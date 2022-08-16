Read full article on original website
Walmart Pregnancy Accommodation Ruling Puts Pressure on Congress
A recent Seventh Circuit decision upholding a Walmart distribution center’s temporary light duty policy that excludes pregnant workers is creating urgency for the Senate to pass bipartisan legislation that would require such accommodations. The retail giant convinced the US Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit earlier this week...
ANALYSIS: Three Decisions Law Firms Will Have to Make Post-Dobbs
The implications of the US Supreme Court’s June decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization are rippling through the legal landscape—putting significant pressure on one key player: law firms. While many firms have already released public statements regarding where they stand on the issue of reproductive...
Walmart Eases Some Curbs on Abortion Coverage, Offers Travel Aid
Walmart Inc. , the largest private-sector employer in the US, is expanding abortion coverage and related travel benefits for its employees while maintaining a relatively limited policy compared with some other major companies. The retail giant’s insurance plans now cover abortion “when there is a health risk to the mother,...
NLRB Tosses ExxonMobil Decision Where Trump Member Had Stock (1)
Leaving ruling in place is ‘product’ of ‘unlawful participation’. The federal labor board threw out a two-year-old decision in which William Emanuel, a former Republican member, allegedly had a financial conflict of interest unknown to federal watchdogs at the time. The National Labor Relations Board on Friday...
