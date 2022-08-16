Read full article on original website
BBC
Robert Kaweesi: Body found in father search after River Nile rescue bid
A body has been found by police searching for a newly-wed father, missing after trying to save his son in the River Nile. Robert Kaweesi, 48, from Birmingham, was with his wife, Justine Katantazi, and their four children on holiday in Uganda when they went swimming. The 12-year-old got into...
BBC
Greenford: Man charged with murder of man on mobility scooter
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a grandfather stabbed while riding a mobility scooter in west London. Thomas O'Halloran, 87, died at the scene on Cayton Road, Greenford, after being attacked just after 16:00 BST on Tuesday. Lee Byer, 44, of Southall, west London, was...
BBC
Fareham dog attack: Tribute to victim Ian Symes
A man who died after being attacked by a dog in a park will be "missed by many", his family has said. Ian Symes, 34, who was known as Wiggy, was attacked at the recreation ground in Fareham, Hampshire, on 10 August. He died at the scene. The dog's owner...
Boy, one, drowns after falling headfirst into bucket as brothers battled to save him while mum was at market
A BABY boy has drowned after falling into a bucket headfirst while his mum was out at a market, police say. Ryan Gabriel Moreira Vieira, who was just 15 months old, was left at home with his two brothers in El Salvador, Brazil, when he tripped, according to authorities. It's...
BBC
Joanna Hartigan took her own life after confiding in nurse
A mother-of-two took her own life after telling a nurse she had researched suicide methods, an inquest heard. Joanna Hartigan, 54, from Hereford, was found dead in November 2021 after medics decided she did not pose a serious risk. The inquest heard she was depressed after losing her job and...
BBC
Woman slips handcuffs and shoots at police in Oklahoma
A woman who was detained in the back of a police car managed to slip out of her handcuffs, grab an AR-15, and shoot and wound two people. "This is something you never think would happen," Grady County Undersheriff Gary Boggers told the BBC.
BBC
Vancouver Zoo: Missing wolf found safe after pack escaped
A wolf missing from a zoo near Vancouver has been found safe and returned to its pack. One-year-old Tempest, a grey wolf, was found on Friday morning after a three-day search and rescue mission. Police and zoo staff believe a pack of nine wolves was set free from the Greater...
BBC
Bodies found in New Zealand auction suitcases were of two young children
Human remains found in two suitcases bought at auction in New Zealand contained the bodies of two young children, detectives have said. The bodies had probably been in storage for several years and the victims were thought to have been aged between five and 10 when they died, they said.
BBC
Staffordshire bulldog with cut ears fears walks in the rain
A dog whose ears were illegally cropped as a puppy, fears walks in the rain due to water going inside them. Lyla the bulldog was rescued by the RSPCA at a Staffordshire property in 2020 alongside six of her brothers and sisters. The dog now lives with Kelly and Jake...
BBC
Alan Barefoot death: Man appears in court over new father's killing
A man has appeared in court charged with the manslaughter of a man outside a pub in North Yorkshire. Alan Barefoot, 32, died from head injuries after he was assaulted in Thirsk Market Place on 16 October 2021. Benjamin Calvert, 22, of King's Gardens, Thirsk, appeared before York Magistrates' Court...
BBC
Aberdeen rapist jailed after eight years on the run
A man who admitted raping an 18-year-old woman after being on the run for eight years has been jailed. Remus Covaciu, 28, attacked the teenager outside a club in Aberdeen in January 2013. A European Arrest Warrant was granted in July 2020 and the Romanian national was extradited from France...
BBC
France's deadly 'urban rodeo' bikers prompt crackdown
It is a summer scourge in France's suburbs that has left young people dead and injured amid complaints that the government is failing to act. Youths on motorbikes, scooters and other vehicles have taken over streets, carrying out high-speed stunts in what have become known as urban rodeos. Interior Minister...
BBC
Ealing woman accused of stabbing mother over 30 times
A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of her mother, who was stabbed more than 30 times. Hanna Bennis is accused of attacking Aziza Bennis, 58, in Boddington Gardens, Ealing, west London. Police forced entry to a house after reports of screaming on Monday afternoon. The mother...
BBC
Emmer Green petrol station 'ram raid': Damaged cars left at scene
A petrol station has been forced to close following a suspected ram raid. Thames Valley Police said it received multiple reports of a burglary at Tesco Express at Emmer Green, Reading, at about 02:45 BST. A 4x4 remains on the forecourt with apparent bullet damage to the windows but Met...
BBC
Two men in court charged with murder of ex-Fettes College teacher
Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a former Fettes College teacher. Paul Black, 63, and Paul McNaughton, 27, have also been charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice and theft. Former biology teacher Dr Peter Coshan, 75, has been missing since he was...
BBC
Casualty airlifted after vehicle drives off cliff
A casualty has been airlifted to hospital after a vehicle left a road and fell from a cliff on to the beach below. Emergency crews were alerted to the incident at Popton Fort, Pembrokeshire, at about 06:30 BST on Thursday. Police, ambulance, fire, coastguard and lifeboat crews attended and made...
BBC
A38 crash motorcyclist sustains life-changing injuries
A motorcyclist sustained life-changing injuries in a crash on Wednesday morning, police have confirmed. The crash involving a red Toyota Celica and a red Triumph motorbike happened on the A38, at about 8:55 BST. The motorcyclist was airlifted to Derriford Hospital after the road was closed between Plympton and Lee...
BBC
Police do not want reports of hosepipe ban breaches
People have been urged not to call the police to report hosepipe ban breaches. Some forces said they had received 999 calls on the matter before restrictions were put in place. Devon and Cornwall Police said any reports should be directed to South West Water and not emergency services. Cornwall...
BBC
Motorcyclist killed after collision with truck in Borders
A motorcyclist has died after he was involved in a crash with a truck in the Borders. Police said the accident happened on the A7 southbound, near Stow, at about 19:55 on Friday. The 41-year-old, who was riding a black Suzuki, was pronounced dead at the scene but the driver...
BBC
Ullswater beachgoers horrified as cars driven along lakeside
Beachgoers said they were horrified when two cars were driven "at speed" alongside a Lake District beach within feet of families. Footage on social media shows two vehicles passing close to people at Glencoyne Bay on Ullswater. One witness said the vehicles were driven at an "unreasonable speed" putting "everyone...
