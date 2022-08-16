Read full article on original website
'White people will be the first target': South Africa's Julius Malema warns of impending 'violence' because 'the poor are getting poorer'
A South African opposition figure has warned of impending civil unrest in the continent's richest country and likened it to 'an Arab Spring.'. The controversial opposition leader Julius Malema spoke of the country waking up one day with 'very angry people that are not going to be reasonable.'. Discontent with...
Russia urged to withdraw forces from Ukrainian nuclear power plant; Putin turns to North Korea for friendship
This was CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine on August 15, 2022. See here for the latest updates. Western countries have called on Russia to immediately withdraw its military forces from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant amid continuing fears over its fate, with both sides accusing each other of shelling the facility.
South Africa warns Blinken over US policies aimed at boxing out Russia and China
A recent congressional push against Russian influence in Africa threw a bit of a wrench into Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s plans to improve U.S. ties with one of the continent’s leading states.
China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing
The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
China's Newest Threat to Western Civilization Could Be In Your Home Right Now
The U.S. and U.K. banned Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd from its 5G telecoms networks citing national security threats from China. The U.K. also cracked down on the surveillance equipment from Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, which Washington has already blacklisted. Recently, the U.S....
The Taliban wants women in Afghanistan to wear a Niqab. That isn't really happening
CNN’s Clarissa Ward returns to Kabul, Afghanistan, one year after the city fell to Taliban rule, to report on how Afghan people, and Afghan women specifically, are living and reacting to changes in the country.
Putin Has This Message For Newly Elected Indian President: 'We Attach Much Importance…'
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday sent out a congratulatory message to the newly elected president of India, Droupadi Murmu. What Happened: On Thursday, Murmu was elected as the first-ever tribal president of the country as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party scooped up over 60% of the total vote value in the parliament for their preferred candidate.
How China sunk its teeth into US farmland: Firms tied to communist regime own 192,000 agricultural acres across America worth $1.9bn and purchased 300 acres in North Dakota 20 minutes from military base
A Chinese company purchased hundreds of acres of North Dakota farmland mere minutes from a major US Air Force base, prompting national security fears as the communist country adds to its nearly 200,000 acres of US agricultural land worth $1.9 billion. The China-based food producer, Fufeng Group, plans to build...
Pentagon official says 'only a matter of time' before China causes 'major' incident in Indo-Pacific region
A top Pentagon official warned Tuesday that it is "only a matter of time" before a "major incident or accident" occurs in the Indo-Pacific amid China’s "aggressive and irresponsible" behavior, saying that Beijing has "escalated tensions" with its neighbors in the region "at a pace unseen before." Assistant Secretary...
US deploys aircraft carrier on China’s doorstep
The U.S. Navy deployed an aircraft carrier into the South China Sea this week, moving it closer to China as tensions rise over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential Taiwan visit. On Tuesday, the U.S. Pacific Fleet announced the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) had departed the Changi...
Russia adds 5 more countries to join U.S., other nations on 'unfriendly' list
July 22 (UPI) -- The Russian government on Friday added several countries to its "unfriendly" list for supposedly committing "acts against" Moscow's diplomatic and consular missions and being hostile to Russian companies and citizens. The "unfriendly" list was created in March after Russia began its war with Ukraine, and the...
French President Macron Says Vladimir Putin's Russia Among 'Last Imperial Colonial Powers'
French President Emmanuel Macron called Russia "one of the last imperial colonial powers" for its invasion of Ukraine. What Happened: Macron, while speaking in Benini on Wednesday as part of his African tour, said Vladimir Putin had unleashed "a new type of hybrid world war" by invading Ukraine. "Russia is...
Hezbollah threatens to 'sever' the hand of Israel if it attempts to tap disputed offshore gas
The leader of Hezbollah in Lebanon issued a warning to Israel about attempting to tap offshore gas reserves in disputed waters between the two countries, further complicating U.S. attempts to mediate the dispute. "The hand that reaches for any of this wealth will be severed," Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of...
Russians 'can't move anywhere further' in Ukraine, says Fmr. Ukrainian Defense Minister
Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Zagorodnyuk tells Sara Sidner western weapons helped halt Russia’s progress in Ukraine, but more is needed.
Myanmar tragedy exposes the dirty underbelly of 'green energy'
The birds no longer sing, and the herbs no longer grow. The fish no longer swim in rivers that have turned a murky brown. The animals do not roam, and the cows are sometimes found dead. The people in this northern Myanmar forest have lost a way of life that...
Team Putin Airs Insane Offer to ‘Help’ America and ‘Save’ Trump
It has been a difficult week for the Kremlin. For one, a devastating attack on a Russian air base in occupied Crimea had government officials and state media outlets scrambling to convince citizens that Ukrainian forces weren’t responsible for the explosions that rocked the Saki air base, as an exodus of frightened tourists clogged the Crimean bridge and other roadways that connect the occupied peninsula to the Russian mainland.
‘Everything is under control’ 11-year-old North Korean YouTuber used to spread propaganda to children
An 11-year-old girl appears to be being used as a puppet by the North Korean government to spread propaganda to children. On her YouTube channel, Im Song-a, 11, boasts her love for the Harry Potter books along with sharing footage from days out in Pyongyang. “Everything is under control as...
Video appears to show Russian soldier castrating Ukrainian prisoner
Horrific video has emerged that appears to show a Russian soldier castrating a Ukrainian prisoner who other reports suggest was subsequently murdered. The footage, reviewed by the Guardian, was originally posted on pro-Russian Telegram channels. A Russian soldier, wearing a distinctive black wide-brimmed hat, is seen approaching another figure who...
Enormous Underground City Uncovered in Turkey
An enormous underground city has been discovered in Turkey that was created by persecuted Jews and Christians in Imperial Rome. At 74 acres, the ancient city is believed to have been inhabited as early as the 1st century, and acted as a home and synagogue for 70,000 people. It all...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
