zachnews.net
Needles, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station Deputy receives Medal of Valor Award for rescuing 2 people from afternoon house fire in August 2020.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information and Press Release) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Courtesy) Needles, California: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station Deputy David Wagner has received the Medal of Valor Award for rescuing 2 people inside afternoon house fire in August 2020.
K9 rescued after Victorville sheriff’s vehicle catches fire during pursuit
A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department K9 was rescued after a patrol vehicle caught fire during a pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect Thursday afternoon. The incident unfolded around 1:40 p.m., when a deputy spotted a Kia that had been reported stolen earlier that day. Deputy R. Polar tried to stop the driver, but instead, […]
1 Died 3 Injured In A Fatal Crash In Apple Valley (Apple Valley, CA)
According to the Apple Valley Fire Protection District, a fatal collision was reported near the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Tujunga Drive on Wednesday. The officials stated that a four-door Subaru Forester, a four-door [..]
NBC Los Angeles
Firefighters Hold Cajon Pass Fire Under 100 Acres Near 15 Freeway
Part of the 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass north of San Bernardino was closed Wednesday afternoon due to a fast-moving brush fire. Three lanes were closed on the northbound side of the freeway in the Cajon Pass in the Devore area. Some lanes reopened Wednesday night as firefighters gained ground on the hillside fire.
Deputies shoot man at Victorville supermarket
San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies shot a man at a WinCo Foods supermarket in Victorville Friday, officials said. Law enforcement responded to the store on Roy Rogers Lane around noon after a report of an “unwanted subject,” Gloria Huerta of the Sheriff’s Department told KTLA. Deputies arrived at the location and contacted the man before […]
vvng.com
Fatal crash investigation shuts down Bear Valley Road in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was killed and several others were critically injured after a multi-vehicle head-on crash in Apple Valley. It happened at 12:46 pm, on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, near the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Tujunga Drive. The crash involved a Robertson’s double-trailer...
foxla.com
Hesperia animal shelter overwhelmed with pets
A call for help to save the lives of dozens of dogs and cats in San Bernardino County. The Hesperia animal shelter says they are overwhelmed with homeless pets.
z1077fm.com
OPERATION HAMMERSTRIKE WEEKS 49 AND 50: 28 GROWS, 28 ARRESTS
Operation Hammerstrike continues across the county. Between August 01 and August 14, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET), along with San Bernardino Sheriff’s deputies served 28 search warrants at various locations around the county. No warrants were served locally, though eight search warrants were served in Lucerne Valley.
NBC Los Angeles
Flash Flood Warnings Issued in Parts of Riverside, San Bernardino Counties
Flash flood warnings were issued early Tuesday afternoon for wildfire burn areas in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The warnings, expected to expire later Tuesday afternoon, were issued due to the possibility of heavy rain in the Apple and El Dorado burn areas. The Apple Fire burned about 33,000 acres...
vvng.com
Cargo truck catches fire on SB I-15 freeway in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Firefighters responded to a cargo truck fire on the southbound I-15 freeway, south of the Bear Valley Road off-ramp in Victorville. At about 1:53 pm, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, Victorville City Firefighters responded to the incident and located the cab of the truck fully engulfed. Firefighters doused the flames and had the fire quickly knocked down.
Highland, CA real estate market update
Highland, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Highland, California, which is located in San Bernardino county.
L.A. Weekly
2 Hospitalized after Head-On Collision on Hesperia Road [Victorville, CA]
The incident happened around 5:30 p.m., near Coad Road on August 14th. Officers received the report near Coad Road, just south of Green Tree Blvd. According to police, a Chevy Malibu and a Lexus sedan collided head-on under unknown circumstances. Emergency crews then worked to extricate at least two people from the wreckage.
Fontana Herald News
Suspect is arrested on five felony charges after deputies find loaded rifle in his vehicle
A suspect was arrested on five felony charges after deputies located a loaded rifle in his vehicle, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 17 at about 1:47 a.m., Sergeant J. Blankenship saw a vehicle exit off the Interstate 10 Freeway at a high rate of speed. The vehicle almost caused a traffic collision with another motorist on the roadway. Blankenship stopped the vehicle in the area of Davidson Street and Tippecanoe Avenue in San Bernardino. The driver, later identified as 29-year-old Larry Cabrera, fled on foot from the vehicle.
L.A. Weekly
Mariano Conti Arrested after Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 62 [Yucca Valley, CA]
Driver Arrested after a Three-Vehicle Crash near Warren Vista Injures Two. The incident happened on August 11th, at around 2:45 p.m., involving three vehicles. According to County Sheriffs, Conti ran through a red light at the intersection of Highway 62 and Warren Vista and crashed in to the two vehicles.
Algae blooms prompt warnings at Lake Elsinore, Big Bear Lake
State and regional water managers are urging people to stay out of Lake Elsinore and Big Bear Lake due to dangerous algal blooms. Elevated levels of algae were detected by both lab results and visual observations, according to the State Water Resources Control Board and Santa Ana Regional Water Quality Control Board. “WARNING” signs have […]
thelog.com
Dam! How Big Bear Lake was Created
BIG BEAR— Big Bear’s history began around 1845 after Benjamin Davis Wilson rode into the valley with an entourage of 20 men, who were searching for the suspects of a series of raids on ranches in Riverside, according to BigBear.com. When the men entered the valley, they discovered it was packed with big grizzly bears. The discovery led to Big Bear Lake’s present-day name to honor the big bears that called the valley home.
WATCH: 'Massive' Mudslide Plows Through California Mountain, Closes Roads
It carried large trees and tree trunks.
Fontana Herald News
Huge commerce center is planned at Auto Club Speedway site, but racing action will continue
Plans are being made for most of the property now occupied by Auto Club Speedway in Fontana to be converted into a huge area for commercial development, but the speedway would still continue to be utilized for auto racing, according to San Bernardino County officials. The proposed Speedway Commerce Center...
