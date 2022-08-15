ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

3 Trade packages the Falcons could offer for Roquan Smith

Roquan Smith and the Bears are at an impasse making it increasingly likely that the linebacker will be on the move before week one kicks off. The Atlanta Falcons might be a rebuilding team but they should still have interest considering Smith is a player they can build around. Alongside Grady Jarrett and A.J. Terrell Atlanta would have a third clear building block that would push the defense in the right direction.
Former CFL standout shines for Falcons

Alford played most of the game against Detroit, totaling 46 defensive snaps. The undrafted corner out of Tusculum allowed five catches on nine targets for 33 yards and even called his shot before the exhibition matchup in a conversation with A.J. Terrell. “I told him I thought I was going...
NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Campaign News

Herschel Walker campaign moments continue to go viral on social media. About a week after a commercial surfaced, highlighting the past allegations made against Walker by his ex-wife, the former NFL running back held a notable campaign event. "Women for Herschel Walker." Video from Walker's campaign stop is going viral...
Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction

Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
