Tuscaloosa, AL -- The Holy Spirit Saints (0-1) traveled to face the Tuscaloosa Academy Knights (1-0) Friday night to kickoff the 2022 season of Alabama high school football. Tuscaloosa Academy got out to an early lead and were up 35-0 at the half, but after a few big plays from Holy Spirit, the final score resulted in a 45-12 victory for the Knights.
The Tuscaloosa County High Wildcats (1-0) opened the 2022 season by renewing a bitter cross-town rivalry with the Central High School Falcons (0-1). The Wildcats extended its winning streak over the Falcons to now six-in-a-row with a 44-0 waxing to open the 2022 season. Second-year head coach Adam Winegarden relied...
