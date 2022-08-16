Read full article on original website
Cincy Jungle
Madden 23: Bengals ratings review
Madden 23 is now out for all modern consoles. Like the NFL itself, the yearly Madden roster update is inevitable. After making it to the Super Bowl, the Cincinnati Bengals are a lot better than this year, but there is definitely still an underdog feeling to this team, especially with some of the ratings.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals sign Nathan Gilliam and waive Carson Wells
The Cincinnati Bengals have signed free agent offensive guard Nathan Gilliam and waived linebacker Carson Wells. Gilliam, weighing in at 6-foot-5 and 300, is a first-year player by way of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, was originally a college free agent signee of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020. He was on the Chargers’ practice squad for the entire 2020 season and then spent time on both the Chargers’ and Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squads in 2021. Gilliam spent the 2022 offseason with Pittsburgh and played in the Steelers’ first preseason game.
Cincy Jungle
Season Preview
Coming into the offseason off a close loss in the Super Bowl, the Cincinnati Bengals were a team that needed to get better, and they did. The Bengals showed major issues last year that put the sustainability of their newfound success into question, namely the poor offensive line play and inconsistent secondary. Another issue they face is one of the toughest schedules in the league, and the incredible talent they must compete against at the top of the AFC (a conference that somehow managed to get tougher this year.) But this offseason the Bengals front office showed that they understood progress was needed and that they were committed to doing what needs to be done to ensure the success of their star quarterback.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals Got Lucky Last Year (sarcasm font)
You've heard it a hundred times from talking heads and even some posters on this site. The Bengals magical run last year was due mostly to luck, therefore there is no way they will repeat what they did last year. They may not even make the playoffs!. So here's my...
Cincy Jungle
Friday NFL preseason games
Week 2 of the preseason continues tonight with three games, which you can see below. Come join the discussion in tonight’s open thread!
NFL・
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (8/18): Ken Riley set to make HOF; is Ken Anderson next?
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday that linebacker Chuck Howley, defensive lineman Joe Klecko and defensive back Ken Riley are the three senior finalists for the Class of 2023. Ken Riley, who checked in at No. 9, should be coming off this list soon after being named...
Cincy Jungle
Deshaun Watson suspension increased to 11 games
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson will play this year after all. On Thursday, the NFL handed Watson an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine. It was a negotiated settlement between the NFL and NFLPA, or else Watson was in danger of being suspended for the entire 2022 season. Because...
Cincy Jungle
La’el Collins updates recovery and shares high praise for Cordell Volson
Upgrading the offensive line was the Cincinnati Bengals’ biggest priority this offseason. They did just that by signing Alex Cappa, Ted Karras and La’el Collins. Unfortunately for Collins, who’s set to be the starting right tackle, he’s been limited throughout training camp due to a back injury sustained in an offseason workout. He was initially placed on the non-football injury list and was activated from it on August 10th.
Cincy Jungle
Joe Burrow confirms his appendix did rupture
We got good news out of Cincinnati Bengals training camp today, as quarterback Joe Burrow returned to full, 11-on-11 drills. Things seem to continue to progress well following his unexpected appendectomy on July 26th. In his first press conference of camp, Burrow went into more detail about what lead to...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals sign Javaris Davis and waive Bookie Radley-Hiles
The Cincinnati Bengals have signed free agent cornerback Javaris Davis and waived cornerback Bookie Radley-Hiles, the team announced Wednesday. Davis, weighing in at 5-foot-10 and 186 pounds, is a first-year player by way of the Auburn Tigers. He was originally a college free agent signee of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020. He spent time on the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and played in one game for the Dolphins last year.
Cincy Jungle
La’el Collins misses practice but still expected to be ready for Week 1
Joe Burrow took 51 sacks last season, the most in the NFL. The Cincinnati Bengals knew that needed to be fixed, and the front office did just that, adding three new faces in free agency, all of which are expected to start in Week 1. The Bengals brought in Ted...
Cincy Jungle
Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase atop ranking of NFL quarterback/pass-catching duos
The entire NFL was aghast when the Cincinnati Bengals selected wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase with the No. 5 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. Entering his second season, he has already helped create one of the best quarterback and pass catching combos in the NFL. Wait... Sorry. I...
Cincy Jungle
The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Solomon the Wise
The first preseason game is in the books for the Cincinnati Bengals in their 2022 season and there were many takeaways—both positive and negative. Everyone is looking to see how they will parlay lessons learned from last Friday into this Sunday’s clash with the Giants. Helping us preview...
Cincy Jungle
Ken Riley a senior finalist for 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class
Cincinnati Bengals legend Ken Riley is now one step away from getting into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. On Wednesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that Riley is one of three senior finalists for the 2023 class. The Hall of Fame’s full Selection Committee will consider Riley...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals 53-player roster projection 3.0
We’re in the thick of it now. Three weeks of training camp and one preseason game are in the books, and the Cincinnati Bengals have already began cutting down to an initial 53-player roster. The season drawing nearer and nearer leads to greater clarity when looking at the roster...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals at Giants time, TV channel, online stream, radio, rosters and more
The Cincinnati Bengals get to take the field for the second time in the preseason. This time they will be travelling to New Jersey to take on the New York Giants. Unlike in Week 1 of the preseason, we should see at least a little bit of the starters. I...
