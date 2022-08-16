Read full article on original website
New business in Janesville aims to help food desert problem on city’s south side
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A new storefront in Janesville won’t solve a big issue on its own, but the owner hopes her new venture will help fill a void that’s been there for years. Sustain Ability Bulk Shop will open on Janesville’s south side in early September. The...
Tow Truck Mistakenly Drives Into Construction Zone
A tow truck crashed into a construction zone Wednesday near Platteville, but no injuries were reported. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible crash on Highway 151 around 7:30am. It was reported that a tow truck had entered a construction zone and struck several orange traffic barrels and was now facing southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 151. After an investigation, it was found that 24 year old Wyatt Kisling of Dubuque was operating a tow truck that was towing a full-size semi and loaded semi trailer with a total weight around 79,000 pounds. Kisling didn’t realize he was entering a construction zone with a lane closure. Kisling applied his brakes, but realized he was not going to be able to stop in time. Kisling decided to drive into the median to avoid colliding with the cars in front of him. The truck came to a rest facing southbound in the northbound lanes. The tow truck had minor damage to the front bumper while the semi tractor being towed had moderate damage to the undercarriage from striking the ditch. Kisling was cited for Driving Too Fast for Conditions.
Art Infusion 2022 to bring new public art to downtown Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Six artists with local and international ties will transform a set of walls in downtown Janesville as part of an upcoming public art project. This year’s Art Infusion mural series runs Sept. 9 through 11. Throughout the course of the weekend, muralists from Miami, Madison, Mexico City, Detroit, and South Bend, Indiana will spend hours creating their works of art while interacting with spectators.
East Dubuque Under A State Investigation
State officials confirmed that Illinois State Police are conducting an investigation involving East Dubuque. However, officials have not provided many details as to what they are investigating. A Trooper with the Illinois State Police public information office could not confirm whether the City of East Dubuque was the subject of the investigation or whether the investigation was focused on certain individuals. The Trooper says “In order to protect the integrity of the investigation, no information is available at this time.”
Gunshots reported outside hotel on far west side
MADISON, Wis. — A person staying at a hotel on Madison’s far west side reported hearing gunshots late Thursday night, Madison police said. The gunshots were reported by a guest at the Comfort Inn and Suites on John Q. Hammons Drive at about 11:25 p.m. Thursday. Officers responded...
Man arrested in Ohio following north Madison shooting extradited back to Wisconsin, bail set at $1 million
MADISON, Wis. — A Dane County man arrested in Ohio earlier this month after being charged in a deadly shooting in Madison made his initial court appearance in Dane County Thursday afternoon. Aquille Lowe, 27, of Fitchburg, was arrested in Dayton, Ohio, on Aug. 4. He faces five felony...
Starting Date Of Murder Trial Changed
A new trial date has been set for a Dubuque man accused of attempted murder. 26 year old Shawn Turner Sr. of Dubuque is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with two counts of third-degree burglary and one count each of attempted murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Turner’s new trial date for attempted murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon charges is September 27th at the Dubuque County Courth use. His trial previously was set to start August 30th. Those charges stem from a shooting incident on July 30th, 2020.
Arena Man Dies in Iowa County Crash
A man from Arena was killed in a crash southeast of Arena Thursday afternoon. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call about a crash near the intersection of County Highway K and Knight Hollow Road just after 3:20 p.m. A preliminary investigation showed the victim, Ralph Reeson, was heading north on Highway K when he failed to negotiate the curves in the road. First responders found him dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office said Reeson was not wearing a seatbelt. He was the only person in his vehicle at the time of the crash. Officials are still investigating the crash.
Man hurt in downtown shooting early Thursday morning
MADISON, Wis. — A man is recovering from a gunshot wound after a shooting in downtown Madison overnight Thursday. Police got a call about gunshots around 1 a.m. from the 700 block of East Main Street and found the man injured there. He was taken to the hospital and...
Badger Prairie Needs Network opens new community center
VERONA, Wis. — Badger Prairie Needs Network cut the ribbon on a new community center Wednesday. The 4,800 square-foot Kasieta Center is designed to be a space for job training and community gatherings. The $2 million building was funded by money that Dane County got from the American Rescue Plan.
Dane County approves $2 million in emergency grants for local food pantries
MADISON, Wis. — Food pantries in Dane County are getting some help keeping their shelves stocked after the County Board approved a $2 million grant program Thursday night. Dane County Executive Joe Parisi praised the move, which comes as many families are struggling with rising costs at grocery stores.
Children’s Garden Activity Center To Be Donated In Dubuque
A local family plans to create a children’s garden activity center and donate it to Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens. A report says the garden will feature a variety of climbable structures and activities for children and families of all ages, including interactive water features, walking paths and interactive villages. The project will be entirely funded by the family of John, Alice, Andy and Debi Butler, one of the founding families of Cottingham & Butler. The family intends to donate the completed children’s garden activity center to the arboretum once construction is completed in about two years. The garden will be located on a 19-acre parcel directly north of the arboretum that is currently part of the YMCA Union Park Day Camp property.
Lakeside Lutheran opens with monster win 51-0 over Jefferson
Women Arrested in Green County
Around 3:30 PM on Monday, Green County Deputies responded to the Town of Cadiz, for a report of a verbal altercation. After further investigation, 39 year old Nicole Hull of Browntown was arrested for disorderly conduct and was taken to Green County Jail.
Minnesota Man Arrested In Lancaster, Tries To Punch Witness
A man from Minnesota as arrested in Lancaster last week after police said he crashed his car and then attempted to punch a witness. 25 year old Benjamin Blanchette of Fulda, Minnesota was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-second offense, two counts of resisting or obstructing an officer and two counts of disorderly conduct. Blanchette also was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and unreasonable and imprudent speed. According to the Lancaster Police Department, Blanchette was driving north on Madison Street at about 3 a.m. Saturday when he failed to complete a turn, left the road and struck a utility pole. He was uninjured in the crash. An officer who arrived at the scene saw Blanchette attempting to punch a witness, who was not identified. The officer attempted to detain Blanchette with the help of a local resident, and the Grant County Sheriff’s Department arrived shortly thereafter to assist with the arrest. Police say Blanchette was resistant and that authorities deployed a taser to detain him. Blanchette showed signs of impairment and was taken to Grant Regional Health Center for a blood draw.
Artist paints murals in UW-Madison’s South Madison Partnership building
MADISON, Wis. — Applying to paint a series of murals inside a Madison building just seemed natural to Lilada Gee. On Thursday, those murals went from concept to creation. Gree and a team of volunteers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison painted five murals inside the university’s South Madison Partnership building on South Park Street.
Driver arrested for OWI after Troopers respond to fight on I-39/90
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol says a person from Janesville was arrested after a fight on Interstate 39/90 Tuesday afternoon. State Troopers were called to the area near Mile Marker 160 on the I-39/90 in Dane County at about 5 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a fight between several people on the interstate.
Two taken to hospital after stolen SUV rolls over on Atwood Ave. overnight
MADISON, Wis. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash overnight on Madison’s east side, with police later determining the car was stolen. The Madison Fire Department says the crash happened at the intersection of Atwood Avenue and Elmside Boulevard at about 1:41...
Dubuque Man Arrested For Repeatedly Punching His Son
A Dubuque man is accused of repeatedly punching his teenage son. 38 year old Randy McDaniel was arrested Wednesday at his residence on charges of child endangerment with injury and child endangerment. Reports say that McDaniel punched his 14-year-old son. According to a witness, McDaniel punched his son at least six times.
ATV Accident In Belmont Township
Belmont Fire and Belmont EMS responded to County Highway G in Belmont Township for an ATV accident around 11pm Wednesday. Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Belmont Police, Southwest Health EMS, UW MedFlight, and te Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources assisted at the scene of the accident. No other information has been made available.
