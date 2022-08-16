Leave it to Bella Hadid to nail one of the summer's biggest hair trends like it's NBD. The model, who loves experimenting with trends from the past and present, posted her take on the TikTok-approved pony braid to Instagram Stories, where she posted a snapshot of herself riding in the backseat of a car. In the selfie, Hadid poses in minimal makeup (or maybe none at all) to show some love for her friend Hailey Bieber's brand, Rhode — but it's her braided pony we can't stop thinking about. (Well, OK, her flawless skin and pale bleached brows are great, too.)

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO