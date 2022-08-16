Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNDU
Transfer kicker Grupe to confidently take field goals for Irish
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The kicker can be the most popular guy in a locker room, or he can be the loneliest. Either way, Arkansas State transfer Blake Grupe is ready for the big stage at Notre Dame. Head Coach Marcus Freeman and Special Teams Coordinator Brian Mason confirmed...
WNDU
Notre Dame WR Avery Davis addresses recent season-ending knee injury
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In two weeks, the Notre Dame football team will kick off its season at Ohio State. But we learned last weekend that the team will be missing veteran leader Avery Davis following a fall camp knee injury. And this weekend, Davis addressed the matter for the first time since getting hurt.
WNDU
Irish tap into transfer portal for special teams overhaul
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The special teams unit for the Notre Dame football team leaves some big cleats to fill after both the starting kicker and punter moved on this offseason. New Special Teams Coordinator Brian Mason comes to South Bend after heading up special teams at the University...
WNDU
‘Rudy’ returns to Notre Dame Stadium for free screening
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A free screening of “Rudy” will take place at Notre Dame Stadium next Friday, Aug. 26, as part of the university’s free Flick on the Field movie nights. The 1993 film, starring Sean Astin, tells the story of Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger, who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNDU
All-American Girls Professional Baseball League reunites
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. The reunion of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League brought surviving players together to reminisce about the glory days. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League made history from 1942 through 1954, being the first women to play professional baseball. In...
WNDU
Welcome Weekend at Notre Dame, other colleges
Judith Sobol, 43, has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of meth in the death of a 3-year-old girl child from Coloma. Don Savoie: Blue-eyes Soul takes the stage at Fridays by the Fountain. Updated: 46 minutes ago. Music, food, and fun took over downtown South Bend right outside...
WNDU
Love Local Weekend in St. Joseph celebrates southwest Michigan
Elkhart woman sentenced to 110 years in prison for deadly Goshen house fire. Genessa Jones of is charged with two counts of murder and will serve her sentence consecutively, totaling 110 years in prison. Updated: moments ago. Out of an abundance of caution, there was additional law enforcement presence at...
WNDU
Expanded 45,000 ft. gaming floor opens at Four Winds Casino in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Four Winds Casino in South Bend is unveiling hundreds of new ways to play after cutting the ribbon on their expanded gaming floor. It’s the newest space for visitors to play Class III games like poker, roulette, and even bet on sports. With Class...
RELATED PEOPLE
WNDU
Elkhart County residents push back against proposal for animal racetrack
The special teams unit for the Notre Dame football team leaves some big cleats to fill after both the starting kicker and punter moved on this offseason. Riley picks up 18-14 win over Gary West on Saturday night at TCU School Field. Notre Dame WR Avery Davis addresses recent season-ending...
WNDU
South Bend youth hockey coach pleads guilty to accosting minor in Niles
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A South Bend youth hockey coach has pleaded guilty to accosting a minor for immoral purposes. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Christien Joubert’s plea came at a court hearing late last week. The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts: the original count...
WNDU
Don Savoie: Blue-eyes Soul takes the stage at Fridays by the Fountain
Elkhart woman sentenced to 110 years in prison for deadly Goshen house fire. Genessa Jones of is charged with two counts of murder and will serve her sentence consecutively, totaling 110 years in prison. Threat to Rochester Community School Corporation found not credible. Updated: 18 minutes ago. Out of an...
WNDU
Help name the baby skunk at the Potawatomi Zoo
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The adorable baby skunk at the Potawatomi Zoo needs a name!. The 10-week-old is training to be an ambassador animal for visitors to the zoo! If you have a good idea for what to call the striped skunk, just reach out to the zoo on social media!
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
‘Food 4 Kids’ backpack program ensures kids have food on weekends
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a sad reality that many kids rely on their school to provide their daily meals. It’s a reality the Food Bank of Northern Indiana is trying to change through the Food 4 Kids backpack program. It’s a weekend food assistance program offered...
WNDU
Pet Vet: Summer Allergies
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -An itchy pet is certainly uncomfortable, and pet owners can feel helpless, too. That’s why our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to highlight allergies explain how to manage pets that are affected them. If you want to...
WNDU
Medical Moment: 3D mapping to find and treat heart arrhythmias
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 1 in 18 people in the US have a heart arrhythmia. A study suggests that 1 in 4 adults over the age of 40 could develop an irregular heartbeat. A healthy heart beats up to 100 times a minute. But if that increases... you may suffer from a heart arrhythmia, caused by breakdowns in the electrical pathways of the heart.
WNDU
Sunshine and warm temps today before showers and storms impact the weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Tonight: Increasing clouds overnight. Low of 62. Tomorrow: Scattered showers with an increasing chance in the afternoon along with thunderstorms. High of 81.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNDU
Golf tournament raises money for Children’s Advocacy Center of Southwest Michigan
EAU CLAIRE, Mich. (WNDU) - More than 200 golfers played in the fifth annual Watermark Golf Invitational on Friday morning at Indian Lake Hills Golf Course. The tournament raises money for the Children’s Advocacy Center of Southwest Michigan in St. Joseph. The center works with children who have been the victims of domestic violence and abuse.
WNDU
Project targets removal of ramps at Eddy Street Bridge cloverleaf interchanges
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is ramping up for some ramp removal. The project targets the cloverleaf interchanges on both sides of the Eddy Street Bridge. Heading south on South Eddy Street you’ll find interstate style ramps at exits for Mishawaka Avenue and Lincolnway East.
WNDU
‘Great Cardboard Boat Race’ sets sail once again in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - “The Great Cardboard Boat Race” sets sail once again in Elkhart!. The race is an all-day, tailgate party highlighting a must-see race of handmade cardboard boats. At noon, the fun kicked off with food trucks, drinks, and activities followed by boats setting sail at 3 p.m.
WNDU
Manufacturer of batteries for electric vehicles potentially investing in New Carlisle
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - A significant economic boost could be in the works for Michiana. Ultium Cells LLC, a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution, is developing a competitive business case for a potential large investment that could be in New Carlisle. Ultium Cells has submitted...
Comments / 0