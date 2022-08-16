Read full article on original website
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel MavenOhio State
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Ohio State alum reflects on NASA career, honored to have the opportunityThe LanternTroy, OH
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.Travel MavenYellow Springs, OH
behindthecurtaincincy.com
Auditions Announced for THE LAST FIVE YEARS at Mason Community Players
Director Jason Gonzalez and Producer Jim Cronin are excited to invite performers to audition for the critically acclaimed THE LAST FIVE YEARS, to be presented November 11-13 and 17-20. Auditions will be held at the Mason Community Playhouse at the following times:. Saturday, August 27th, from 1pm to 4pm. Sunday,...
behindthecurtaincincy.com
Cast Announced for PUFFS at Loveland Stage Company
Loveland Stage Company is excited to announce the magical cast of our Fall show!. Directed by Carissa Sloan, and Co-produced by Jill Gornet and Tom Cavano. Thanks to the amazing turnout and talent of all who auditioned!. PUFFS runs November 4-20, 2022 at the Loveland Stage Company. For more information,...
behindthecurtaincincy.com
THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE Makes Regional Premiere at Falcon Theatre
Science Made Them Remarkable. Friendship Made Them Resilient. “A 90-minute slice of history brimming with wit and wisdom.” – NewYorkStageReview.com. Production Begins September 23 through October 8, 2022. (Newport, KY) — Falcon Theatre opens its’ 2022-2023 season with the Regional premiere of playwright Lauren Gunderson’s The Half-Life of...
behindthecurtaincincy.com
SHE KILLS MONSTERS Runs Sept. 16-25
Cast: Rachel A. Brown as Agnes, Olive Cooper as Tilly/Tillius, Kerik Bass as Chuck, Eve Diamond as Vera, Liberty “Libby” Phillips as Lilith/Lily, Allison “Ally” Fischer as Kaliope/Kelly, Oliver Bahn as Orcus/Ronnie, Ben Cronan as Miles/Doppleganger, Melodee Bass as Narrator, Edith Waugh as Farrah the Fairy, Jordan Jones as Evil Gabbi, Catherine “Cat” Shannon as Evil Tina, Matthew Long as Steve, Gavin Dryden as Bugbear, Monsters, Ryan Kimmet as Bugbear, Monsters, Doug Lange as Bugbear, Monsters, Kaeli Zweber as Bugbear, Monsters, Teen Girl, Understudy, TC Kimmet as Bugbear, Monsters & Debra Zweber as Understudy.
behindthecurtaincincy.com
Auditions Announced for House Teams and HOT MIC at Improv Cincinnati
Improv Cincinnati is looking for new performers for our house teams and musical improv group HOT MIC. If you have improv training and experience, we want you to sign up for auditions!. For more information or to sign up for an audition slot visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSefryAhoPgnZw4Gbd9I1Av65dLDWy9Aalsz4oFxVGp2Q0iO0w/viewform. Improv Cincinnati believes that our...
behindthecurtaincincy.com
The Carnegie Announces Departure of Theatre Director, Maggie Perrino
– Today, The Carnegie announced that long-time Theatre Director Maggie Perrino will leave to pursue a new position as the artistic director of the School for Creative and Performing Arts (SCPA) in Cincinnati. She will finish out the summer season with The Carnegie and is set to change positions in early September.
Eaton Register Herald
American Idol finalist plays PCHS
EATON — A former American Idol contender played the Preble County Historical Society Amphitheater last Friday night, for an excited crowd of fans of all ages. Alexis Gomez — a top-12 finalist on American Idol Season 14 — and her band donated a portion of ticket sales from the Friday, Aug. 12, show to the Preble County Historical Society, according to PCHS Executive Director Lisa White.
wyso.org
Yellow Springs celebrates the 45th anniversary of Elvis' death with a special tradition
Elvis Presley died 45 years ago today. In Yellow Springs, one resident has an annual tradition to celebrate the so-called king of rock and roll. "Today, in honor of the anniversary of the death of Elvis, I am making his favorite sandwich, fried peanut butter and banana,” Gilah Pomeranz said. “They’re free and for all to enjoy."
behindthecurtaincincy.com
THE YELLOW BOAT Runs Sept. 16-25
Cast: Taylor Duecker as Benjamin, Charlie Rader as Father, Pia Rader as Mother, Sofie Tedesco as Joy, Spencer Flaherty as Eddy, Jaycen Smith as #1, Megan Jungkunz as #2, DeCharmus Grover as #3 & Richa Gupta as #4. The story of THE YELLOW BOAT is a glorious affirmation of young...
dayton.com
Rotary Food Truck Competition on Saturday to include nearly 30 vendors
Saturday’s lunch and possibly dinner are already planned out: The only challenge is making a choice, or in this case — choices. The eighth annual Springfield Gourmet Food Truck Competition will gather around 27 food vendors that will have a wide range of options from American comfort foods including burgers and pizza to international dishes, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Park, 250 Cliff Park Rd. Admission is free.
behindthecurtaincincy.com
Monty Python’s SPAMALOT Runs Sept. 16-Oct. 2
Cast: Jackie Randall as Lady of the Lake, CJ Suchyta as King Arthur, Kurt Cypher as Patsy, Kevin Willardson as Sir Robin, John David Hamilton as Sir Galahad, John Detty as Sir Lancelot, Eli Chamberlin as Sir Bedevere, Jake Spicer as Herbert/Not Dead Fred & Jamie McQuinn as Historian. Ensemble:...
Sweet Corn Festival happening in Fairborn this weekend
The Sweet Corn Festival is making a return to Fairborn's Community Park this weekend.
Daily Advocate
2022 Great Darke County Fair getting underway
GREENVILLE — The Great Darke County Fair is finally here and great weather is in the forecast for this nine-day, nine-night affair. The “Greatest County Fair on Earth,” as it is billed, opens its gates at 7 a.m. with activities beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19.
behindthecurtaincincy.com
Auditions Announced for ComedySportz Cincinnati
ComedySportz is fast-paced, short-form competitive improv for everyone. We are looking for players of all experience levels who want to be a part of this exciting, regularly scheduled show, can start rehearsing right away, and are available for regular Friday evening shows. AUDITION INFO. WHEN: THURSDAY, SEPT 22nd 6:30-8:30 –...
wyso.org
What's Great in Dayton August 19 - 25, 2022
Come Together: Tonight and tomorrow is a Beatles tribute called Come Together at the Yellow Cab. They are playing music from all eras and it’s also a festival with a beer garden, food trucks, an after party and more! The doors open at 5pm, and music begins at 7pm.
Fox 19
Woman crashes van into pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman drove into a pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar Friday evening, a spokesperson confirms. It happened sometime around 5:30 p.m. at one of Camp Cedar’s two pools. A guest experienced a medical emergency. Her van went off a nearby road. Witnesses...
WLWT 5
'We lost a part of our family': Man known for helping homeless gunned down in Covington
CINCINNATI — Two suspects are on the loose after police said they gunned down a man walking home from work in Covington. Virgil Stewart, 60, was shot as he crossed the 15th Street bridge. “We lost a part of our family today and he’s going to be missed,” said...
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Food festivals, events celebrate seasonal ingredients
Local food festivals working to leverage the seasonal flavors of the moment are popping up steadily through August headed into fall. Fresh fruit, vegetables and cultural food celebrations capitalizing on good weather and even better ingredients are flush this month with plenty of opportunities to experience a wide variety of flavors, preparations and vibes.
dayton.com
The Vault Event Center closes in Miamisburg
A Miamisburg event center housed inside a former bank announced today on its Facebook page it has closed. “Absolutely breaks my heart to have to say that The Vault Event Center is officially closed,” said owner Melissa Climer in the Facebook post. Climer said in the post she “will...
behindthecurtaincincy.com
CEASE TO EXIST Runs Sept. 16-25
In 1969 at the age of 22, Patricia Krenwinkel, known to the Family as, among other names, Katie, actively participated in the deaths of seven people in two nights in Los Angeles. She was a loyal follower of Charles Manson. She was in Manson’s words, “a good soldier.” He claimed that among all his followers “she was the most like me”.
