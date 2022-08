The Tuscaloosa County High Wildcats (1-0) opened the 2022 season by renewing a bitter cross-town rivalry with the Central High School Falcons (0-1). The Wildcats extended its winning streak over the Falcons to now six-in-a-row with a 44-0 waxing to open the 2022 season. Second-year head coach Adam Winegarden relied...

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO