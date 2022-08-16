ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos

Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
Allure

Bella Hadid Nailed One of the Year's Biggest Hair Trends Like It Was Nothing

Leave it to Bella Hadid to nail one of the summer's biggest hair trends like it's NBD. The model, who loves experimenting with trends from the past and present, posted her take on the TikTok-approved pony braid to Instagram Stories, where she posted a snapshot of herself riding in the backseat of a car. In the selfie, Hadid poses in minimal makeup (or maybe none at all) to show some love for her friend Hailey Bieber's brand, Rhode — but it's her braided pony we can't stop thinking about. (Well, OK, her flawless skin and pale bleached brows are great, too.)
shefinds

The Internet Is Calling Kylie Jenner Out For Her ‘Unsanitary’ Behavior In The Kylie Skin Lab

Kylie Jenner is coming under fire for being “unsanitary” in her cosmetic company’s Milan lab. The reality star and Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, documented a visit to the Italian factory last week to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at how their favorite makeup products are made. Her attire (or lack thereof) in the lab, as indicated by users in her comment section, seemed to upset many who viewed the videos.
The Independent

Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’

Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
Page Six

Madonna matches her 9-year-old twin daughters at 64th birthday bash

Holiday, celebrate! Madonna rang in her 64th birthday in style Tuesday with a lavish (and PDA-filled) party in Italy, and was predictably dressed to the nines. The Material Girl wore a blue-and-white printed Dolce & Gabbana maxi dress ($2,911) with an open back and shoulder ties, accessorizing with matching platform heels ($1,095), a navy straw hat and plenty of diamond jewelry. (Sadly, she appeared to have left her new “birthday grills” at home.) But the birthday girl wasn’t the only one in Dolce; her 9-year-old twin daughters, Estere and Stella, matched their mom in children’s versions ($925) of her tile-printed frock, along with...
RadarOnline

Adult Film Star Tests Positive For Monkeypox & Shares Photos Showcasing Startling Symptoms

An adult film star from Texas recently tested positive for monkeypox and took to social media to share his symptoms in an effort to “educate” others about the virus’ development, Radar has learned.Silver Steele first developed monkeypox symptoms around July 11 when pimple-like spots started to appear on his face and around his mouth. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silver Steele (@therealsilversteele) Then, over the course of three weeks, the symptoms began to exacerbate – at which point Steele...
OK! Magazine

Kylie Jenner Takes Daughter Stormi For A 'Spoiled' Shopping Experience — Get The Mommy & Me Looks

Kylie Jenner took her daughter, Stormi Webster, for a special mommy-and-me date on Thursday, August 4, to Harrods luxury department store in London to check out the socialite's Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics collections. The adorable duo spent the afternoon sipping tea and checking out Kylie's products. The high-end retailer even provided the little diva with a private luxury shopping experience, which Kylie shared in a video on Instagram while stating, "look at what Harrods did for our Stormi to go shopping, is this not the craziest? You are a spoiled, spoiled girl!"It's not Stormi's fault her parents are two...
Harper's Bazaar

Zoë Kravitz Is "Really Grateful" to Have Met Boyfriend Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz is speaking openly about her first impression of now-boyfriend Channing Tatum. In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, Kravitz talked about working with Tatum for her directorial debut, Pussy Island. "When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody...
RadarOnline

'He's Had To Seek Out Help': Pete Davidson In Trauma Therapy Following Online Harassment From Kanye West

Pete Davidson was forced to seek out a trauma therapist over the serious online harassment he suffered from Kanye West, Radar has learned.The shocking revelation was made by a close friend of the 28-year-old comedian, and news of Pete’s trauma therapy sessions came just a few days after it was revealed the Saturday Night Live funnyman and Kanye’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, had broken up."The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for him, and he's had to seek out help," the comedian’s close friend shared on Monday.According to the insider, Pete "has been in...
The List

Here's What Millie Bobby Brown Looks Like Going Makeup Free

Millie Bobby Brown has grown up in front of our eyes as part of the ensemble cast of Netflix's mega-hit "Stranger Things." As telekinetically gifted teen Eleven, Brown has impressed with her range, leading to more grown-up roles in blockbusters "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" and sequel "Godzilla vs. Kong," while she also led the charge as Sherlock Holmes's plucky kid sister in Netflix's own "Enola Holmes." Suffice to say, the British actor is just getting started with her Hollywood tenure.
