A suspect was arrested on five felony charges after deputies located a loaded rifle in his vehicle, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 17 at about 1:47 a.m., Sergeant J. Blankenship saw a vehicle exit off the Interstate 10 Freeway at a high rate of speed. The vehicle almost caused a traffic collision with another motorist on the roadway. Blankenship stopped the vehicle in the area of Davidson Street and Tippecanoe Avenue in San Bernardino. The driver, later identified as 29-year-old Larry Cabrera, fled on foot from the vehicle.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO