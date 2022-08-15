Read full article on original website
Related
WWLP 22News
The 104th Heath Fair returns to 3-day event
(Mass Appeal) – Nothing quite compares to old fashioned fairs. With the fireworks, the animals, family fun and good food, The Heath Fair offers that, and more, and its returning for its 104th year. Jessica O’Neill, Heath Agricultural Society president, and Conrad Halberg, Heath Agricultural Society board member at large and superintendent of poultry, have the details.
‘Taste of Northampton’ bringing food, drink and music to downtown Sept. 10
Come next month, Pioneer Valley residents will once again get a taste of Northampton. Or rather, a Taste of Northampton. Featuring food vendors and restaurants from across the city, beer and cider from local brewers, and live music, the “Taste” event that in its heyday drew throngs of people to the city center will make its triumphant return on Sept. 10.
Boston Globe
What to know about The Big E 2022
New England's biggest fair will be back for another season starting September 16. After taking the year off in 2020, The Eastern States Exposition (known by all as The Big E) returned to Springfield in 2021 with a bang, welcoming nearly 1.5 million visitors to its Hampden County grounds. For...
WWLP 22News
Brimfield Blues Fest headliner talks event, performance
(Mass Appeal) – The Pioneer Valley Brimfield Blues Fest is a little over a week away! It features a lineup of special guests with James Montgomery Band performing. Musician James Montgomery himself has the details.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scholarships awarded to Springfield residents for community and volunteer help
The Springfield Partners for Community Action took the time Thursday to award $14,000 to 14 Springfield residents, each receiving $1,000 to put toward their education.
Register Citizen
CT's best thrift stores, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in thrift stores, as well as secondhand or vintage clothing stores, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. PRP-R3 Thrift Shop. 112 Elm St., Deep River. Allison Sloane has always been passionate about rescuing animals, and throughout her...
businesswest.com
Big Y’s Downtown Springfield Project Is a Different Kind of Venture
Big Y Foods will soon begin the process of transforming the former CVS location in Tower Square into its latest market. The chain has been operating for nearly 80 years now and has expanded its footprint well beyond its roots at that now-famous intersection in Chicopee where the converging roads formed a ‘Y.’ But this venture is something completely different in terms of scale — and just about everything else.
NBC Connecticut
Newly-Opened Restaurant Inside Brewery in West Hartford to Close
A restaurant in WeHa Brewing & Roasting Company is closing its doors months after opening because of difficult times in the industry. Phatty Wagon Kitchen, which opened in mid-May, offered food options to customers at the popular brewery in West Hartford. The restaurant served up a variety of food options from burgers to tacos, and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iBerkshires.com
Centuries-Old Tomb Opened, Repaired in Savoy
SAVOY, Mass. — Earlier this month, stonemasons rehabilitated a more than 200-year-old crypt that was built into the hillside of Tomb Cemetery. The front of the stone structure was shifting forward and the Cemetery Committee feared that it may topple over Now, it stands up straight — supported by reset pins — and the surrounding stone wall has been put back into place.
Westfield hotel marks pandemic survival with long-delayed ribbon-cutting
WESTFIELD — When Ashish Patel opened the doors to Westfield’s Hampton Inn in November 2019, his biggest worries were getting through the winter so they could hit the ground running in spring. Instead, he faced the constant and ever-changing obstacles of the COVID-19 pandemic — including the possibility...
“United We Progress”: Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee celebrates return of parade on Sept. 18
“Unidos Progresamos,” or “United We Progress,” will be the theme for this year’s Springfield Puerto Rican Parade. “It means that when one person in the community does well, we all do well,” said parade committee member Jade Rivera McFarlin at this week’s celebration of the parade’s upcoming return in September.
Owner of Cooper’s Corner and State Street Fruit Store sells business
The owner of Cooper's Corner in Florence and State Street Fruit Store in Northampton announced that he is selling his business to an employee.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chicopee Cupboard celebrating new location
The United Way of Pioneer Valley will celebrate the new home of the Chicopee Cupboard Food Pantry Tuesday.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: new Chicopee food pantry location, Historic Deerfield no-cost admission, new Hadley Police office
(WGGB/WSHM) -- The United Way of Pioneer Valley hosted a “new home” celebration for the Chicopee Cupboard Food Pantry. The pantry’s new home is located 226 Exchange Street in Chicopee. The pantry said anyone who’s interested in learning more about the fight against food insecurity is welcome...
baystateparent.com
15 September Fairs and Festivals
This is the month for harvest festivals, country fairs, and kid-friendly carnivals. Make some memories at one of these 15 seasonal events happening in the Bay State and beyond. Schooner Festival – Gloucester. The 38th annual festival, set in Gloucester’s scenic harbor, is jam-packed with events and opportunities to...
Jobs available at MGM Springfield’s first of its kind hiring event
MGM Springfield is holding a leadership hiring event that they say is their "first of its kind" Thursday.
What are the pros and cons of an indoor vs. outdoor cat?
You may have seen cats going on hikes but what do veterinarians recommend when it comes to having your cat outside?
WWLP 22News
Making fajitas to celebrate National Fajita Day!
(Mass Appeal) – Today is National Fajita Day! Whether your go-to dish is with chicken, steak, maybe throw in some beans or even add a little hot sauce, guacamole, sour cream, or cheese. The combinations are endless! Chef Luis Gonzalez, owner of two restaurants, Sabores and Moctezuma in Springfield, shares his recipe to making the perfect fajita.
businesswest.com
Springfield’s Puzzle Pieces Are Coming Together
That’s the phrase used by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno — who acknowledged that it is somewhat of an oxymoron — to describe traffic that is, well, positive in nature. This would be traffic generated by vibrancy, by people coming into a city from somewhere else; traffic indicative of progress, as opposed to insufficient infrastructure, poor planning, or both.
Amazing Western MA Bobcat Stops Off for Quick Bathroom Break (VIDEO)
As mentioned in previous articles, there's no shortage of people sharing photos and videos of wildlife on social media. Many of these photos and videos were taken right here in Berkshire County. It's a fun pastime to capture our furry counterparts on camera and share, share, share. Think about it, there was a time, not too long ago, when we couldn't do this. I mean sure, you could hold a cumbersome camcorder and try to film wildlife but it certainly wouldn't be as easy or as practical as whipping out your phone, and bam you're good to go. You gotta love technology.
Comments / 0