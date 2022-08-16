Julius Erving: Kawhi Leonard is my favorite player

“Kawhi is my favorite NBA player,” Julius “Dr. J” Erving said. “Absolutely.” Dr.J has mentioned in the past that he loved Kawhi Leonard’s game, even going all the way back to his San Antonio days. Erving was a big fan of Tim Duncan, so naturally, he loves Kawhi Leonard’s work ethic and demeanor. Despite being such a huge fan, Erving hasn’t really had an intimate sit-down situation with Kawhi yet.

Source: Farbod Esnaashari @ Sports Illustrated

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Feels like camp is almost here. Reminds me of what Ty Lue told me last month about his preseason message:

“I know Kawhi and PG coming back this year, we have a really good team. But that doesn’t mean you’re going to win. We got to put the work in.”

latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 12:36 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Fun Fact: Andrew Wiggins has more career points than

Joel Embiid

Kawhi Leonard

Nikola Jokic

Gordon Hayward

CJ McCollum pic.twitter.com/7dDkdbTLUX – 9:21 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Who wins this series?

Team International:

— Luka Doncic

— Andrew Wiggins

— Giannis Antetokounmpo

— Joel Embiid

— Nikola Jokic

Team USA:

— Steph Curry

— Kawhi Leonard

— LeBron James

— Kevin Durant

— Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/o6Kplui4GL – 12:22 PM

“I’ll tell you what, it’s kind of like a mutual admiration,” Erving said. “I really admire him, I haven’t sat down or had dinner with him or lunch or anything like that. We connected All-Star weekend during the top 75 [celebration]. It’s always just a cordiality there because he’s a favorite guy that I like to watch in the NBA. So I’ve gone on record and saying that, I don’t know if he’s heard about it or not.” -via Sports Illustrated / August 16, 2022

Shams Charania: The first Lakers-Clippers game of the 2022-23 NBA season is scheduled for Oct. 20 at Crypto.com Arena, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. LeBron James-Anthony Davis vs. Kawhi Leonard-Paul George again for first time since Dec. 22, 2020. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / August 14, 2022

“This what I’ve been doing my whole career,” Powell said of finding his niche on good teams. “I know what the team needs. I’ve played with Kawhi before and playing against PG my whole career it seems like. Ever since I got to UCLA, guys coming up and playing in the summer in the pro runs. “I think my game is really used to being in different roles, getting different looks. So, I’m not really worried about that. My focus is to stay healthy … I feel like the game is going to work itself out with all the time I put in.” -via The Athletic / August 10, 2022