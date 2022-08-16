ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sara Sidner
Daily Mail

How China sunk its teeth into US farmland: Firms tied to communist regime own 192,000 agricultural acres across America worth $1.9bn and purchased 300 acres in North Dakota 20 minutes from military base

A Chinese company purchased hundreds of acres of North Dakota farmland mere minutes from a major US Air Force base, prompting national security fears as the communist country adds to its nearly 200,000 acres of US agricultural land worth $1.9 billion. The China-based food producer, Fufeng Group, plans to build...
GRAND FORKS, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kenya#East Africa#Democracy#Beacon
americanmilitarynews.com

US deploys aircraft carrier on China’s doorstep

The U.S. Navy deployed an aircraft carrier into the South China Sea this week, moving it closer to China as tensions rise over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential Taiwan visit. On Tuesday, the U.S. Pacific Fleet announced the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) had departed the Changi...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
TheDailyBeast

Team Putin Airs Insane Offer to ‘Help’ America and ‘Save’ Trump

It has been a difficult week for the Kremlin. For one, a devastating attack on a Russian air base in occupied Crimea had government officials and state media outlets scrambling to convince citizens that Ukrainian forces weren’t responsible for the explosions that rocked the Saki air base, as an exodus of frightened tourists clogged the Crimean bridge and other roadways that connect the occupied peninsula to the Russian mainland.
POTUS
The Guardian

Video appears to show Russian soldier castrating Ukrainian prisoner

Horrific video has emerged that appears to show a Russian soldier castrating a Ukrainian prisoner who other reports suggest was subsequently murdered. The footage, reviewed by the Guardian, was originally posted on pro-Russian Telegram channels. A Russian soldier, wearing a distinctive black wide-brimmed hat, is seen approaching another figure who...
MILITARY
Good News Network

Enormous Underground City Uncovered in Turkey

An enormous underground city has been discovered in Turkey that was created by persecuted Jews and Christians in Imperial Rome. At 74 acres, the ancient city is believed to have been inhabited as early as the 1st century, and acted as a home and synagogue for 70,000 people. It all...
MIDDLE EAST
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy