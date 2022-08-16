In light of the recent flooding, the Small Business Administration is reaching out to not only the disaster stricken counties, but also local counties such as Bell, Harlan and Claiborne. Disaster loans are now available in Leslie, Magoffin, Martin and Whitley counties. Small businesses in five additional counties in Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia are eligible to apply for low-interest disaster loans from the SBA.

