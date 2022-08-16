Read full article on original website
middlesboronews.com
SBA provides economic relief to Bell County
In light of the recent flooding, the Small Business Administration is reaching out to not only the disaster stricken counties, but also local counties such as Bell, Harlan and Claiborne. Disaster loans are now available in Leslie, Magoffin, Martin and Whitley counties. Small businesses in five additional counties in Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia are eligible to apply for low-interest disaster loans from the SBA.
wymt.com
Harlan County Beer Company brings hope for tourism and economic growth to rise
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan County Beer Company is expected to help increase tourism in the area. The restaurant is expected to open in the next couple of weeks. Master brewer for the HCBC, Nicolas Cecioni, said he is excited for what it will bring to the community. “There’s...
wymt.com
Letcher County family remembers being rescued from EKY flooding
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A family in Whitesburg had been living in their “forever home” for more than 25 years. “Pretty much had everything renovated except the three bedrooms,” said Bob Smith. On July 28, Smith walked out of his house and saw the river in...
clayconews.com
BULLIES OR SNIPERS: SINGLE BIGGEST THREAT IN CLAY COUNTY KENTUCKY SCHOOLS?
CLAY COUNTY, KY (August 18th, 2022) - Children in the Clay County, Kentucky public education system return to the classroom today after the original start date was postponed for a week due to flooding. The beginning of school marks a day of many firsts. The first day of grade school, the last first day of school for the senior class, the first day for a new bus driver and so on.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee nonprofit offering free Narcan kits through August
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee nonprofit, Forget You Not, is observing National Overdose Awareness Day by giving away free Narcan kits to help decrease the rate of overdose deaths. Narcan acts as an emergency overdose treatment. According to Forget You Not, Knoxville saw 281 overdose deaths from January...
WATE
Local clinic helps with alcohol and drug recovery
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local clinic is taking steps to help you or a loved one on the road to recovery. Renew Clinic is a Christ-centered intensive outpatient program for drug and alcohol recovery. Each program is personalized to each individual case. This outpatient program is convenient and...
beckersdental.com
Tennessee dentist offers robotic implant surgery
Mike Costa, DDS, of Malone and Costa Dentistry in Knoxville, Tenn., has begun offering robotic-assisted dental implant surgery using the Yomi Robotic Dental System, The Daily Times reported Aug. 17. The Yomi Robotic Dental System is the only FDA-cleared robot-assisted dental surgery system in the U.S. Dr. Costa purchased the...
bbbtv12.com
Caryville to get new Police Chief
Last Week Caryville Police Chief Brian Keeton announced his resignation, effective August 26th, as he prepares to take over as Sheriff of Scott County. Keeton won the election for Scott County Sheriff earlier this month and will depart Caryville after eight years with the PD. The town’s Board of Aldermen appointed Michael Owens to serve as interim chief and indicated they will begin a search for a new chief of police immediately.
wymt.com
Police searching for suspects who used stolen van in several crimes
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WYMT) - Officials with one sheriff’s office need your help to find a stolen van and some suspects they believe were involved in several burglaries or attempted burglaries in Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee. On the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, police released the flyer below...
What is a hootenanny?
The East Tennessee Historical Society's History Hootenanny is raising questions of what a peculiar word means.
Greeneville Dollar General employee accused of embezzlement
Greeneville Police officers responded to a call of alleged embezzlement at a Dollar General.
wivk.com
Daughter of Fallen Loudon County Sheriff’s Deputy Helping an Officer in a Coma by Helping to Raise Money for His Care
Chloe Jenkins, the daughter of fallen Loudon Co. Sgt. Chris Jenkins, organizing a fundraiser for an officer in critical condition who was hit, while off-duty, after he and his wife pulled off the road fix their motorcycle. David Shoffner and Constance Shoffner were on Clover Circle when an off-duty Campbell...
z93country.com
How Many People are Missing in Wayne County
The number of missing people in Wayne County has become somewhat of a hot topic on social media lately as some say more than two dozen people have vanished locally over the past few years;. Newsfirst spoke with Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron who reports there is only one active...
WBIR
TWRA cuts ribbon of new elk viewing tower in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency cut the ribbon on a new viewing tower where visitors can relax and watch the wildlife pass by — especially elk. The tower is in Campbell County, at the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area. It's officially called the "Terry...
Jacksboro apartments raise rent by 60 percent leaving residents scrambling
If you rent a place, you're familiar with rent inflation. For those living at a small apartment complex in Campbell County, rising rent is hitting elderly and disabled residents especially hard.
middlesboronews.com
Bell County opens volleyball season with wins
Bell County opened the 2022 volleyball season on Monday with a 3-1 win over visiting Barbourville. With the win, the Lady Cats have beaten Barbourville 21 times in school history against no losses. In the first match, the Lady Tigers won 25-22. Bell County turned things around and downed Barbourville,...
New Tennessee short-barrel gun laws add confusion for gun owners and stores
One Nashville gun shop owner says Tennessee's new short-barrel gun law has probably caused more confusion than clarity.
middlesboronews.com
Lady Lions fall to Claiborne in season opener
Pineville opened the volleyball season with two defeats. The Lady Lions fell to visiting Claiborne (Tenn.) on Monday 25-14, 25-21, 24-26 and 25-20. Senior Kailey Napier and sophomore Addison Slone each had seven aces for Pineville. Brooke Harris, a freshman, added six. Sophomore Kamryn Biliter led the Lady Lions with...
wvlt.tv
S&S Cafeteria closing its doors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville staple is closing its doors for good- S&S Cafeteria will be going out of business on Aug. 31. The cafeteria has been in Knoxville for nearly 50 years, opening in 1975. Generations of families grew up eating fried chicken, macaroni and cheese and chocolate pie.
Silver Alert issued for missing Morristown woman
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Morristown woman. According to a release from the Morristown Police Department, investigators are currently searching for Mary Ann Sampson, 55, of Morristown. Family members stated she is homeless and has not been seen or heard from since […]
