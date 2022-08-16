Read full article on original website
Shut up and dribble: Kentucky football-basketball comparison is unbearable
ATHENS — Kentucky sports is getting a lot of attention of late, and it’s not even basketball season yet. Some suggested the Wildcats could be the biggest threat to unseat Georgia in the SEC East Division, with analyst Chris Doering going so far as to predict a Kentucky upset against the Bulldogs.
Making the Case: Which Freshman Will Make the Biggest Impact for Kentucky in 2022
Kentucky will look to build on its ten-win season from a year ago with a schedule that provides plenty of opportunities. The Wildcats were selected by the media to finish second in the SEC East, but there is optimism around the opportunity to compete for a spot in Atlanta coming out of Lexington. ...
Mr. CFB: Football school? Basketball school? What Does That Even Mean?
John Calipari, the head men’s basketball coach at the University of Kentucky, wants a new practice facility. Nothing unusual there. Every coach wants his facilities to be the best they can possibly be. But in his very public campaign to get it, Calipari recently said this to a reporter: ”And the ...
Kentucky blanks Ball State to open up 2022-23 season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Hadley Williams opened up the scoring for Kentucky on the 2022 season less than 17 minutes into the match against Ball State. Kentucky jumped out front, and never looked back, shutting out Ball State 3-0 on Thursday night. The first win of the season...
Andrews was caught in Issel’s shadow at UK
It was an impossible task for anyone to try and follow Dan Issel, Kentucky’s all-time leading scorer after his brilliant three seasons playing for coach Adolph Rupp from 1967-70. Yet Jim Andrews did it so well that he will be going into the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of...
Kentucky’s Natural Bridge by Motorcycle
Above It All on the Natural Bridge in Eastern Kentucky. Campsite A40 turns out to be one of the most secluded in the whole campground, and required me to ride my Ninja 400 offroad briefly, across treacherous ruts and slippery rotting leaves. No one else was around, and while the...
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | High School Football Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Stop me if you’ve heard this before… It’s another September feeling day in the Bluegrass state.😎 That’s a phrase I will not get tired of saying. While we look to keep the pleasant temps through the weekend into next week, the threat of storms will really start to ramp.
Why Kentucky State University students are fighting for on-campus housing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – Classes begin Monday for students at Kentucky State University (KSU). The first-year students are already settled into their dorms, but returning students are fighting over the remaining limited available dorms. KSU’s interim Chief Operating Officer Dr. Daarel Burnette said there are only 925 beds...
Tonight, 16 new members headed to the Greyhound Athletic Hall of Fame
PARIS, KY – David Buchanan could simply be introduced as a “Football Guy”, but that would not do him justice. One will quickly notice this by reading his mission statement, “…to pursue excellence each day in every detail to build a championship caliber program and mentally tough young men of the highest character, discipline, and determination.” Those are not the words of a man who is focused solely on scoreboard numbers.
Retailers ask Kentucky lawmakers to crack down on organized shoplifting rings
FRANKFORT, Ky. — An organization representing Kentucky's retailers is asking state lawmakers to pass a law cracking down on organized theft rings. The request comes as the financial impact of shoplifting – and the brazenness of shoplifters – has risen significantly with the ease or reselling stolen goods online through platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and eBay.
‘You gotta keep local, to keep your neighbors in business’: Farm Fresh Days highlights Kentucky farmers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – “Farm-to-table” and “buying local” are just a couple of popular phrases currently trending as The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is hosting “Farm Fresh Days”. As part of its “Kentucky Proud” program, “Farm Fresh Days” runs from Aug. 13...
Kentucky lawmakers meet with gas industry reps as gas prices continue sliding
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gas prices continue trending downward and the national average cost for a gallon of regular was $3.92 as of Thursday, according to AAA. Lawmakers in Frankfort heard from industry representatives about the recent price trends at the pump this week. What You Need To Know. Kentucky...
Eastern Kentucky University unveils ‘unmanned aircraft system’ pathway
RICHMOND Ky. (FOX 56) – Students at Eastern Kentucky University have a new opportunity to take their skills to new heights. For the fall 2022 semester, EKU has introduced the ‘Unmanned Aircraft Systems’ pathway, which trains students in remote piloting. With high-tech drones, students can fill careers...
Lexington officials, KU reach joint resolution on tree management
Mayor Linda Gorton, members of Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council, and KU officials announced a resolution on how the company will manage trees located under power transmission lines.
Person found dead on Linden Walk identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The person found dead on Linden Walk near the University of Kentucky’s campus has been identified. Ashley Stamper, 35, was identified Friday by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. She was found dead in her home. The cause and manner of her death have...
Coroner searching for family of Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fayette County Coroner is searching for the relatives of a Lexington man. The coroner’s office said Timothy Roland Foreman who lived at the 2000 block of Garden Springs Drive died of natural causes on July 27. The coroner’s office believes Foreman had...
Jessamine County inmates volunteer at flood-damaged farms
In no time, Hager had a plan and a team consisting of county officials and five Class D inmates, all from Kentucky.
Holcombe named marketing director at Lumber King
Sydney Holcombe, formerly a digital strategy consultant for The Holler Creative, a digital marketing agency based out of Corbin, Ky., is joining Lumber King in early August. She will be taking on the inaugural role of marketing director, connecting the dots for the company online and aiding in building advertising strategies at corporate and individual store levels to accomplish company goals and drive business forward.
Something's fishy in Shelbyville: Farm using aquaponics to produce lettuce
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — One Shelbyville farm is producing hundreds of lettuce heads a day without using any soil. Their secret? Fish. River City Aquaponics produces 288 lettuce heads a day. They utilize aquaponics to produce leafy greens year round. Aquaponics is a combination of fish and plant production using...
Mayor: City closing Tandy Park in downtown Lexington earlier
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said the city is changing hours for part of downtown. Tandy Centennial Park will now close at 2:00 a.m. instead of 3:00 a.m. This comes as Mayor Linda Gorton and the police chief discussed concerns of downtown violence on Wednesday. He mayor...
