The Daily South
Southern Tomato Sandwich
It's probably safe to say that most Southerners with tomatoes in their garden (or with generous friends who grow tomatoes) mark the official beginning of summer with their first tomato sandwich. It's a delicious kickoff to a season of produce goodness, a ritual enjoyed often and with great enthusiasm while tomatoes are at their peak. It's one of the simplest sandwiches you can make, and to enjoy a true taste of summer in the South, you really do need to keep it simple.
Street-Style Tteokbokki Recipe
42 ounces|1200 grams tteokbokki-style stick-shaped rice cakes. 6 ounces|170 grams pork belly, thinly sliced into 1-inch pieces. Make the sauce: Mix all of the ingredients and ¾ cup|180 ml water in a large mixing bowl until the sugar has dissolved. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Make the...
ABC News
Zucchini 2 ways: Simple salad and a sweet baked good using the summer squash
It's peak squash season and if you're in need of some simple ways to make the most of zucchini, Chef David Nayfeld has you covered. Nayfeld, chef-owner of Che Fico in San Francisco, works with local farms and purveyors to carry top quality squash and shared his two recipes to make the most of the summer vegetable.
thecountrycook.net
Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff
This Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff is an easy and fun recipe full of strawberry and cheesecake flavors. The perfect fruity dessert for all your gatherings!. This Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff is one of the many variations of fluff salads that a love. Fluffs are great because you can literally make them in less than 10 minutes. The perfect quick and easy recipe to bring to all the functions or a last minute dessert for home. If you want to try something that you are going to want to make over and over, you have to give this Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff recipe a try!
Cracker Barrel's Secret Menu Items
Do you ever wonder whether your favorite chain restaurants have secret menu items? Starbucks fans are notorious for asking baristas to make unique beverages, and the Internet is full of articles about Starbucks' secret drinks you must try. In-and-Out has a secret menu, too, with animal-style fries being a popular item. But what about Cracker Barrel?
Woman furious adds hot sauce and vinegar to her plate to keep husband from eating her dinner
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend and her husband hadn’t been married more than a month when the trouble started. Her husband was addicted to food. It didn’t matter who’s plate the food was on; he would grab a fork and help himself.
The One Fried Appetizer You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts—It Ruins Your Metabolism
While fried food isn’t generally known to be healthy, there is one kind of appetizer that health experts say can really set back your weight loss goals. We checked in with registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, and registered dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, of UCLA medical center to learn more about this unfortunately delicious fried snack and its impact on your health and metabolism.
Oreo's Long-Awaited Fall Flavor Is Finally Here
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Nabisco is not afraid to throw some crazy Oreo flavors at the wall and hope that one of them sticks, especially when it comes to seasonal flavors. Though there are some Oreo flavors we will sadly never get to try again, the brand keeps trying over and over again to add some pizzaz to its simple pairing of cookies and cream.
12tomatoes.com
Best Brands of Vanilla Ice Cream Ranked Worst to Best
Whether swirled into a cone, scooped on top of a warm brownie, or sandwiched in between cookies, vanilla ice cream is every dessert’s a la mode companion, the glue of summertime, and statistically, the most popular ice cream flavor in the US. However, as we meander down the frozen aisle and browse our store’s selection of ice cream, we hit a wall – which brand is the best to choose? Before you start worrying, we here did the heavy lifting for you and tested the five top brands to see which vanilla ice cream is the cream of the crop.
Cheerios Brought Back A Limited-Edition Flavor That Not Everyone Is Ready For
Fans of this oaty "O," however, might have to be adventurous sorts to try whatever all the new variations General Mills has thrown at them over the years. While most might be familiar with the original, Honey Nut, Apple Cinnamon, and Multi-grain members of the Cheerios family, there is a bevy of lesser-known cousins that make up this eclectic family tree. But not all of them have gotten glowing responses.
Ina Garten's Key Ingredient For Tasty Coleslaw
Ina Garten solidified her name in the culinary world with her popular cooking show "Barefoot Contessa," a long-running staple on the Food Network. In her show, Garten has always challenged cooks to try new things and revamp classic recipes. She's previously offered Christmas dinner recipes that were both familiar and striking, and her Thanksgiving fare is nothing short of delightful.
I'm a chef. Here are the 10 foods I never order for delivery from restaurants.
For this culinary pro, some foods don't travel well and aren't worth the cost. From french fries to eggs, here's what you won't find her ordering.
I tried ice-cream cakes from 3 popular chains, and the best was also way cheaper than the rest
I'm a pro baker who picked up premade ice cream cakes from chains Dairy Queen, Cold Stone Creamery, and Baskin-Robbins to see which had the best.
mvmagazine.com
Skillet Peach Cobbler with Ginger-Orange Biscuits
This quintessential summer dessert has everything you could ask for. When peaches are in season, there is no better destination than this crowd-pleasing cobbler. It’s also delicious made with plums or a combination of stone fruits. The easy-to-make cobbler biscuits get a lift from orange and crystallized ginger. (Note that you will need about 2 large navel oranges in total to zest for the biscuits and filling.) The biscuit dough can be made ahead, and the stone fruit does not need to be peeled, making this recipe extra user-friendly. Be sure to read all of the tips and substitution ideas in Baking Together #26: A Crowd-Pleasing Peach Cobbler before you start making this recipe. Serve with vanilla ice cream (homemade No-Churn Vanilla Malted Ice Cream if you like!) while still warm.
We Made the Pioneer Woman’s Corn Casserole, and It’s Summer in a Baking Dish
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. In high summer, sweet corn is everywhere you look. Good thing the...
I made a classic baked potato with 3 different appliances, and I'll never use my oven again
I tried making baked potatoes in the microwave, air fryer, and oven to see which cooking method produced the best results. Here's what I learned.
recipesgram.com
Lip-Smacking Dark Chocolate Coca Cola Pound Cake
This chocolate lover dream pound cake with creamy chocolate ganache is the best pound cake that I ever tried! Rich, chocolatey, well moist chocolate pound cake with a silky, smooth ganache is the real deal for all chocolate lovers out there! Try the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 ¼...
The Daily South
What Can I Substitute for Eggs?
So you've run out of eggs. There's no time to go to the grocery store. Now what?. Or maybe you need to make a dessert for someone with an egg allergy, or a vegan baked good for a potluck. There are a lot of reasons why you might need a substitute for eggs while baking, but not all replacements are created equal.
What Exactly Is the Difference Between Mayonnaise and Miracle Whip?
While condiments in general can be very polarizing, mayonnaise is particularly controversial. Whether you prefer it spread on your sandwiches or tossed into a chicken salad, if you love mayo then you probably really love mayo — and if you hate it you really hate it. And then there’s...
