San Bernardino County, CA

Needles, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station Deputy receives Medal of Valor Award for rescuing 2 people from afternoon house fire in August 2020.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information and Press Release) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Courtesy) Needles, California: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station Deputy David Wagner has received the Medal of Valor Award for rescuing 2 people inside afternoon house fire in August 2020.
NEEDLES, CA
KTLA

Deputies shoot man at Victorville supermarket

San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies shot a man at a WinCo Foods supermarket in Victorville Friday, officials said. Law enforcement responded to the store on Roy Rogers Lane around noon after a report of an “unwanted subject,” Gloria Huerta of the Sheriff’s Department told KTLA. Deputies arrived at the location and contacted the man before […]
VICTORVILLE, CA
vvng.com

Fatal crash investigation shuts down Bear Valley Road in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was killed and several others were critically injured after a multi-vehicle head-on crash in Apple Valley. It happened at 12:46 pm, on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, near the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Tujunga Drive. The crash involved a Robertson’s double-trailer...
APPLE VALLEY, CA
z1077fm.com

OPERATION HAMMERSTRIKE WEEKS 49 AND 50: 28 GROWS, 28 ARRESTS

Operation Hammerstrike continues across the county. Between August 01 and August 14, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET), along with San Bernardino Sheriff’s deputies served 28 search warrants at various locations around the county. No warrants were served locally, though eight search warrants were served in Lucerne Valley.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
vvng.com

Cargo truck catches fire on SB I-15 freeway in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Firefighters responded to a cargo truck fire on the southbound I-15 freeway, south of the Bear Valley Road off-ramp in Victorville. At about 1:53 pm, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, Victorville City Firefighters responded to the incident and located the cab of the truck fully engulfed. Firefighters doused the flames and had the fire quickly knocked down.
VICTORVILLE, CA
L.A. Weekly

2 Hospitalized after Head-On Collision on Hesperia Road [Victorville, CA]

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m., near Coad Road on August 14th. Officers received the report near Coad Road, just south of Green Tree Blvd. According to police, a Chevy Malibu and a Lexus sedan collided head-on under unknown circumstances. Emergency crews then worked to extricate at least two people from the wreckage.
VICTORVILLE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Suspect is arrested on five felony charges after deputies find loaded rifle in his vehicle

A suspect was arrested on five felony charges after deputies located a loaded rifle in his vehicle, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 17 at about 1:47 a.m., Sergeant J. Blankenship saw a vehicle exit off the Interstate 10 Freeway at a high rate of speed. The vehicle almost caused a traffic collision with another motorist on the roadway. Blankenship stopped the vehicle in the area of Davidson Street and Tippecanoe Avenue in San Bernardino. The driver, later identified as 29-year-old Larry Cabrera, fled on foot from the vehicle.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Algae blooms prompt warnings at Lake Elsinore, Big Bear Lake

State and regional water managers are urging people to stay out of Lake Elsinore and Big Bear Lake due to dangerous algal blooms. Elevated levels of algae were detected by both lab results and visual observations, according to the State Water Resources Control Board and Santa Ana Regional Water Quality Control Board. “WARNING” signs have […]
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
thelog.com

Dam! How Big Bear Lake was Created

BIG BEAR— Big Bear’s history began around 1845 after Benjamin Davis Wilson rode into the valley with an entourage of 20 men, who were searching for the suspects of a series of raids on ranches in Riverside, according to BigBear.com. When the men entered the valley, they discovered it was packed with big grizzly bears. The discovery led to Big Bear Lake’s present-day name to honor the big bears that called the valley home.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA

