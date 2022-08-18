ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flowers Are Being Stolen From Graves At Cemetery In Hudson Valley, Police Say

By Michael Mashburn
 5 days ago

Authorities are investigating numerous reports of flowers being stolen from a cemetery in the Hudson Valley.

In Ulster County, Town of Lloyd Police said  there have been over a half dozen reports of flowers being stolen from graves at Highland Cemetery, located on Vineyard Avenue.

“Lloyd Police has been in contact with the Highland Cemetery Association and the families to let them know the police department will do everything possible to find those responsible for these deplorable acts and hold them accountable,” the department said in a statement.

Police are asking cemetery visitors to be on the lookout for suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lloyd Police at 845-691-6102.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Voice

39-Year-Old Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash At Town Of Crawford Intersection

One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash at a busy intersection in the Hudson Valley. The Orange County incident happened Friday, Aug. 19 in the Town of Crawford. A 1995 Chevy van operated by Shawn Dehann, age 33, was traveling eastbound on Route 17K when he entered the intersection with Route 302, Crawford Police said.
