How Many of These Kentucky Attractions Have You Visited? [GALLERY]
I love to travel. Long distances, short getaways. It doesn't matter. And I love to do it by car because you can see more of the country. ALMOST LIKE JOHNNY CASH...'I'VE BEEN EVERYWHERE, MAN'...AGAIN, ALMOST. In fact, I've visited 45 states and have seen some really cool things I'm sure...
wnky.com
Burger voted best in Kentucky can be found in Hart County
HORSE CAVE, Ky. – A family-owned diner in Horse Cave just received an award from Kentucky Living for #1 hamburger in the state. In an interview with News 40, owner of 5 Broke Girls, Jackie Kulaga, said they’ve only been open a little less than four years. The award came to her as a surprise, as she is a Texas native. Coming from Fort Worth, Kulaga had not yet heard of Kentucky Living but was very appreciative of the award. Kulaga, who runs the restaurant alongside her two daughters and granddaughters, says she attributes their success to everything coming from their kitchen being “made with love.”
Ultimate Pumpkin Patch & Fall Farm Guide for Illinois, Indiana & Kentucky
Fall means something different to each of us. For some, it is all about the hayrides and apple cider. For others, it's the pumpkin patches and corn mazes. And for still others, there's the fun of taking the kids for a day of outdoor farm adventure. It Starts With The...
WLKY.com
Did you know there are jellyfish in Kentucky? And it's peak time to see them
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jellyfish in Kentucky? Yah, it's true. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says the state is home to freshwater jellyfish and now is the best time to see them. They can usually be seen in the calmer waters of Kentucky's lakes, ponds and rivers,...
Art Lander’s Outdoors: Squirrel season, the first on Kentucky’s fall hunting calendar, opens Aug. 20
Kentucky’s fall squirrel season, a 191-day split season that kicks off the calendar of fall hunting, opens by regulation on the third Saturday each August. The 2022-2023 season dates are Saturday, Aug. 20 through Nov. 11. Then the season re-opens Nov. 14, and runs through Feb. 28, 2023. The...
World's Championship Horse Show brings international competitors to state fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is synonymous with bourbon, Louisville sluggers and horses. While many people gravitate towards thoroughbreds, Kentucky is also home to the capital of Saddlebred horses. The best horses and exhibitors in the world compete for tens of thousands of dollars in the finals, but there's seven...
wdrb.com
How much does it cost to spend 1 day at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair is in full swing — but how much will a day of food and fun cost you?. First, getting in the gate: Tickets online are cheaper, at $10 a person. That price includes parking, and kids under the age of 5 get in for free.
wdrb.com
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife looking to hire conservation officers in multiple counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is looking for new employees. The department wants to fill conservation officer positions in multiple counties. The application period opens Sept. 1, and applicants must be at least 21 years old and have a valid driver's license. Selected...
Watch Hummingbirds Swarm Southern Indiana Backyard Feeder in Amazing Video
Hummingbirds are such magical little creatures. When you see one, up close, in person, it's like time stops for a moment while you listen to their tiny wings humming with mind-bending speed. They seem unreal. When my mom was alive, she loved to feed the hummingbirds. We had several feeders...
New Study Named Kentucky One of the Worst States To Live in
A new study just ranked the best states to live in, and the results weren't too favorable for Kentucky. I have spent a lot of time in the state of Kentucky. Whether it be to visit family or living in Murray during my time in college (go Racers), I have had some great experiences in the state. On top of all of that, living in southern Indiana, right along the Kentucky border, I've crossed the Ohio River to go into Henderson and Owensboro my whole life. This might get me a little flack, but aside from despising the University of Kentucky (sorry Wildcat fans), I honestly can't say too much negative about the state of Kentucky.
wdrb.com
Kentucky animal shelter struggling to house all its surrendered pets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Employees of a Kentucky animal shelter said it can't keep up with the number of surrendered pets. At least two people looking to drop off animals at the Lincoln County Animal Shelter were recently turned away. The 43 kennels are full, and most of the pets were surrendered by their owners.
wvxu.org
Kentucky part of ‘extreme heat belt’ growing in the middle of U.S.
Parts of Kentucky are likely to face days when the heat index reaches 125 degrees or more over the next three decades. A new study from the climate nonprofit research group First Street Foundation finds that Kentucky is likely to become part of an “extreme heat belt” concentrated in the middle of the country.
Fall foliage map available for West Virginia
As summer begins to wind down, thoughts turn to the fall season. There are few things as vibrant and beautiful as autumn in West Virginia. The lush, verdant leaves that provide shelter and shade throughout the summer turn vibrant shades of reds, oranges and yellows, creating a brilliant display. As the leaves fall from the tops of the trees to the ground, children pile them up and create the perfect spot to jump in. Along with the gorgeous leaves come tall corn fields, bright orange pumpkins and colorful fall flowers. Recently, WV Tourism released a fall foliage map that indicates when...
gonomad.com
Kentucky’s Natural Bridge by Motorcycle
Above It All on the Natural Bridge in Eastern Kentucky. Campsite A40 turns out to be one of the most secluded in the whole campground, and required me to ride my Ninja 400 offroad briefly, across treacherous ruts and slippery rotting leaves. No one else was around, and while the...
Cincinnati CityBeat
'Unreasonably Cold, Snowy' Weather Predicted for the Cincinnati Area this Winter
The Farmers’ Almanac recently release its extended winter weather forecast… and it’s not looking good guys. It’s hard to picture during the sweaty month of August, but this upcoming winter is expected to be “unreasonably cold and snowy” in the Ohio and Northern Kentucky region.
If You See Any of These 7 Bugs in Indiana, Kill Them Immediately
The Smithsonian Institute estimates that at any given time there are 10 quintillion insects alive on planet Earth doing insect things. Some of them are beneficial to our ecosystem. For example, bees pollinate flowers, while others, like the praying mantis and the ladybug, feed on other pests such as aphids that can destroy your vegetable garden or other plants in your landscaping. But, like nearly everything else on this planet we live on, for every good thing, there are bad things that seem to serve no purpose other than destroying whatever is in its way. Insects are no different, and according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), we have a few species of those insects living in Indiana that need to be dealt with if you happen to come face-to-face with them.
So. Illinois Food Truck Debuts New “Stranger Things” Inspired Burger
One of the most anticipated TV shows of 2022 has got to be season 4 of the Netflix original series Stranger Things. After impatiently waiting for nearly three years, fans (myself included) were chomping at the bit to see what would happen next to our friends from Hawkins, Indiana. Little did we know that two of the new characters introduced in season 4 would make such an impression on us. There can be no doubt that Eddie Munson (played brilliantly by Joseph Quinn) stole the show and our hearts this season - but there is another equally important character that is getting some love here in the Hoosier state.
Legend Says to Honk When Driving Under This Indiana Bridge So You Can Muffle the Ghostly Screams
Indiana is home to many haunted places, but this one you can drive under. One thing I'm a sucker for is a good ghost story. I love listening to local lore about places that have a creepy past. There's just something fun about a good ghost story. There's one place in Indiana that is said to be haunted, and if you happen to drive under it you should honk to muffle the sounds of ghostly screams. Sounds wild, count me in!
Paddle Indiana’s Blue River and Dine By Twilight With August Canoe Event
One of my favorite memories involves paddling canoes with my daughter through Florida mangrove coves. It was an exhilarating experience and one heck of an adventure. While there may not be any mangrove coves in Indiana, there are still plenty of places for a canoeing adventure. Get Outside. You don't...
Kentucky State Fair Chooses ‘Your Favorite Cake’ Winner and Here’s the Recipe
You can ask my family and they will agree, I'm not much of a cooker. By that, I mean that I don't spend a lot of time in the kitchen. When I do make something, nine times out of ten, it's pretty good. The problem isn't that I'm not a good cook, it's that I don't do it enough.
Comments / 0