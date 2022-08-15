ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agawam, MA

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP 22News

The 104th Heath Fair returns to 3-day event

(Mass Appeal) – Nothing quite compares to old fashioned fairs. With the fireworks, the animals, family fun and good food, The Heath Fair offers that, and more, and its returning for its 104th year. Jessica O’Neill, Heath Agricultural Society president, and Conrad Halberg, Heath Agricultural Society board member at large and superintendent of poultry, have the details.
HEATH, MA
Boston Globe

What to know about The Big E 2022

New England's biggest fair will be back for another season starting September 16. After taking the year off in 2020, The Eastern States Exposition (known by all as The Big E) returned to Springfield in 2021 with a bang, welcoming nearly 1.5 million visitors to its Hampden County grounds. For...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Agawam, MA
Society
City
Agawam, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Register Citizen

CT's best thrift stores, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in thrift stores, as well as secondhand or vintage clothing stores, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. PRP-R3 Thrift Shop. 112 Elm St., Deep River. Allison Sloane has always been passionate about rescuing animals, and throughout her...
DEEP RIVER, CT
businesswest.com

Big Y’s Downtown Springfield Project Is a Different Kind of Venture

Big Y Foods will soon begin the process of transforming the former CVS location in Tower Square into its latest market. The chain has been operating for nearly 80 years now and has expanded its footprint well beyond its roots at that now-famous intersection in Chicopee where the converging roads formed a ‘Y.’ But this venture is something completely different in terms of scale — and just about everything else.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NBC Connecticut

Newly-Opened Restaurant Inside Brewery in West Hartford to Close

A restaurant in WeHa Brewing & Roasting Company is closing its doors months after opening because of difficult times in the industry. Phatty Wagon Kitchen, which opened in mid-May, offered food options to customers at the popular brewery in West Hartford. The restaurant served up a variety of food options from burgers to tacos, and more.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts And Crafts#Localevent#Local Life
iBerkshires.com

Centuries-Old Tomb Opened, Repaired in Savoy

SAVOY, Mass. — Earlier this month, stonemasons rehabilitated a more than 200-year-old crypt that was built into the hillside of Tomb Cemetery. The front of the stone structure was shifting forward and the Cemetery Committee feared that it may topple over Now, it stands up straight — supported by reset pins — and the surrounding stone wall has been put back into place.
SAVOY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
baystateparent.com

15 September Fairs and Festivals

This is the month for harvest festivals, country fairs, and kid-friendly carnivals. Make some memories at one of these 15 seasonal events happening in the Bay State and beyond. Schooner Festival – Gloucester. The 38th annual festival, set in Gloucester’s scenic harbor, is jam-packed with events and opportunities to...
GLOUCESTER, MA
WWLP 22News

Making fajitas to celebrate National Fajita Day!

(Mass Appeal) – Today is National Fajita Day! Whether your go-to dish is with chicken, steak, maybe throw in some beans or even add a little hot sauce, guacamole, sour cream, or cheese. The combinations are endless! Chef Luis Gonzalez, owner of two restaurants, Sabores and Moctezuma in Springfield, shares his recipe to making the perfect fajita.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
businesswest.com

Springfield’s Puzzle Pieces Are Coming Together

That’s the phrase used by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno — who acknowledged that it is somewhat of an oxymoron — to describe traffic that is, well, positive in nature. This would be traffic generated by vibrancy, by people coming into a city from somewhere else; traffic indicative of progress, as opposed to insufficient infrastructure, poor planning, or both.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

Amazing Western MA Bobcat Stops Off for Quick Bathroom Break (VIDEO)

As mentioned in previous articles, there's no shortage of people sharing photos and videos of wildlife on social media. Many of these photos and videos were taken right here in Berkshire County. It's a fun pastime to capture our furry counterparts on camera and share, share, share. Think about it, there was a time, not too long ago, when we couldn't do this. I mean sure, you could hold a cumbersome camcorder and try to film wildlife but it certainly wouldn't be as easy or as practical as whipping out your phone, and bam you're good to go. You gotta love technology.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy