Notre Dame, IN

WNDU

Transfer kicker Grupe to confidently take field goals for Irish

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The kicker can be the most popular guy in a locker room, or he can be the loneliest. Either way, Arkansas State transfer Blake Grupe is ready for the big stage at Notre Dame. Head Coach Marcus Freeman and Special Teams Coordinator Brian Mason confirmed...
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

Notre Dame WR Avery Davis addresses recent season-ending knee injury

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In two weeks, the Notre Dame football team will kick off its season at Ohio State. But we learned last weekend that the team will be missing veteran leader Avery Davis following a fall camp knee injury. And this weekend, Davis addressed the matter for the first time since getting hurt.
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

Irish tap into transfer portal for special teams overhaul

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The special teams unit for the Notre Dame football team leaves some big cleats to fill after both the starting kicker and punter moved on this offseason. New Special Teams Coordinator Brian Mason comes to South Bend after heading up special teams at the University...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

‘Rudy’ returns to Notre Dame Stadium for free screening

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A free screening of “Rudy” will take place at Notre Dame Stadium next Friday, Aug. 26, as part of the university’s free Flick on the Field movie nights. The 1993 film, starring Sean Astin, tells the story of Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger, who...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

All-American Girls Professional Baseball League reunites

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. The reunion of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League brought surviving players together to reminisce about the glory days. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League made history from 1942 through 1954, being the first women to play professional baseball. In...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Welcome Weekend at Notre Dame, other colleges

Judith Sobol, 43, has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of meth in the death of a 3-year-old girl child from Coloma. Don Savoie: Blue-eyes Soul takes the stage at Fridays by the Fountain. Updated: 46 minutes ago. Music, food, and fun took over downtown South Bend right outside...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Love Local Weekend in St. Joseph celebrates southwest Michigan

Elkhart woman sentenced to 110 years in prison for deadly Goshen house fire. Genessa Jones of is charged with two counts of murder and will serve her sentence consecutively, totaling 110 years in prison. Updated: moments ago. Out of an abundance of caution, there was additional law enforcement presence at...
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
WNDU

South Bend youth hockey coach pleads guilty to accosting minor in Niles

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A South Bend youth hockey coach has pleaded guilty to accosting a minor for immoral purposes. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Christien Joubert’s plea came at a court hearing late last week. The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts: the original count...
NILES, MI
WNDU

Don Savoie: Blue-eyes Soul takes the stage at Fridays by the Fountain

Elkhart woman sentenced to 110 years in prison for deadly Goshen house fire. Genessa Jones of is charged with two counts of murder and will serve her sentence consecutively, totaling 110 years in prison. Threat to Rochester Community School Corporation found not credible. Updated: 18 minutes ago. Out of an...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Help name the baby skunk at the Potawatomi Zoo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The adorable baby skunk at the Potawatomi Zoo needs a name!. The 10-week-old is training to be an ambassador animal for visitors to the zoo! If you have a good idea for what to call the striped skunk, just reach out to the zoo on social media!
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Pet Vet: Summer Allergies

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -An itchy pet is certainly uncomfortable, and pet owners can feel helpless, too. That’s why our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to highlight allergies explain how to manage pets that are affected them. If you want to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Medical Moment: 3D mapping to find and treat heart arrhythmias

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 1 in 18 people in the US have a heart arrhythmia. A study suggests that 1 in 4 adults over the age of 40 could develop an irregular heartbeat. A healthy heart beats up to 100 times a minute. But if that increases... you may suffer from a heart arrhythmia, caused by breakdowns in the electrical pathways of the heart.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

‘Great Cardboard Boat Race’ sets sail once again in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - “The Great Cardboard Boat Race” sets sail once again in Elkhart!. The race is an all-day, tailgate party highlighting a must-see race of handmade cardboard boats. At noon, the fun kicked off with food trucks, drinks, and activities followed by boats setting sail at 3 p.m.
ELKHART, IN

