resisting or obstructing an officer and two counts of disorderly conduct. Blanchette also was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and unreasonable and imprudent speed. According to the Lancaster Police Department, Blanchette was driving north on Madison Street at about 3 a.m. Saturday when he failed to complete a turn, left the road and struck a utility pole. He was uninjured in the crash. An officer who arrived at the scene saw Blanchette attempting to punch a witness, who was not identified. The officer attempted to detain Blanchette with the help of a local resident, and the Grant County Sheriff’s Department arrived shortly thereafter to assist with the arrest. Police say Blanchette was resistant and that authorities deployed a taser to detain him. Blanchette showed signs of impairment and was taken to Grant Regional Health Center for a blood draw.
Someone Spoofing Lancaster Police Department Number
The Lancaster Police Department has received information that calls are being made that appear to be from the department’s phone number and claim to be from the Lancaster Police Department. The caller is requesting information that would lead to identity theft, mentioning copies of passports and other documents. Do not give out personal information to anyone over the phone. If you have questions, call the Lancaster Police Department or the Grant County Sheriff’s Department directly.
Vernon County arrests Muscoda man accused in string of retail thefts
VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) — A 33-year-old man is in custody after being accused in several retail thefts in La Farge and Ontario. David Meboe is accused of stealing alcohol on three separate occasions, twice in La Farge on Monday and Tuesday mornings, and once in Ontario on Wednesday evening. Vernon County and Monroe County Sheriff’s Offices took him into custody Thursday morning.
Dubuque Man Found Guilty in Murder Trial
The jury deliberated for less than two hours before unanimously finding 61 year old Mark Fishler of Dubuque guilty of first-degree murder on Tuesday. Fishler was convicted in the death of 80 year old Berniece Williamson of Dubuque. A conviction on the charge carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. Williamson was found dead on July 15, 2021, inside her home on Clarke Drive in Dubuque. Authorities indicated that Fishler was the last known person to see Williamson alive. After discharging the jury, the Iowa District Court Judge told prosecutors and the defense attorneys that she would set hearings at a later date.
ATV Accident In Belmont Township
Belmont Fire and Belmont EMS responded to County Highway G in Belmont Township for an ATV accident around 11pm Wednesday. Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Belmont Police, Southwest Health EMS, UW MedFlight, and te Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources assisted at the scene of the accident. No other information has been made available.
Arena Man Dies in Iowa County Crash
A man from Arena was killed in a crash southeast of Arena Thursday afternoon. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call about a crash near the intersection of County Highway K and Knight Hollow Road just after 3:20 p.m. A preliminary investigation showed the victim, Ralph Reeson, was heading north on Highway K when he failed to negotiate the curves in the road. First responders found him dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office said Reeson was not wearing a seatbelt. He was the only person in his vehicle at the time of the crash. Officials are still investigating the crash.
Women Arrested in Green County
Around 3:30 PM on Monday, Green County Deputies responded to the Town of Cadiz, for a report of a verbal altercation. After further investigation, 39 year old Nicole Hull of Browntown was arrested for disorderly conduct and was taken to Green County Jail.
Arena man killed in crash, Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says
ARENA, Wis. — An Arena man was killed in a crash southeast of the village Thursday afternoon, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said it got a call about a crash near the intersection of County Highway K and Knight Hollow Road just after 3:20 p.m.
Details Revealed Of Social Media Threat and Lockdown
Additional details have been revealed regarding a social media threat that triggered a lockdown of Clarke University last week. 23 year old Rashaud Colbert is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with the threat of terrorism, a felony. He was booked into Dubuque County Jail on Tuesday afternoon. A former Clarke student, Colbert had been arrested by police in Darien, Illinois on August 8th, after he posted a threat of violence against Clarke University and university President Thomas Chesney. Dubuque police were alerted to a threat posted on an Instagram account at about 10:35 p.m. on August 7th. The post on Colbert’s Instagram account included a picture of a gun and stated, “Clarke do you want to play a game and which building should we air out first,” with a list of buildings on the Clarke campus. The incident caused a several-hour lockdown of Clarke’s campus on August 8th. Officials lifted the lockdown after Colbert was arrested in Illinois.
A Dubuque Jury Finds Dubuque Man Guilty of Murder
The verdict is in, in the murder trial of 61-year-old Mark T. Fishler, who was accused of killing 80-year-old Berniece Williamson of Dubuque. It took just under two hours for a jury to find Fishler guilty in the killing of Williamson, who was found dead in her home on July 15th of last year. At the time Fishler was the boyfriend of Williamson's niece Kathleen M. McCarthy. Today's verdict was unanimous.
Criminal complaint reveals new details in Dubuque university social media threats incident
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Police Department has released the criminal complaint, revealing new details in an incident that caused the lockdown of Clarke University earlier this month. The university said it was over threats of violence made on social media. Police later arrested Rashaud Colbert, 23, in a...
Man found dead after crash in Iowa County
ARENA, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is dead Thursday after authorities say his vehicle crashed in Iowa County. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office responded just after 3:20 p.m. for a crash near County Road K and Knight Hollow Road in Arena. Officials believe the driver, identified as Ralph Reeson,...
Tow truck hauling semi veers into median to avoid hitting vehicles in Grant Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A tow truck hauling a semi had to veer into the median of US 151 to avoid striking slowed vehicles in front of him in a construction zone, Grant County officials reported. Authorities with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded around 7:35 am. on US 151...
East Dubuque Under A State Investigation
State officials confirmed that Illinois State Police are conducting an investigation involving East Dubuque. However, officials have not provided many details as to what they are investigating. A Trooper with the Illinois State Police public information office could not confirm whether the City of East Dubuque was the subject of the investigation or whether the investigation was focused on certain individuals. The Trooper says “In order to protect the integrity of the investigation, no information is available at this time.”
