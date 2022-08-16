The Smithsonian Institute estimates that at any given time there are 10 quintillion insects alive on planet Earth doing insect things. Some of them are beneficial to our ecosystem. For example, bees pollinate flowers, while others, like the praying mantis and the ladybug, feed on other pests such as aphids that can destroy your vegetable garden or other plants in your landscaping. But, like nearly everything else on this planet we live on, for every good thing, there are bad things that seem to serve no purpose other than destroying whatever is in its way. Insects are no different, and according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), we have a few species of those insects living in Indiana that need to be dealt with if you happen to come face-to-face with them.

