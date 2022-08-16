ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WTHR

HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events

INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Madison County, IN
Local
Indiana Government
State
Kentucky State
Madison County, IN
Government
City
Elwood, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Madison, IN
Elwood, IN
Government
WANE-TV

Invasive insect has made its way to northeast Indiana

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An insect native to China that first showed up in the United States in 2014 has made its way to northeast Indiana. The spotted lanternfly is known to feed on fruit trees, ornamental trees and other varieties of trees. It also can taint honey created by beekeepers.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Clinton County Farms Recognized With Hoosier Homestead Awards

Longstanding Clinton County family farms recently received Hoosier Homestead awards for being in operation for 100 years or more, according to State Rep. Heath VanNatter (R-Kokomo) and State Sen. Brian Buchanan (R-Lebanon). The Carter Farm, in operation since 1905, and theMohler Farm, in operation since 1922, both received Hoosier Homestead...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
munciejournal.com

Governor Holcomb Recognizes Delaware County Businesses

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers awarded 47 Indiana companies and organizations with the Governor’s Century or Half-Century Business Award in recognition of each company’s longevity and service to its employees, community and the state. Delaware County businesses are highlighted in yellow below.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wlbc#The Lundberg Survey#The Cincinnati Reds#The Philadelphia Phillies#The American Red Cross#Anderson University
FOX59

Busy Hancock County intersection to shut down for two months

HANCOCK CO., Ind. — One of the busiest intersections in Hancock County is about to shut down for the next few months. The Indiana Department of Transportation will be closing the eastbound ramp from Interstate 70 onto Mount Comfort Road. Hancock County officials say it is the busiest interchange for commuters between manufacturing workers and […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Carmel police officer resigns following Indiana State Police investigation

CARMEL, Ind. — Thursday, August 18, a police officer resigned from the Carmel Police Department after being contacted by the Indiana State Police in regards to an investigation. Officer Andrew Longyear was contacted by Indiana State Police and notified that charges were being filed against him as result of...
CARMEL, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
News Break
Politics
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Indiana Man Sentenced to Prison on Homicide, Robbery and Weapons Charges

LANSING – An Indianapolis man has been sentenced in felony cases related to targeting members of the LGBTQ community, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today in conjunction with the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office and Fair Michigan Justice Project (FMJP). Diabolique Paris Johnson, 35, of Indianapolis, IN, was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

This beautiful 90-acre park is one of Hamilton County’s most popular parks

Cool Creek Park offers a wide variety of features and activities that have made it one of Hamilton County’s most popular parks. This beautiful 90-acre park is a great place for the entire family to enjoy all year. The park offers four miles of wooded trails perfect for hiking and walking. Plus an amazing nature center with fun programs for kids, families and adults scheduled all year long.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
indianapublicradio.org

Muncie mayor says study recommends east side hotel

Muncie’s mayor says the first draft of a feasibility study supports building a hotel on Muncie’s east side. Mayor Dan Ridenour has been championing several economic development initiatives, including an east side hotel, since taking office in 2020. On Thursday, he told the Muncie Redevelopment Commission that a preliminary study recommends at least one hotel on that side of Muncie.
MUNCIE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy