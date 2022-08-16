ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

AM 1400 The Cowboy

Does Seeing ‘Ferocious’ Pack Of Wyoming Puppies Make You Happy?

If you're ever in a bad mood, there's one thing that will bring almost everyone out of the mood. I've seen people in tears because a pup licked their hand, and hold on if they pick the puppy up. Some people will actually lose their minds. Tears, giggles, laughter and all around happiness. I've seen people cross a street just for the off chance they will be able to interact with a dog.
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Gas prices keep dropping, Wyoming

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 19.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.16/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 64.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 63.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 13.1 cents in the last week and stands at $5.14 per gallon.
AM 1400 The Cowboy

WATCH: Jeffree Star Is Now a Permanent Wyomingite

There is no turning back now. Jeffree Star has officially sold his Hidden Mansion, California and is making Wyoming his full time home. According to a recent report from PriceyPads, Star actually sold the 19,000 square foot property for roughly $1.2 million over the asking price (it reportedly sold for $16.7 million).
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Wyoming Ranchers & Landowners Rewarded for Wildlife Stewardship

The USDA recently announced a new Big Game Conservation Partnership guided by listening sessions with local ranchers and partners to invest in private working lands across the state of Wyoming, according to a written statement from farmers.gov. The USDA is contributing an initial $15 million for stewardship actions in Fremont,...
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Wyoming, Here’s How To Tell If The Eggs In Your Fridge Are Good

There are some things that you can sit an ponder and argue, like:. Those conversations can go on for hours and hours before you come to the conclusion, does it really matter?. One thing I go over in my head every time I open the refrigerator is, "Those eggs have been in there a while, I wonder if they're good". I don't go to the grocery store all that often, and I really can't remember the last time I went. So when I bought that dozen of eggs is sometimes quite the mystery.
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Here’s How To Properly Memorialize Your Loved One In Wyoming

In 2021, there were 13,885 vehicle crashes in the state of Wyoming and in 103 of those crashes, there was at least one person killed. The feeling of heartbreak you feel when someone you love dies in a car crash, is almost more than you can handle. All you want to do is try to remember everything you can about the person and make sure they are not forgotten.
AM 1400 The Cowboy

AM 1400 The Cowboy

ABOUT

The Cowboy brings you nothing but the legends. Willie. Cash. Jones. Conway. Strait. Hank Jr. Haggard. Alabama. Reba. And that’s just for starters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://caspercowboy.com

