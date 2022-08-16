Read full article on original website
power98fm.com
South Carolina Beer Named Best Pale in the U.S. in National Competition
Looking for a good pale to try soon? Might want to look to South Carolina for the best pale in the U.S. according to a recent competition. A beer made in South Carolina was just named the best after competing in a national taste-testing competition. According to The State, RJ Rockers Brewing Company in Spartanburg has the best pale for you to try.
I-85 crash causes major backup near Belmont
BELMONT, N.C. — A crash on I-85 southbound near Exit 27 in Gaston County caused a major buildup around the area. The crash caused travel delays for motorists in Gaston County. Even after I-85 southbound lanes reopened, the area continued to see heavy congestion due to a car wreck.
wkdzradio.com
South Carolina ‘Likely’ To Indict Florentine
Jurisdiction is going to play a key role in the case of Joseph Florentine — a Rock Hill, South Carolina man charged with the murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of his 36-year-old wife, Nichole Renee Florentine. During a Friday morning pre-trial conference in Caldwell County...
Charlotte does pride a bit differently compared to the rest of the country
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte does pride a bit differently compared to the rest of the country. Most cities celebrate pride in June, during pride month. Back in 1981, a precursor to Charlotte Pride was celebrated near the campus of UNC Charlotte during June. For the latest breaking news, weather...
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – A Ribbon Cutting in York, Lumber Thieves Lead a Chase, 45 Planes Over York County
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Carolina Ingredients made York County home in 2009 today they unveiled their second warehouse with a ribbon cutting and community leaders. Lumber Thieves lead the York County Sheriff’s Office on a chase through Rock Hill. Deputies were patrolling the area of Shallowford...
NC neighbors upset about nearby lumber company’s efforts
Carter Lumber has filed a petition to rezone the land to put in four lumber storage sheds near its lumberyard off Old Statesville Road.
cn2.com
Chase Leads York County Deputies into Gaston County
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lumber thieves who lead the York County Sheriff’s Office on a chase through Rock Hill ends pursuit in Gaston County. Deputies were patrolling the area of Shallowford Drive where new homes are under construction when they observed two people loading plywood into a box truck in front of a construction site.
Large oak tree by Freedom Park pond has to come down, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The large oak tree by the pond at Freedom Park in Charlotte will be removed Friday, county officials said. According to Mecklenburg County’s Park and Recreation Department, the tree has reached the end of its life cycle and started to split. Officials said it has become “a hazard to […]
WBTV
Centene backs out of Charlotte HQ move, city loses thousands of promised jobs, left with massive property with no tenant
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Centene has confirmed that the healthcare company is no longer moving its headquarters to Charlotte, even after construction of the massive complex in University City is completed. City of Charlotte sources tell WBTV that the massive public-private partnership that would have brought 3,200 jobs and $1...
Neighbors bracing for massive 2000+ home development
Several plans have been submitted, with some approved, for rezoning residential areas to industrial zones and other land rezoned for multi-family housing developments.
fox46.com
Outdoor sirens going off in York County, officials say ‘no emergency’
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities in York County are investigating the cause of outdoor sirens going off across the area on Thursday. York County Emergency Management said it’s aware that outdoor sirens are going off. “There is no emergency, and they’re investigating to find out...
cn2.com
CN2 SPORTS REPORT – Football Season Begins Tonight
ROCK HILL, S.C (CN2 NEWS) – CN2 is at the District three stadium where tonight the 2022 High School Football Season will kick off for the Rock Hill Bearcats and the Northwestern Trojans. Saturday Turf King Football City invitational will take to the field where two games will be...
WCNC
Charlotte woman laments mail delivery issues
One woman told WCNC Charlotte she got a piece of mail from Aug. 1 more than two weeks later. Another neighbor said no mail at all.
wpde.com
8 students reported injured in SC school bus crash
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Chesterfield County school bus was involved in a crash Friday just before 4 p.m. near the Jefferson community, according to the district's spokesperson. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School, and eight of the students...
fox46.com
Recent poll shows NC Senate race in ‘a dead tie’
NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The race to the Senate is heating up between Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd. The latest poll shows both candidates are in a dead tie. The latest Civitas poll released by the John Locke Foundation shows Beasley and Congressman Budd have...
WBTV
Gaston Co. DA: Officers involved in controversial veteran arrest will not face charges
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia officers who were involved in the controversial arrest of veteran Joshua Rohrer will not face criminal charges, Gaston County District Attorney Travis Page announced. Page released his decision at a Gastonia City Council meeting. Rohrer was arrested Oct. 13, 2021 and charged with panhandling...
WBTV
Truck crash creates hours-long delays in York Co., S.C.
All students hurt after school bus flips in Chesterfield Co. back home, officials say
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — All students who were sent to the hospital after a school bus flipped in Chesterfield County on Friday afternoon have been released and are now at home, according to a school official. At least eight students were hurt in the crash just before 4 p.m....
'He could not have been here' | Lancaster deputy in coma after motorcycle accident
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — What started as a Saturday evening ride on his motorcycle ended in disaster for Lancaster County Deputy Paul Blas. While off-duty, investigators say Deputy Blas and his motorcycle collided with a car on Pink Pyler road in Lancaster, South Carolina. The 25-year-old’s injuries proved to be severe.
WBTV
I-77 South in Fort Mill, S.C. remains closed after fuel tanker overturns
