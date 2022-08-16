Read full article on original website
Gunshots reported outside hotel on far west side
MADISON, Wis. — A person staying at a hotel on Madison’s far west side reported hearing gunshots late Thursday night, Madison police said. The gunshots were reported by a guest at the Comfort Inn and Suites on John Q. Hammons Drive at about 11:25 p.m. Thursday. Officers responded...
Man arrested in Ohio following north Madison shooting extradited back to Wisconsin, bail set at $1 million
MADISON, Wis. — A Dane County man arrested in Ohio earlier this month after being charged in a deadly shooting in Madison made his initial court appearance in Dane County Thursday afternoon. Aquille Lowe, 27, of Fitchburg, was arrested in Dayton, Ohio, on Aug. 4. He faces five felony...
Medical examiner identifies Madison man killed in stabbing
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person killed in a stabbing last week in Madison as 35-year-old Larry I. Fullilove. Police say Fullilove was stabbed at about 11:30 p.m. last Friday night on the 900 block of Mayfair Avenue off of Lexington Avenue on the city’s north side. Officers found him at the scene with a stab wound, but he later died at the hospital.
Two cars crash into Sun Prairie apartment building; 3 families displaced
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Two cars crashed into an apartment building overnight, displacing three families who were inside the building at the time. Sun Prairie police said the crash happened around 10:10 p.m. after one of the drivers hit the other vehicle while both were driving south on Highway 151 south of Windsor Street. Both vehicles then left the highway and hit the apartment building adjacent to the roadway.
Two taken to hospital after stolen SUV rolls over on Atwood Ave. overnight
MADISON, Wis. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash overnight on Madison’s east side, with police later determining the car was stolen. The Madison Fire Department says the crash happened at the intersection of Atwood Avenue and Elmside Boulevard at about 1:41...
Trio charged in SW Madison shooting appear in court
MADISON, Wis. — Three 18-year-olds charged in a shooting on Madison’s southwest side earlier this month made their initial court appearances Thursday. Jevante Koger and Damarion Pollard, of Madison, and Zanya Anderson, of Fitchburg, appeared in court Thursday afternoon. Koger faces a felony charge of attempted first-degree homicide as a party to a crime, while Pollard faces a felony charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of felony bail jumping. Anderson faces a felony charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
MPD investigating after gunshots reported in far west side neighborhood
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they are investigating after gunshots were reported in a neighborhood on the city’s far west side overnight. Officers were called to the area of N. Wickham Ct. and Tottenham Rd., just off of the intersection of Raymond Road and McKenna Blvd., at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
Brasserie V, a home for Belgian fare in Madison, to close
MADISON, Wis. — A popular downtown Madison restaurant will close its doors for good next week. Brasserie V, which became popular for its unique Belgian menu and wide selection of craft beers and wines, will have its last call on August 27 after 15 years in business. The restaurant’s owners announced the closure Saturday on Facebook.
Man charged in Fitchburg shooting to stand trial
MADISON, Wis. — A man charged in a Fitchburg shooting from earlier this year will stand trial for his alleged involvement in the incident. Prosecutors allege that the man — 34-year-old Dwayne Pickens Jr. — shot at another man in late June while both men were in their vehicles at the intersection of McKee Road and Commerce Park Drive. According to authorities, Pickens shot at the other man after the two of them got into an argument at a nearby gas station.
Man hurt in downtown shooting early Thursday morning
MADISON, Wis. — A man is recovering from a gunshot wound after a shooting in downtown Madison overnight Thursday. Police got a call about gunshots around 1 a.m. from the 700 block of East Main Street and found the man injured there. He was taken to the hospital and...
‘I don’t remember pulling the trigger’: Homicide charge filed three months after accidental shooting
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man accused of accidentally shooting and killing his friend is now being criminally charged for the death. Court records show that 20-year-old Isaiah Miller of Madison has been charged with one felony count of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon in the May death of 19-year-old Marshall “Levi” Iverson.
Art Infusion 2022 to bring new public art to downtown Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Six artists with local and international ties will transform a set of walls in downtown Janesville as part of an upcoming public art project. This year’s Art Infusion mural series runs Sept. 9 through 11. Throughout the course of the weekend, muralists from Miami, Madison, Mexico City, Detroit, and South Bend, Indiana will spend hours creating their works of art while interacting with spectators.
Tow Truck Mistakenly Drives Into Construction Zone
A tow truck crashed into a construction zone Wednesday near Platteville, but no injuries were reported. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible crash on Highway 151 around 7:30am. It was reported that a tow truck had entered a construction zone and struck several orange traffic barrels and was now facing southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 151. After an investigation, it was found that 24 year old Wyatt Kisling of Dubuque was operating a tow truck that was towing a full-size semi and loaded semi trailer with a total weight around 79,000 pounds. Kisling didn’t realize he was entering a construction zone with a lane closure. Kisling applied his brakes, but realized he was not going to be able to stop in time. Kisling decided to drive into the median to avoid colliding with the cars in front of him. The truck came to a rest facing southbound in the northbound lanes. The tow truck had minor damage to the front bumper while the semi tractor being towed had moderate damage to the undercarriage from striking the ditch. Kisling was cited for Driving Too Fast for Conditions.
Sauk County Drug Task Force arrests three in Baraboo
BARABOO, Wis. — The Sauk County Drug Task Force arrested three people Friday after a search in Baraboo. Officials said the team searched a residence in the 500 block of 4th Street and found heroin, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. Two men and a woman were taken into custody. All...
TDS raises pride flag ahead of OutReach Magic Pride Festival
MADISON, Wis. — Ahead of Madison’s fourth-annual OutReach Magic Pride Festival at Warner Park on Sunday, TDS celebrated pride with a flag raising at its headquarters on the city’s west side Friday. The telecommunications company’s 2BU Associate Resource Group helped organize Friday’s event. TDS is a sponsor...
In the 608: Distribution Day for News 3 Now Back-to-School Drive
MADISON, Wis. – Our Back-To-School drive will serve hundreds of youth this year, and the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County is happy to have your support in making it happen. School supply distribution is set for Thursday, August 18 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at the...
Dane County dips back down to medium COVID-19 community level
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County has dropped back down to a medium level of COVID-19 community spread, according to the latest CDC data. The news comes just a week after Dane County was bumped up to a high level of spread as hospitalizations in Dane County rose slightly. The...
Pay-what-you-can restaurant opens at Madison Children’s Museum
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Children’s Museum has opened what it said is the first pay-what-you-can restaurant in a museum in the country. Little John’s Lunchbox, a self-serve cafe aimed at improving accessibility to healthy food, opened at the museum Friday. Museum officials said they wanted to...
New business in Janesville aims to help food desert problem on city’s south side
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A new storefront in Janesville won’t solve a big issue on its own, but the owner hopes her new venture will help fill a void that’s been there for years. Sustain Ability Bulk Shop will open on Janesville’s south side in early September. The...
ATV Accident In Belmont Township
Belmont Fire and Belmont EMS responded to County Highway G in Belmont Township for an ATV accident around 11pm Wednesday. Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Belmont Police, Southwest Health EMS, UW MedFlight, and te Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources assisted at the scene of the accident. No other information has been made available.
