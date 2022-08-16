ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cincy Jungle

Madden 23: Bengals ratings review

Madden 23 is now out for all modern consoles. Like the NFL itself, the yearly Madden roster update is inevitable. After making it to the Super Bowl, the Cincinnati Bengals are a lot better than this year, but there is definitely still an underdog feeling to this team, especially with some of the ratings.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals sign Nathan Gilliam and waive Carson Wells

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed free agent offensive guard Nathan Gilliam and waived linebacker Carson Wells. Gilliam, weighing in at 6-foot-5 and 300, is a first-year player by way of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, was originally a college free agent signee of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020. He was on the Chargers’ practice squad for the entire 2020 season and then spent time on both the Chargers’ and Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squads in 2021. Gilliam spent the 2022 offseason with Pittsburgh and played in the Steelers’ first preseason game.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Season Preview

Coming into the offseason off a close loss in the Super Bowl, the Cincinnati Bengals were a team that needed to get better, and they did. The Bengals showed major issues last year that put the sustainability of their newfound success into question, namely the poor offensive line play and inconsistent secondary. Another issue they face is one of the toughest schedules in the league, and the incredible talent they must compete against at the top of the AFC (a conference that somehow managed to get tougher this year.) But this offseason the Bengals front office showed that they understood progress was needed and that they were committed to doing what needs to be done to ensure the success of their star quarterback.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals Got Lucky Last Year (sarcasm font)

You've heard it a hundred times from talking heads and even some posters on this site. The Bengals magical run last year was due mostly to luck, therefore there is no way they will repeat what they did last year. They may not even make the playoffs!. So here's my...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Glendale, AZ
Football
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Cincy Jungle

Friday NFL preseason games

Week 2 of the preseason continues tonight with three games, which you can see below. Come join the discussion in tonight’s open thread!
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Deshaun Watson suspension increased to 11 games

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson will play this year after all. On Thursday, the NFL handed Watson an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine. It was a negotiated settlement between the NFL and NFLPA, or else Watson was in danger of being suspended for the entire 2022 season. Because...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cincy Jungle

La’el Collins updates recovery and shares high praise for Cordell Volson

Upgrading the offensive line was the Cincinnati Bengals’ biggest priority this offseason. They did just that by signing Alex Cappa, Ted Karras and La’el Collins. Unfortunately for Collins, who’s set to be the starting right tackle, he’s been limited throughout training camp due to a back injury sustained in an offseason workout. He was initially placed on the non-football injury list and was activated from it on August 10th.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwamie Lassiter
Person
Chris Evans
Cincy Jungle

Joe Burrow confirms his appendix did rupture

We got good news out of Cincinnati Bengals training camp today, as quarterback Joe Burrow returned to full, 11-on-11 drills. Things seem to continue to progress well following his unexpected appendectomy on July 26th. In his first press conference of camp, Burrow went into more detail about what lead to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals sign Javaris Davis and waive Bookie Radley-Hiles

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed free agent cornerback Javaris Davis and waived cornerback Bookie Radley-Hiles, the team announced Wednesday. Davis, weighing in at 5-foot-10 and 186 pounds, is a first-year player by way of the Auburn Tigers. He was originally a college free agent signee of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020. He spent time on the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and played in one game for the Dolphins last year.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Arizona Cardinals
Cincy Jungle

The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Solomon the Wise

The first preseason game is in the books for the Cincinnati Bengals in their 2022 season and there were many takeaways—both positive and negative. Everyone is looking to see how they will parlay lessons learned from last Friday into this Sunday’s clash with the Giants. Helping us preview...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Ken Riley a senior finalist for 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

Cincinnati Bengals legend Ken Riley is now one step away from getting into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. On Wednesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that Riley is one of three senior finalists for the 2023 class. The Hall of Fame’s full Selection Committee will consider Riley...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals 53-player roster projection 3.0

We’re in the thick of it now. Three weeks of training camp and one preseason game are in the books, and the Cincinnati Bengals have already began cutting down to an initial 53-player roster. The season drawing nearer and nearer leads to greater clarity when looking at the roster...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy