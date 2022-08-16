ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

foxlexington.com

Kentucky blanks Ball State to open up 2022-23 season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Hadley Williams opened up the scoring for Kentucky on the 2022 season less than 17 minutes into the match against Ball State. Kentucky jumped out front, and never looked back, shutting out Ball State 3-0 on Thursday night. The first win of the season...
LEXINGTON, KY
middlesboronews.com

Andrews was caught in Issel's shadow at UK

It was an impossible task for anyone to try and follow Dan Issel, Kentucky's all-time leading scorer after his brilliant three seasons playing for coach Adolph Rupp from 1967-70. Yet Jim Andrews did it so well that he will be going into the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of...
LEXINGTON, KY
gonomad.com

Kentucky's Natural Bridge by Motorcycle

Above It All on the Natural Bridge in Eastern Kentucky. Campsite A40 turns out to be one of the most secluded in the whole campground, and required me to ride my Ninja 400 offroad briefly, across treacherous ruts and slippery rotting leaves. No one else was around, and while the...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey's Forecast | High School Football Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Stop me if you've heard this before… It's another September feeling day in the Bluegrass state.😎 That's a phrase I will not get tired of saying. While we look to keep the pleasant temps through the weekend into next week, the threat of storms will really start to ramp.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Why Kentucky State University students are fighting for on-campus housing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – Classes begin Monday for students at Kentucky State University (KSU). The first-year students are already settled into their dorms, but returning students are fighting over the remaining limited available dorms. KSU's interim Chief Operating Officer Dr. Daarel Burnette said there are only 925 beds...
FRANKFORT, KY
bourboncountycitizen.com

Tonight, 16 new members headed to the Greyhound Athletic Hall of Fame

PARIS, KY – David Buchanan could simply be introduced as a "Football Guy", but that would not do him justice. One will quickly notice this by reading his mission statement, "…to pursue excellence each day in every detail to build a championship caliber program and mentally tough young men of the highest character, discipline, and determination." Those are not the words of a man who is focused solely on scoreboard numbers.
PARIS, KY
WLKY.com

Retailers ask Kentucky lawmakers to crack down on organized shoplifting rings

FRANKFORT, Ky. — An organization representing Kentucky's retailers is asking state lawmakers to pass a law cracking down on organized theft rings. The request comes as the financial impact of shoplifting – and the brazenness of shoplifters – has risen significantly with the ease or reselling stolen goods online through platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and eBay.
FRANKFORT, KY
foxlexington.com

Eastern Kentucky University unveils 'unmanned aircraft system' pathway

RICHMOND Ky. (FOX 56) – Students at Eastern Kentucky University have a new opportunity to take their skills to new heights. For the fall 2022 semester, EKU has introduced the 'Unmanned Aircraft Systems' pathway, which trains students in remote piloting. With high-tech drones, students can fill careers...
RICHMOND, KY
WTVQ

Person found dead on Linden Walk identified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The person found dead on Linden Walk near the University of Kentucky's campus has been identified. Ashley Stamper, 35, was identified Friday by the Fayette County Coroner's Office. She was found dead in her home. The cause and manner of her death have...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Coroner searching for family of Lexington man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fayette County Coroner is searching for the relatives of a Lexington man. The coroner's office said Timothy Roland Foreman who lived at the 2000 block of Garden Springs Drive died of natural causes on July 27. The coroner's office believes Foreman had...
LEXINGTON, KY
indherald.com

Holcombe named marketing director at Lumber King

Sydney Holcombe, formerly a digital strategy consultant for The Holler Creative, a digital marketing agency based out of Corbin, Ky., is joining Lumber King in early August. She will be taking on the inaugural role of marketing director, connecting the dots for the company online and aiding in building advertising strategies at corporate and individual store levels to accomplish company goals and drive business forward.
CORBIN, KY
WKYT 27

Mayor: City closing Tandy Park in downtown Lexington earlier

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said the city is changing hours for part of downtown. Tandy Centennial Park will now close at 2:00 a.m. instead of 3:00 a.m. This comes as Mayor Linda Gorton and the police chief discussed concerns of downtown violence on Wednesday. He mayor...
LEXINGTON, KY

