Campaigns over Portland Charter Commission measure heat up

By Jim Redden
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago
UPDATE: Both sides react to the legal ruling that the reform measure will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Now the fight over the Portland Charter Commission ballot measure is serious.

On Monday, a Multnomah County Circuit Court judge ruled the complex measure proposed for the Nov. 8 ballot is legal. Until then, the proposal that revises how Portland is governed was unsettled. But Judge Stephen Bushong declared it constitutional on Aug. 14, effectively launching the campaigns over whether it is a good idea.

"There is a unifying principle — reforming the structure and operation of city government — that logically connects all provisions in the measure," Bushong wrote.

The measure proposed by a majority of the 20-member citizens committee is intended to end decades of bureaucratic confusion by assigning all agencies to a professional manager and increasing the size of the city council from five to 12, with multiple members elected in four geographic districts by ranked-choice voting. The citywide mayor would only be able to vote to break a tie.

Supporters say the changes will increase representation and diversity on the council. Opponents warn the potential results are unproven and could prove chaotic, with potentially inexperienced commissioners detached from the day-to-day administrative responsibilities.

However, Bushong cited a similar ruling by the Oregon Supreme Court in support of the single measure that restructured the city's form of government 109 years ago.

"In 1913, the court ruled that it was necessary to vote on the reforms as one package because separate votes might destroy the efficacy of the reforms to city government," said Portland City Attorney Maja Haium argued at the final Aug. 11 hearing. "This is no different."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hJTyEsy00

Freed from waiting for the court ruling, both sides are weighing in on the politics.

Melanie Billings-Yun, co-chair of the Charter Commission, told Willamette Week, "The court has agreed that the charter commission has developed an indivisible and comprehensive plan to bring meaningful change to our government ... a governing system that is accountable, responsive and representative of all the people of Portland. Now Portland voters will have the chance to choose a better future for our city."

But the Portland Business Alliance, which sued to require the reforms be submitted separately, disagrees.

"Portlanders now have less choice. Our members and board will now have to weigh the unfortunate options to either oppose the measure and keep our present dysfunctional system, or to support the measure in favor of a completely improvised one that will likely lead to a different system of dysfunction," the alliance said after the ruling.

Politically, Bushong wrote, opponents might be right that giving voters separate says on various provisions is a better approach. One poll conducted earlier this year found that 72% of likely voters said they preferred separate ballot questions over placing them all into one measure. The finding was not released publicly at the time, however.

"Many voters might prefer to vote on the three main reforms — establishing a City Administrator management structure, expanding the city council with councilors elected by district, and adopting ranked choice voting procedures — separately," Bushong wrote. But "all the provisions in this package of reforms are properly connected to the unifying principle of reforming the structure and operation of city government."

Fewer than 50 U.S. cities use ranked choice voting, and none elect multiple city council members to represent a single geographic subsection of the city.

Even before the ruling, campaign committees formed on both sides of the issue.

The measure is backed by Portlanders for Charter Reform, a political action committee supported by Building Power for Communities of Color, the political engagement arm of the nonprofit Coalition of Communities of Color. It claims to have raised $200,000 so far.

"The Charter Commission has advanced a comprehensive measure for much-needed reform to the November ballot. The current system simply isn't working for Portlanders. Now, we have a chance to adopt a real solution that will bring more voices into our local democracy by allowing voters to rank candidates, establishing district representation, and creating a more effective and functional government with a city administrator. This is a comprehensive ballot measure that will increase accountability, responsiveness, and inclusiveness in our city government," the organization said.

The Partnership for Common Sense Government opposes the measure. Two former staff members founded it for the late Mayor Bud Clark, Chuck Duffy and Steven Moskowitz, and former charter commission member, administrative law judge and former city council candidate Vadim Mozyrsky.

"Now that litigation is behind us, it is even more important that voters hear the reasons why the charter proposal must be defeated because it is too costly, too confusing, and would further decrease accountability and trust in our city government. This experimental charter proposal is a step backward: it would move us from a government that no one currently uses to one that no one has ever used. We can do better," Mozyrsky said.

It is also opposed by the Ulysses PAC, initially formed by Portland City Commissioner Mingus Mapps to support charter reform.

"We know that many voters believe that the Charter Commission proposal represents a once in a 10 year chance to make a significant change in city government. However, if the Charter Commission proposal is turned down in November, as we think it should be, Commissioner Mapps is committed to leading a City Council effort to submit an alternative proposal in 2023 based upon common sense, equity, consensus and transparency. The ultimate goal of Ulysses PAC is to strongly support Charter Reform for Portland," the committee said.

Bushong did agree with a separate legal challenge that the proposed description of the ballot measure was confusing. He wrote a new ballot title that reads:

Amends Charter: Changes Portland's government structure and process for electing city officials —Should Administrator manage city government, 12-member Council (three from each district) make laws, voters elect officials using ranked choice process?

The court ruling can be found here.

#City Council#Common Sense#Business Alliance#Politics Local#The Oregon Supreme Court
Portland Tribune

1920s Oregon: Most local newspapers give KKK a hard pass

Only the Portland Telegram stood up to the Klan, and that paper paid a high price for it.You'd think it would be a juicy news story when a racist, anti-Semitic and anti-Catholic group like the Ku Klux Klan expanded into Oregon a century ago. But as the KKK quickly rose to dominate state politics here in 1922, the hate group benefited from a largely timid news media. "Some publishers feared the economic consequences of boycotts by Klansmen and their sympathizers," wrote respected Klan historian Eckard Toy, "and some small-town editors either supported the Klan or maintained a benevolent neutrality." Weak...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Milwaukie mayoral candidate: Federal civil servants implement laws

Lisa Batey: Removal of criminal noncitizens is generally a priority for Immigration and Customs Enforcement leaders of either party.In response to Ms. Quinlan's inquiry, before my recent retirement, I spent 30 years as a federal employee, 26 of those years working as an attorney for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Immigration and Customs Enforcement and its predecessor organization, the Immigration and Naturalization Service. My job, like that of most career civil servants, was not to make policy, but to implement the law as enacted by Congress, which has not meaningfully amended the Immigration and Nationality Act for over...
MILWAUKIE, OR
