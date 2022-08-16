Read full article on original website
Related
Man kicked out of Indiana State Fair for having rifle parts in backpack
INDIANAPOLIS — State police have confirmed that a man shown in a viral TikTok at the Indiana State Fair did have rifle parts in a backpack. A video posted to TikTok that has gained many views on social media this week shows police talking with a man and going through a backpack. Indiana State Police […]
WTHR
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
Tenants continue to report issues with BSURentals, city encourages contact
WRTV went to the City of Muncie to try to find a solution for tenants who may have problems with rental companies.
WIBC.com
Indianapolis Police Union Considering “No Confidence” Vote on Prosecutor, Court System
INDIANAPOLIS–Members of the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police are considering “no confidence” votes on the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office and on the Marion County judicial system. They have been taking votes on the matter this week. Results are expected Monday. “It’s no secret that we’ve been...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State police asking for public’s assistance in investigation of Indiana man’s death
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Detectives from the Indiana State Police are investigating after a Connersville, Indiana man was found dead early Wednesday morning. Indiana State Police detectives responded to Dale Cemetery on Gregg Road around 8 a.m. for a report of a deceased male, according to police. When officers arrived,...
WANE-TV
Invasive insect has made its way to northeast Indiana
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An insect native to China that first showed up in the United States in 2014 has made its way to northeast Indiana. The spotted lanternfly is known to feed on fruit trees, ornamental trees and other varieties of trees. It also can taint honey created by beekeepers.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Clinton County Farms Recognized With Hoosier Homestead Awards
Longstanding Clinton County family farms recently received Hoosier Homestead awards for being in operation for 100 years or more, according to State Rep. Heath VanNatter (R-Kokomo) and State Sen. Brian Buchanan (R-Lebanon). The Carter Farm, in operation since 1905, and theMohler Farm, in operation since 1922, both received Hoosier Homestead...
munciejournal.com
Governor Holcomb Recognizes Delaware County Businesses
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers awarded 47 Indiana companies and organizations with the Governor’s Century or Half-Century Business Award in recognition of each company’s longevity and service to its employees, community and the state. Delaware County businesses are highlighted in yellow below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
woofboomnews.com
BSU Concerned About ‘Housing Complaint Stories’ on Television News Outlets
Ball State says “That’s not us.” — As the move in is on at BSU, Indy TV aired stories of complaints this week with people moving into Muncie – BSU President Mearns had this to share. He also shared how seriously they are taking this...
New high-tech crime unit in Madison County helping investigators solve crimes
ANDERSON, Ind. — A new crime fighting unit that specifically works with technology is up and running in Madison County. It is one of 10 high-tech crime units across Indiana that is helping investigators solve crimes. The goal of these new units is to help investigators look into anything technology-related. That could include cell phones, […]
Busy Hancock County intersection to shut down for two months
HANCOCK CO., Ind. — One of the busiest intersections in Hancock County is about to shut down for the next few months. The Indiana Department of Transportation will be closing the eastbound ramp from Interstate 70 onto Mount Comfort Road. Hancock County officials say it is the busiest interchange for commuters between manufacturing workers and […]
cbs4indy.com
Carmel police officer resigns following Indiana State Police investigation
CARMEL, Ind. — Thursday, August 18, a police officer resigned from the Carmel Police Department after being contacted by the Indiana State Police in regards to an investigation. Officer Andrew Longyear was contacted by Indiana State Police and notified that charges were being filed against him as result of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Indiana Man Sentenced to Prison on Homicide, Robbery and Weapons Charges
LANSING – An Indianapolis man has been sentenced in felony cases related to targeting members of the LGBTQ community, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today in conjunction with the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office and Fair Michigan Justice Project (FMJP). Diabolique Paris Johnson, 35, of Indianapolis, IN, was...
New industrial park planned for former east side Ford Visteon site
INDIANAPOLIS — The former Ford Visteon site located on the east side of Indianapolis will be transformed into a 150-acre industrial park, according to Lauth Group, which plans to purchase and redevelop the brownfield site in a joint venture with Covington Group. The redeveloped site at 6900 English Avenue,...
Man killed in westside Indy shooting, police say
A man was killed in a shooting late Wednesday on Indianapolis' west side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Welcome to the US roundabout capital, and it’s not in Central Oregon
We know there are a lot of roundabouts in Central Oregon. Some love them. Some loathe them. But we’re not the roundabout capital of the United States. We’re not even close. That title belongs to a city that is of similar population size to Bend. And by 2025,...
Prosecutors seek death penalty in Indiana officer’s slaying
ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for a man accused of fatally shooting a young Indiana police officer last month during an early morning traffic stop, officials announced Wednesday. Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said his office consulted with relatives of slain Elwood police Officer...
indyschild.com
This beautiful 90-acre park is one of Hamilton County’s most popular parks
Cool Creek Park offers a wide variety of features and activities that have made it one of Hamilton County’s most popular parks. This beautiful 90-acre park is a great place for the entire family to enjoy all year. The park offers four miles of wooded trails perfect for hiking and walking. Plus an amazing nature center with fun programs for kids, families and adults scheduled all year long.
indianapublicradio.org
Muncie mayor says study recommends east side hotel
Muncie’s mayor says the first draft of a feasibility study supports building a hotel on Muncie’s east side. Mayor Dan Ridenour has been championing several economic development initiatives, including an east side hotel, since taking office in 2020. On Thursday, he told the Muncie Redevelopment Commission that a preliminary study recommends at least one hotel on that side of Muncie.
Muncie police deploying license plate readers
The Muncie Police Department hopes to reduce violent crime by deploying license plate reading cameras across the city.
Comments / 0