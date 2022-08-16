ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble

One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
tipranks.com

‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market.
TheStreet

Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...

The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
Motley Fool

4 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying

Since becoming Berkshire Hathaway CEO in 1965, Buffett has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a scorching average annual return of 20.1%. In recent quarters, Warren Buffett has been aggressively deploying his company's cash into these four stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
