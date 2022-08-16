Josephine Tewson, who was the former wife of Leonard Rossiter and known for her acclaimed sitcoms, has died aged 91. BBC audiences will fondly remember the 'comedy great' mostly as Elizabeth Warden, reluctant confidant of snob Hyacinth Bucket in Keeping up Appearance and as Miss Davenport in the Last of the Summer Wine but Tewson had a career from the 1950s onwards on screen and stage.

