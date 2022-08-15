Read full article on original website
Related
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspects wanted for numerous retail thefts
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is looking for the community’s help in locating a burglary suspect and a woman he may be with who is accused of retail theft. MPD is encouraging suspects Allen Vasquez Rodriguez, 32, and Hannah Magli, 27, to turn themselves into the...
nbc15.com
Man shot near downtown Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating after one man was shot near downtown. According to police, a report of shots fired came in for the area of the 700 block of E Main Street which is near the MGE Generating Station. When officers arrived on scene they found a man with a gunshot wound.
Beloit police searching for two suspects who allegedly stole from Menards
BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police are searching for two suspects who they said stole from a Menards. Police said the two are part of a felony retail theft investigation. They were seen driving a white Ford F-150. Police did not say when the alleged thefts took place. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call (608) 757-2244 or...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. Sheriff: Man accused of shooting at his roommate
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man accused of firing a gun at his roommate during an argument was arrested Monday evening in Stoughton, police reported. The Stoughton Police Department wrote in a Facebook post that its officers responded around 6 p.m. to the 1000 block of W. South Street for reports of two roommates having an argument.
IN THIS ARTICLE
x1071.com
Shullsburg Man Arrested By Shullsburg Police
A man from Shullsburg was arrested Tuesday around 3:30pm. 33 year old Kevin Humphrey was arrested by the Shullsburg Police Department on East Water Street in Shullsburg for Felony Bail Jumping. Humphrey was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody.
Fitchburg teen charged in fatal shooting at Jefferson Co. rental home
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. — A Fitchburg teen has been charged in a shooting in the Town of Sumner last week that left a woman dead. Daiqwaun Lucas, 16, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, according to court records. A criminal complaint filed with the Jefferson County Circuit Court Friday alleges Lucas shot the woman twice in the back of her...
wizmnews.com
Suspect in January shooting death posts $10,000 bond to leave county jail
A suspect in a north La Crosse murder from last winter has been released from the county jail, on $10,000 bail. Karvel Freeman, of Madison, was released from the La Crosse County jail last week. Freeman is charged with party to first-degree homicide and party to second-degree recklessly endangering safety in the January shooting death of Ernest Knox, during a party at an apartment on Rose Street.
fortatkinsononline.com
Fitchburg teen charged with homicide following Sumner shooting
A 16-year-old Fitchburg boy has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide following a shooting at a town of Sumner rental home last week. Daiqwaun S. Lucas of Fitchburg was waived into adult court and is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $1 million bond in connection with the Tuesday, Aug. 9, fatal shooting of a female.
nbc15.com
Suspect arrested after fight on Dane Co. Interstate
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fight on I-39/90 in Dane Co. led to the arrest of a suspect from Janesville, who could be facing a fifth-offense OWI charge, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. A WSP statement indicated troopers received word of the confrontation between multiple people around 5 p.m....
nbc15.com
Name released of Rock Roever man found dead next to van
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the Rock Springs man who was found dead last week next to a minivan that had been linked to a crash involving construction equipment the day before. The Sheriff’s Office identified him as Richard Roever and...
Complaint: Former Dane Co. deputy’s dashcam caught her faking Festge Park incident
MADISON, Wis. — A former Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy is now facing criminal charges after being accused of fabricating an encounter in Festge Park that led to her firing her gun last year. Sarah Bortz-Rodriguez was charged with resisting and obstructing an officer, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. The criminal charge comes after an investigation by the...
Charges filed against man who left loaded gun out later used by child who shot 7-year-old girl
PORTAGE, Wis. — A Poynette man made his initial appearance in court Wednesday on accusations he left a loaded gun out, which later led to a 7-year-old girl being shot in the leg. Andrew Long, 20, faces one count of leaving a loaded firearm near a child and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, according to online court records....
wwisradio.com
False Reporting Wisconsin Deputy Faces Charges
The former Dane County deputy who was fired for making a false report now faces a charge of resisting and obstructing an officer. Sarah Bortz-Rodriguez entered a not guilty plea Monday in Dane County Circuit Court. The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation handled the case. W-M-T-V reports Bortz-Rodriguez had told investigators she fired a shot at a man who had cut her with an edged weapon. The incident was caught on video at Festge Park in Cross Plains last October. She was fired less than a month after making the report.
spectrumnews1.com
577 guns surrendered in Dane County gun buyback event
MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 600 guns were surrendered in a Dane County gun buyback program on Saturday, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. The DCSO, with the assistance of the Madison Police Department, held its first Gift Cards for Guns event at the Alliant Energy Center on Saturday. During the four-hour event, a total of 577 weapons were surrendered in exchange for $43,380 in gift cards for gas and groceries.
nbc15.com
Suspected impaired driver arrested after Grant Co. collision with Iowa Co. deputy
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Iowa County Sheriff’s Office deputy “nudged his squad car” into an alleged drunk driver’s vehicle over the weekend to get it to stop after the driver was reported weaving into oncoming traffic, authorities said. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office stated that...
Madison police officer likely saves woman’s life during overdose, renewing focus on growing problem
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison police officer likely saved a woman’s life Monday night while she was overdosing on drugs. The Madison Police Department said the officer gave her Narcan after she overdosedaround 11:45 p.m in the 500 block of Algoma Street on the city’s east side. It’s no secret that opioids are a growing problem, but figuring out just...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Name released in fatal crash in neighboring Dodge County | By Sheriff Dale Schmidt
August 15, 2022 – Dodge Co., WI – On August 9, 2022 at approximately 5:19 p.m., the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash on the northbound off-ramp of STH 26 to eastbound travel onto STH 16, in the Township of Emmet. Initial investigation...
City of Madison Wisconsin
Town of Madison Attachment Public Information Meeting
The next in-person public information meeting for the Town of Madison Attachment is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., August 18, 2022 at Arbor Covenant Church at 2509 McDivitt Rd, Madison, WI 53713. Join us to meet City of Madison staff and learn about the Town of Madison attachment. The meeting will have free food, Spanish interpretation, and child care.
nbc15.com
Name released of Jefferson woman killed in Dodge Co. crash
EMMET TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the Jefferson woman who died last week in a single vehicle crash in the Township of Emmet. On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office identified her as Stacy Sigmund and noted its joint investigation with the Dodge Co. Medical Examiner’s Office determined her death to be a traffic fatality.
Janesville woman shot while calling 911 to report a fight
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A woman was shot while she was on the phone with police dispatch early Sunday morning. According to Janesville Police, the 911 call center received a call at 3:09 a.m. from a woman in the 2300 block of Rockport Road. Police said the woman was reporting a disturbance between a man […]
Comments / 0